App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 20, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank correct 1-2% on inclusion in BSE Sensex; Cipla, Lupin weak

Drug makers Cipla (down 1.9 percent) and Lupin (down 0.7 percent) were under pressure as both will be dropped from the index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank gained 2.2 percent intraday and IndusInd Bank added over a percent after the Asia Index decided to add both stocks into BSE Sensex 30.

Drug makers Cipla (down 1.9 percent) and Lupin (down 0.7 percent) were under pressure as both will be dropped from the index.

The changes, announced by Asia Index (a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE), will be effective from December 18. The move is a part of Asia Index's semi-annual reconstitution results.

related news

The exchange also decided to add Federal Bank, Grasim Industries, Vakrangee and Bajaj Holdings & Investment into the BSE-100, an index of the top 100 listed companies in the country.

However, United Breweries, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Canara Bank and Reliance Infrastructure will be excluded from the BSE-100 index.

The Asia Index also announced in changes in Sensex 50, Sensex Next 50, BSE 200 and BSE 500, among others.

Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) will join the Sensex 50 index, replacing Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma and Bosch.

At 10:48 hours IST, the stock price Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 312.10, up 1.84 percent and IndusInd Bank was up 1.17 percent at Rs 1,649.95 while Cipla was down 1.7 percent at Rs 598.30 and Lupin down 0.25 percent at Rs 827.35 on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.