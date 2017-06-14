Yellen Volatility, maybe not! Sensex unlikely to crack if US Fed raises interest rates

Moneycontrol News

The US Federal Reserve might just hike rates by 25 bps later in the day, but it is unlikely to put a major dent in Indian markets. Last one year data suggests that Sensex moved in a narrow range of 1 percent on either side post the policy outcome.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise their benchmark interest rate for the second time this year after March at the conclusion of a two-day meeting later today on Wednesday.

Although much of it is actually factored in by markets but the future commentary would be something that will be eyed by investors across the globe including India.

“A hike of 25 bps seems likely from US Fed in June. But, the market seems to have discounted a total of 3 hikes by US Fed during 2017,” Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO (Equity), Kotak Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.

“Any hike in June will be well within this overall expectation, and hence, we don’t expect any major moves in the market due to this event,” he said.

The US Federal Reserve first raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade back in December 2015. The rate tightening cycle was followed by another rate hike in December 2016 and March 2017.

A quarter percentage rate hike by the US usually create some volatility in equity markets across the globe but Indian market remains more or less unfazed. When US Fed increased rates back in December 2016, Sensex slipped marginally by 0.3 percent while in the month of March, it actually rose by 0.7 percent.

“The Fed’s stance has been clear with proper signals from its previous meetings and its actions following its directions - leaving any scope for any surprise,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head Equity Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, in the last one year, we have not seen any major impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions on the stock markets. Further, the economic conditions (both globally and domestic) are far better compared to previous years - which is fuelling the liquidity driven rally and is likely to continue for some more time,” he said.

Apart from rate decision, there are two more points which market participants will closely watch. One is US Fed Chair, Janet Yellen commentary on future rate hikes and the other is central banks plan to reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

The US Federal Reserve Balance sheet swelled to $4.5 trn as it accumulated bonds under the quantities easing program which helped world’s largest economy from financial crisis. The central bank continued the program to keep the economy afloat and prevent it from falling into recession. Excess cash meant higher prices across asset classes.

“We expect US Fed to hike rates by 25 basis points at its June 14 meeting. Market expectations for a June rate hike are 89 percent. US Federal Reserve May meeting minutes also indicated an unwinding of its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet likely towards year-end,” Vijay Singhania, Founder, Trade Smart Online told Moneycontrol.

“With most of the news already priced in, we expect the impact of Fed Rate hike will be moderate to nil on the Indian market. With benchmark indices are currently trading at around 16.7x FY19 consensus estimates, which is higher than the long-term average,” he said.

What is CME Fed Watch tool& Fed fund rates suggesting?

The probability of a rate increase by a quarter point or 25 bps to a range between 1 percent and 1.25 percent is currently at 99.6 percent, according to the CME's Fed Watch Tool, which is based on derivatives trading.

Fed fund future contract prices rate is predicting 95 percent of a rate hike. “I feel the FOMC commentary will pave the way for future direction. Which is difficult to guess what their priority would be,” Rishi Kohli, Managing Director, Pro-Alpha Systematic Capital told Moneycontrol.

“Also FOMC stands on reducing the Fed’s USD4.5trillion balance sheet will be watched carefully (which policy makers hinted to start sometime in the end of 2017),” he said.

A pause could lead to correction

Markets across the globe have factored in a rate hike of 25 bps but a pause from US Federal Reserve could mean some selling by market participants to cover positions, suggest experts.

“There has not been much by way of recent developments to suggest that the Fed would deviate from the tightening measures,” Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“But, given the dollar weakness ahead of the meet, and given the high expectations for a hike, it is clear that market action could be sharper, in the event of a surprised pause, or statement towards a soft approach towards further quantitative tightening,” he said.

Prasanth Prabhakaran, Sr. President and CEO, YES Securities (I) Ltd said that markets across the world, including India, have already priced in rate hikes by the US Fed. “Though domestic investors have already discounted this news, we see Nifty remain range bound going forward,” he said.