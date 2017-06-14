Worrying sign for bulls? Nifty flirts with 9,600; 10 stocks to buy on dips

Moneycontrol News

The index broke below its crucial support level of 9,600 ahead of FOMC outcome scheduled to be declared later in the day on Wednesday. It looks like market participants prefer to remain on the sidelines to avoid event related volatility.

The level of 9,600 acted as crucial support for the index at least 4 times in the month of June itself. Consistent Call writing at 9,700 strike is restricting upside for the Bulls while Put writing at 9,500 and 9,600 strikes is acting as crucial support.

It will be prudent for Nifty to reclaim 9600 else bears will take the index towards its crucial support level of 9,500.

“The Nifty has started to form lower lows from last three sessions but got stuck in the trading range of 100 points,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“If it sustains below 9580 zone then selling pressure could be seen towards 9550 and 9530 while on the upside hurdles are seen at 9650 and 9680 zone on an immediate basis,” he said.

A lot will depend on what the US Federal Reserve signals in its meeting.

A more hawkish Fed could result in a knee-jerk reaction or even a pause could also lead to some negative reaction because a rate hike of 25 bps is already baked into markets across the globe including India.

“There has not been much by way of recent developments to suggest that the Fed would deviate from the tightening measures,” Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“But, given the dollar weakness ahead of the meet, and given the high expectations for a hike, it is clear that market action could be sharper, in the event of a surprised pause, or statement towards a soft approach towards further quantitative tightening,” he said.

We have collated a list of ten stocks based on technical parameters which investors could buy for short term:

Brokerage Firm: SMC Global

Magma Fincorp: BUY| Target Rs157| Stop Loss Rs125| Upside 15%

The stock has been trading in an upward channel since it has given a breakout above Rs120 levels. On the daily charts, it has been continuously trading above its all-important short term and long term moving averages and making higher highs and higher lows with decent volumes.

This week, it broke above its recent resistance of Rs135 which has paved the way for smart up move in the near term as positive divergence in secondary indicators like RSI and stochastic also supporting the rally.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs136-142 for the upside target of Rs157 with a stop loss below Rs125.

Astral Poly Technik: BUY|Rs750| Stop Loss Rs590| Upside 15%

The stock has staged a strong consolidation breakout in May and thereafter it is well sustaining above the same. It is also continuously trading well above its 9, 18 & 50 daily EMA levels, which has improved its price structure.

On the daily charts, the stock has also formed a bullish flag formation and has given a breakout above Rs625 levels last week. The upside momentum is also getting well supported by volumes and positive signals in oscillators.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs650-660 for the upside target of Rs750 with a stop loss below Rs590.

Future Retail: BUY| Target Rs425| Stop Loss Rs340| Upside 14%

The stock has been continuously maintaining its bull run since the beginning of the year and has delivered more than 100% return.

However, in recent past prices retraced from 350 levels towards 300 level and taken support at its 50 days EMA. Thereafter there is no looking back for the stock as it has once again surpassed its recent high of 350.

In the current scenario, the stock is trading well above its breakout levels and has formed bullish flag formation which is categorised as a continuation pattern.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs371-381 for the upside target of Rs425 with a stop loss below Rs340.

ICICI Prudential: BUY| Target Rs465| Stop Loss Rs395| Upside 10%

After trading in the range of Rs390-420 for more than two months, the stock has finally given consolidation breakout above Rs425 with decent volumes.

Rally in prices also gets well supported by secondary oscillators like RSI and stochastic. The price volume breakout on daily charts suggests further upside rally in prices for upcoming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs420-430 for the upside target of Rs465 with a stop loss below Rs395.

Jet Airways: BUY| Target Rs590| Stop Loss Rs480| Upside 13%

After giving a steep rise from 350 towards 550 levels stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels and fell towards Rs450 in recent past which is also the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the previous rally.

However, since then it has given “V” shape recovery in prices and has managed to close above 510 levels which is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of recent fall. The smart recovery signifies that there is more room for the stock to move towards north going forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs520-530 for the upside target of Rs590 with a stop loss below Rs480.

Analyst: Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, of Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments

Bharti Infratel: BUY| Stop Loss Rs375| Target Rs407| Return 6%

The stock is well supported by 20-DMA and the daily charts ended up with a bullish hammer on Monday’s trading session hinting towards more upside to remain intact for some more time.

The candle formation is positive along with the momentum indicators RSI and MACD both are inching upwards suggesting Bulls should remain in action for the coming session.

GMR Infrastructure: BUY| Stop Loss Rs16.2| Target Rs21| Return 14%

After five trading sessions, the stock came back in action on Monday’s trading session and crossed above its sideways range of trading attracting more upside in the coming sessions.

The counter gained momentum in the first session of the week along with the increased volumes and upwards moving momentum indicators.

Aditya Birla Fashion: BUY| Stop Loss Rs180| Target Rs198| Return 8%

The stock closed in the green with the positive formation on the daily candlesticks charts, earlier the counter witnessed a bullish hammer followed by a Doji star and ended Monday’s session with one more bullish candle which is a clear indication that the counter should gain some more strength in the coming session.

Edelweiss Financial Services: BUY| Stop Loss Rs191| Target Rs220| Return 8%

The stock witnessed some profit taking at higher levels and reached to the levels of fresh buying for over short term from the present levels.

The primary trend for the stock is upside as it is still making higher tops and higher bottoms constantly on the daily charts and the counter should attract some more buying into the system.

GRUH Finance: BUY| Stop Loss Rs430| Target Rs470| Return 5%

The stock witnessed fresh upside breakout on the daily charts with a bullish hammer which is an indication of more upside in the short run.

Both the momentum indicators are in favor of upside from the present levels and attract more northwards movement in the coming session.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.