App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 24, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will Shanghai markets nervousness unnerve the Nifty?

The Chinese markets they are under some pressure. The bond yields in the Chinese markets are moving higher.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Well it is getting quite cold here in Mumbai as well as in India and in fact we are all looking forward to this weekend, but before the weekend we need to get through Friday’s trading session and that is precisely what I am going to be talking to you about.

We have a few cues really that are stacked up. First things first – the Chinese markets they are under some pressure. The bond yields in the Chinese markets are moving higher. Now that is not a good sign and that is why we saw yesterday that the Chinese markets ended with a cut of close to around 2 percent. Now this markets have opened up with a bit of a cut, they are down closed to around 0.5 percent. So, clearly, the Asian picture is not really supporting us as we speak.

tags #CNBC-TV18 Analyst - Markets #Nigel DÃ¢â‚¬â„¢souza

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.