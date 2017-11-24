Will Shanghai markets nervousness unnerve the Nifty?

Well it is getting quite cold here in Mumbai as well as in India and in fact we are all looking forward to this weekend, but before the weekend we need to get through Friday’s trading session and that is precisely what I am going to be talking to you about.

We have a few cues really that are stacked up. First things first – the Chinese markets they are under some pressure. The bond yields in the Chinese markets are moving higher. Now that is not a good sign and that is why we saw yesterday that the Chinese markets ended with a cut of close to around 2 percent. Now this markets have opened up with a bit of a cut, they are down closed to around 0.5 percent. So, clearly, the Asian picture is not really supporting us as we speak.