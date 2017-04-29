Why analysts turn bearish on this $150 bn sector which produced multibaggers in past

Moneycontrol News

India's IT industry body Nasscom earlier in the year said that the country's IT sector will grow at 8.6 percent to reach over $155 billion in the current fiscal (FY17) is soon losing its sheen among the analyst community.

The sector which clocked double-digit growth sometimes back is not struggling to even post high single-digit returns. Nasscom has already scaled down its expectations from its earlier projected guidance of 8-10 percent.

TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies have given multibagger returns to their investors and have been crowned as one of the biggest wealth creators, according to a study.

TCS was the biggest wealth creator for the fourth time in a row, according to Motilal Oswal Wealth creation study conducted from the period of (2011-2016), followed by HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys and HCL Technologies.

TCS has emerged as the biggest Wealth Creator for the period 2011-16, retaining the top spot it held even in the previous three study periods (2010-15, 2009-14 and 2008-13) while Infosys created Rs 94,800 crore and HCL Tech made investors rich by Rs 81,900 crore in the same period.

“The recent pessimism in the IT sector is partly because of weaker-than-expected revenue growth over the past couple of quarters (by industry leaders) and partly because of the concerns on visas and immigration,” Dipen Shah, Sr. Vice President - PCG Research at Kotak Securities Limited told Moneycontrol.com.

“The recent rupee appreciation also has had an impact which led to a significant under-performance of the sector compared to markets. Infosys has given a muted revenue growth for FY18 and that has further impacted sentiments,” he said.

A restructuring is under way in the sector with Digital gaining ground and the traditional services witnessing significant pricing pressure which would put additional pressure on the sector in the short term while for the long term it still remains a valid play.

What is the outlook for sector?

There are multiple reasons for the slowdown in IT industry right from appreciation in rupee, to a slowdown in global business, Visa issues, and automation. Both TCS and Infosys results for the quarter ended March 31 have disappointed the Street on both earnings and guidance front.

“Global tech spend slowdown, rupee appreciation and changes in H1-B visa policies have bogged down the Indian IT industry,” Hitesh Agrawal, EVP & Head – Retail Research, Religare Securities Ltd told Moneycontrol.com.

However, some analysts’ do not expect a major impact of the H1-B visa regulations on the margins as alternate arrangement has been made by companies, but it will still remain an overhang on the sector.

“I will not touch IT for a long time as I believe IT is in a bad shape. The biggest problem is the size of the sector which today stands at USD 110 billion. The world is going through digital transformation and automation and that itself is the biggest threat to the BPO, forget about Trump policies,” Vikram Kotak, Managing Partner, Crest Capital and Investment said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Labour arbitrage is coming down because our cost is going up and second, you are not able to do value addition on that. Overall Trump policy is going to be very important and I think the cost of the visa is going to go up. Apart from that rupee is going to be in appreciating trend for long period of time and there is going to be a headache for IT industry,” he said.

A contrarian view of the IT sector is difficult to give as the two industry leader stocks – TCS and Infosys are trading near to the 3-year historical low. When industry leaders are trading at lows it is difficult to form a positive view on the sector.

But, the only positive takeaway from the March quarter results is that this time there was an acknowledgement by the management about a slowdown in the business model.

“Issues like cut in US IT spending, H1B visa and appreciation in INR are on fire, impacting the IT sector. The market is continuously downgrading the outlook on IT stocks given muted guidance and cut in margin outlook,” Saji John, Research Analyst, Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.com.

“IT sector is likely to be an underperformer in the year unless outlook improves for FY19. Given their weak earnings forecast, valuation is stretched based on PEG (Price-Earnings-Growth) ratio basis,” he said.