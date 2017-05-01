When greed disguised as terrorism is used for stock market manipulation

Moneycontrol News

Back in 1972, Norwegian climate expert Jørgen Randers in his book The Limits of Growth had said - “It is profitable to let the world go to hell.” This may have been said in context with policy negligence towards curbing climate change but the statement holds true in many aspects of life, as there are many who thrive by turning chaos into profit.

This remark can be best exemplified by the stock market, where anything related to investments will be subjected to risk and return, and an unforeseen event impacts both.

A very recent example of cashing in on chaos would be the blasts that targeted the Borussia Dortmund’s (BVB) team bus on April 11. Aimed at causing panic and fear, the blasts had all the makings of a terrorist attack as police had recovered three letters near the scene indicating militant group ISIS’s involvement.

Further investigation revealed that religious fundamentalism was not the reason behind the attack but rather it was sheer greed to make some easy money.

The local police pinned down Sergej W, a 28 year-old man with dual German and Russian citizenship, who had bought 15,000 options in BVB shares.

Betting on a falling share price, Sergej had bought three different derivatives on shares of BVB, a majority of which was just a day prior to the blasts.

After betting against the stock, investigators say the man set about ensuring the stock would plunge. While investigators declined to speculate on the prospective bonanza, financial analysts suggest the man could have earned almost €4 million, reports the Irish Times.

HOW IT WORKS WITH OPTIONS

The thing with options as an investment tool is that it provides limited risk through premiums and unlimited return potential through profits.

Usually, when bad things like war or a terrorist attack occur, the prices of stocks drop and investors tend to shift towards safer asset class like gold or treasury bonds.

Put options give you the right to an option to sell an asset at a pre-agreed price on or before a particular date and it increases in value as the price of that asset falls.

So for example, if a future is trading at Rs 1,000 at present and you pay Rs 10 as a premium for the right to sell it for at least Rs 900. Now if the future drops to Rs 800, you make a profit of Rs 90 (after deducting the Rs 10 premium paid) on each share you had bought.

As you can see, more the price plummets, more profits one can make.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Such deliberate attempt to manipulate the market by putting life to danger is not something happening for the first time.

Earlier this year in February, a man living in Florida had made 10 explosives with the intention of blowing up Target stores. His grand scheme was to send the share price of the company plunging, in order to buy them at cheap levels, the US Department of Justice alleged.

48-year-old, Mark Charles Barnett had paid a man USD 10,000 to place the bombs on shelves in Target retail stores.

OUT OF A MOVIE

This heinous act may sound like a plot of a movie and don’t be surprised, because it something similar was attempted in the James Bond flick Casino Royale (2006). In that movie, terror financier Le Chiffre short-sells shares in aeroplane maker Skyfleet before trying to destroy its prototype airliner.

Again, in the 2009 movie The Taking of Pelham 123, John Travolta as Dennis Ford buys put options before hijacking the subway train, hoping to benefit from the crash in stock prices when the market reacts to news of the terror act.

Both Chifffre and Ford, in simple words, trying to manipulate the market via put options, just like Sergej.