What should investors do with Nifty this week– buy on dips or sell on rallies?

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 9,532.60 last week and stares at hitting a record high this week, but upcoming derivative expiry on Thursday, 25 May could add to volatility in markets.

The structural uptrend still looks strong and intermittent corrections should be bought into, suggest experts. However, there is one thing which experts advise is to reduce exposure of any leverages capital while trading.

In an attempt to multiply their profits, some investors use leverage to add positions, but given the fact that Indian markets has already rallied nearly 15 percent so far in the year 2017 to a record high, investors should book profits in positions where they have used leverage.

“Those who have brought in risk capital recently should think of reducing exposure. For others, who have taken positions with a longer term view, and have been accumulating for a while can stay put. Since volatility is expected, traders will have the opportunity to play both sides,” Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Brace for volatility, which has been at 3-month lows so far. Directional moving indicators still show strength, and oscillators are not exhausted enough to signal major falls. However, we may have seen a peak for the one or two fortnights already,” he said.

The Nifty50 made an indecisive candle ‘Doji’ on the weekly candlestick charts for the week ended 19 May and any additional long positions should be added by keeping trailing stop losses around 9,370.

We have collated vies from various technical experts on how investors should approach markets this week:

BUY on Dips:

The Nifty in the week gone by crossed the 9,500 mark; however, it couldn’t sustain over there on the weekly closing basis. It has posted a positive weekly close for the last week; however, it has formed a Doji pattern on the weekly chart, which indicates loss of momentum on the way up.

“As long as the bulls manage to defend the support zone of 9370-9300 the bullish potential shall remain intact. Thus the strategy for this next week would be to buy on dips near 9400 with a reversal below 9300,” Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan told Moneycontrol.

“The consolidation, which we have witnessed over the last couple of sessions, can continue for the next week as well before the index starts extending on the upside. On the higher side, 9530 & 9650 will be the key targets to watch out for,” he said.

SELL on Rallies:

For the current week, Nifty50 has registered an indecisive formation called Doji with a long upper shadow suggesting bulls were clueless at higher levels. Hence, for this week, firecrackers can’t be expected unless a decisive breakout takes place above 9532 levels on closing basis.

“Friday’s price behavior is somewhat positively biased as bulls defended psychologically important support level of 9400 levels hence bulls can make another attempt towards 9500 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“In the present technical setup certainly from the short term trading point of view markets are not looking like buy on dips but they are more looking like sell on rallies and if 9400 level is violated correction shall get vicious and initially extend up to 9272 levels,” he said.