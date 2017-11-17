What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 20 things you should know

The Nifty opened at 10,152 and slipped marginally to hit its intraday low of 10,139. But, then bulls took control and pushed the index above 10,200 to hit an intraday high of 10,232. The index closed 96 points higher at 10,214.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,158.6, followed by 10,102.4. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,251.6 and 10,288.4.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,446.60 on Thursday, up 0.90 percent. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,314.83, followed by 25,183.07. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,537.23, followed by 25,627.87.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end higher

Wall Street’s main indexes rose sharply on Thursday boosted by earnings-related gains in Wal-Mart and Cisco.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.08 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458.36, the S&P 500 gained 21.02 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,585.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.29, Reuters reported.

Asian shares trade higher led by US earnings

Asian shares rose on Friday as strong US earnings and a step forward in the US Congress on tax reform brightened the mood. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.9 percent, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 82 points higher at 10342 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Moody's upgrades India's sovereign rating to Baa2; outlook stable

Rating agency Moody’s Investor Services said that it is lifting India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3. It upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive.

Moody’s said the decision to upgrade the rating was underpinned by the expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential.

North Korea's twisted dictatorship cannot hold world hostage to nuclear blackmail: Trump

US President Donald Trump has vowed not to allow the "twisted dictatorship" in North Korea to hold the world hostage to "nuclear blackmail" as he pledged a global campaign of "maximum pressure" to denuclearise Pyongyang.

Cabinet approves setting up of anti-profiteering body under GST

The Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) under the Goods and Services Tax, a move that will ensure that businesses pass on the benefit of the recent tax rate cuts to the consumers.

RBI panel proposes list for hedging commodities in global markets

A Working Group of RBI on Thursday made a case for a positive list of commodities comprising metals, energy and agro products which can be hedged in the overseas markets by domestic traders.

The Reserve Bank had set up a working group to review the guidelines for hedging of commodity price risk by residents in the overseas markets during the development phase of the domestic commodity derivative market.

Govt lifts curbs on export of pulses to protect farmers

The government on Thursday removed export curbs on all varieties of pulses to ensure farmers get remunerative prices as domestic rates have crashed below MSP in view of record production. India produced a record 22.95 million tonnes of pulses in the 2016-17 crop year (July-June) and the government is targeting to repeat this performance this year.

I-T dept searches premises of NSE brokers, employees

The income tax (I-T) department on Thursday conducted extensive search and survey operations on the premises of current and former top officials of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and brokers in connection with the ongoing probe into the preferential access controversy at the exchange’s co-location facility, Business Standard reported.

SEBI probing into sharing of listed companies’ info on social media

Sebi will look into the complaints of some individuals allegedly circulating key financial details and other information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made public, an official said.

Sebi will also seek clarification from brokerages and listed firms if such individuals are found to be associated with them, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Sebi bars 14 entities for illegal money pooling activities

Sebi has barred Falcon Infra Projects, Jeevan Suraksha Real Estate and 12 individuals from the securities market as the two companies illegally raised funds from the public.

Apart from the two firms, the watchdog has directed nine individuals to refund money to the investors along with annual interest, Livemint reported.

FICCI’s Sanjaya Baru bats for 5 percent GST on natural gas

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Secretary-General Sanjaya Baru has again called for an introduction of 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on natural gas, an item currently out of the new tax regime.

In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Baru said producers should get a tax refund for the expenses incurred during exploration and production of natural gas till the time the fuel comes under the GST net.

Bill seeking to raise salary of H-1B visa holders driven by myths: Nasscom

After a US Congressional committee voted to pass a legislation proposing to increase the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders, Nasscom said that the Bill was being “driven by myths” about the Indian IT sector.

The H-1B work visas, essentially, allow highly skilled foreign workers to travel to the US, and have been at the centre of a storm since US President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign last year.

Economy to touch $5 trillion in a few years: Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday expressed confidence that exports will gather momentum going forward as the economy is on course to double to USD 5 trillion and become the third largest in the world, over the next few years.

RBI likely to issue clarifications on P2P lending norms

The Reserve Bank of India is soon likely to issue clarifications on the guidelines for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms relating to the lending limits, trusteeship and other operational norms.

Oil extends losing streak on US oversupply worries

Oil prices ended lower again on Thursday on increased concerns about growth in U.S. production and inventories, despite expectations that major world producers will extend a supply-cut deal later this month.

Brent crude futures settled 51 cents, or 0.8 percent, lower at USD 61.36 per barrel, running its streak of losses to five straight days, Reuters reported.

Yellen to testify on US economy on Nov 29

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee on November 29, the committee said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

US to account for most world oil output growth over 10 years: IEA

The United States is expected to account for more than 80 percent of global oil production growth in the next 10 years and it will produce 30 percent more gas than Russia by that time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Cash holding by mutual funds in equity portfolio drops to lowest level since June

Mutual funds’ cash holding as a percentage of their total equity portfolio fell to the lowest in four months in October, as fund managers pumped money into a spate of public offerings.

According to data from Morningstar, mutual fund cash holding at 5.5 percent in October is the lowest since 5.2 percent in June. This compares with 5.7 percent, 6 percent and 5.6 percent in September, August and July, respectively, Livemint reported.

FM hints future fiscal deficit targets may be recalibrated

Finance minister Arun Jaitley hinted on Thursday that while there was no immediate threat of missing the fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year ending 31 March, future targets may be recalibrated. Challenges arising from structural reforms, such as GST and demonetisation, could change the fiscal consolidation ‘glide path’, FM Arun Jaitley said, Livemint reported.

India Inc's combined net profit down 2.6%

Festival sales and restocking of goods after the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out provided some relief to corporate India during the July-September quarter, but the gains were not enough to completely erase the losses caused by the note ban and the new indirect tax system, Business Standard reported.

Homebuyers can avail of interest subsidy for bigger houses

The cabinet on Thursday approved an increase in the carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) for the middle income group under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), aiming to boost sales of affordable houses.

NGT considering lifting ban on construction in NCR

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Delhi government to submit data of ambient air quality in the national capital and said it would consider its ban on construction and industrial activity in the National Capital Region (NCR) on that basis.

Surat, the new hub for shell companies: Report

Surat has replaced Kolkata to become the new hub for shell companies. According to the new list of shell companies by the I-T department, a majority of the firms are Surat-based, reports The Business Standard.

3 key reforms have improved transparency: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said three key structural reforms - Aadhaar, Demonetisation and GST have enhanced transparency and helped in transition from cash to less cash economy. Jaitley made this comment before a gathering of investors while highlighting various achievements like ease of doing business ranking by the World Bank.

HDFC Standard Life to list on bourses on Friday

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, which recently concluded its Rs 8,695-crore initial public offering, is likely to list a slight premium when it debuts on the stock market debut on Friday, experts said.

The IPO, which was open for subscription on November 7-9, was subscribed 4.89 times at a price band of Rs 275-290 per share.

Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

The rupee closed at 65.32 against the dollar, down 0.17 percent from its Wednesday’s close of 65.21.

NSE bans 9 companies from trading

The derivative contracts of DHFL, India Cements, Infibeam,JSW Energy, Jaiprakash Associates, Jet Airways, Kaveri Seed, Reliance Communications and Reliance Capital have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and are currently in the ban period.