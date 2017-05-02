What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open flat on Tuesday in opening trade, tracking mixed handover from Wall Street. The index closed marginally above its crucial resistance level of 9,300 on Friday, but made a bearish candle on the daily charts.

Most analysts expect the Nifty to consolidate at current levels in the broad range of 9,100-9,500 for a few weeks before it continues an upward journey. However, any geopolitical surprise could change the course of the market in the short term.

Having said that, a break below 8,720 could put further pressure on the bulls while a break above 9,367 will continue the upward journey for the bulls.

Here are top cues from domestic and international markets that could have a bearing on the D-Street.

Nasdaq hits another record high

US stocks ended mostly mixed but the tech-heavy, Nasdaq, hit a fresh record high boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data.

Investors braced for another heavy week of quarterly corporate results in an earnings season that has exceeded expectations. Overall, profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 13.6 percent in the first quarter, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The S&P 500 gained 4.13 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,388.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.00 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,091.60, a record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to 20,913.46, after notching its best weekly performance of 2017 last week.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 4 points lower at 9,353 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Trump celebrates first 100 days as President

US President Donald Trump celebrates his first 100 days in the White House. He told a Pennsylvania crowd that he was just getting started on meeting his campaign promises.

He repeatedly attacked an "incompetent, dishonest" media, and blamed Democrats for the legislative failures so far and said all of his promises would be kept eventually, said a report.

North Korea warns of nuclear test anytime

North Korea warned on Monday that it will carry out a nuclear test "at any time and at any location" set by its leadership, in the latest rhetoric to fuel jitters in the region, said an AFP report.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been running high for weeks, with signs that the North might be preparing a long-range missile launch+ or a sixth nuclear test — and with Washington refusing to rule out a military strike in response.

US economy grew at its weakest pace in 3 years

The US economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter as consumer spending almost stalled, but a surge in business investment and wage growth suggested activity would regain momentum as the year progresses, said a Reuters report.

Gross domestic product increased at a 0.7 percent annual rate also as the government further cut defense spending and businesses spent less on inventories, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its advance estimate. That was the weakest performance since the first quarter of 2014.

Considering to break up big banks: Trump

US President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.

Trump's comments could give a push to efforts to revive the Depression-era Glass-Steagall law that separated commercial lending from investment banking. Reviving such a law would require an act by Congress.

However, markets didn’t like the ideas as US stocks sharply pared gains after Trump's comments and the S&P 500 bank index dropped nearly 1 percent before rebounding.

Maruti, Tata Motors report monthly numbers

Maruti Suzuki India highest ever monthly domestic sales in April at 144,192 units, jump of 23.4 percent. In April 2016, the company had sold 117,045 units.

Tata Motors reported a 21 percent fall in total sales in April to 30,972 units as compared to 39,389 units sold in the same month last year.

Rupee should not become too strong: Arvind Subramanian

The rupee should not be allowed to become too strong as it hurts exports and economy in general, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said last week on Friday. The rupee closed 64.25 a dollar, down 0.14 percent from its Thursday’s close of 64.15.

India needs to have supportive exchange rate policies, he said, adding that the rupee should not become too strong. The exchange rate is a very important instrument for maintaining competitiveness and for boosting growth, he emphasised.

Core sector industries grew 5% in March

India's eight core industries grew by 5 percent in March against a 1 percent growth rate in February, reports CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh. The growth, fastest in three months, was led by higher coal and steel production.

However, the growth rate of the core industries was lower than 9.3 percent, recorded in March last year.

S Chand IPO a hit, oversubscribed 59 times

The initial public offering of textbook publisher S Chand and Company saw solid investor demand as it was oversubscribed 59.28 times on the last day of offer on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 45,56,00,794 shares against the total issue size of 76,85,284 shares, data available with the NSE till 1745 hours showed.

Good news for IT firms

The government on Saturday exuded confidence that the US administration will take into account the benefits Indian IT firms brought in for American companies when it goes for the H1-B visa policy review, a PTI reported said.

“We fully believe when they do the review, they will take into account the benefits that have gone to the American public and companies, the mutually-beneficial relationship between Indian companies and them and based on that, they will take a decision,” IT secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H1B visa programme.

BSE to place trading restrictions on 161 firms

BSE will impose trading restrictions on 161 companies from May 5 for their failure to pay the annual listing fee. Out of these companies, 140 are already facing trading restrictions for certain other regulatory non-compliance.

Of the remaining 21, while 8 firms will be moved to 'T' group, 13 will be transferred to 'XT' group.

The firms being placed under 'T' group are W S Industries (India), Alps Industries, Bilpower, Madhucon Projects, Rei Agro, Software Technology Group Intl, Parabolic Drugs and Hanung Toys & Textiles.

SEBI issues notice to brokers in NSEL case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued fresh notices to some brokers for their alleged involvement in the Rs. 5,600-crore NSEL scam and a final decision in this regard will “take some months'', said a report.

SEBI is examining the role of five brokers in this case and is probing whether they are ‘fit and proper’ to operate in the markets.

The regulator is probing five commodity brokers — Anand Rathi Commodities, Motilal Oswal Commodities Brokers, Geofin Comtrade, India Infoline Commodities and Philip Commodities India — in this case.

Dollar gains against Yen, and other currencies

The US dollar rose against the yen and other basket of currencies. Trading was thin as several markets across Asia and Europe were closed for the May Day holiday.

The dollar was last 0.2 percent higher against the yen at 111.77 yen and near a one-month high of 111.92 touched earlier in the afternoon. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.05 percent at 99.101.

Crude oil slips 1%

Crude prices came under pressure on rising crude output in Libya and the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts which were aimed at clearing a supply glut.

Signs of slower-than-expected growth in manufacturing in China also weighed on sentiment for oil demand, said a report.

Global benchmark Brent crude for July settled down 53 cents to $51.52 a barrel, while US crude for June dropped 49 cents, or 1 percent, to $48.84 a barrel.