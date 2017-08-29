What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 13 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The market is likely to open higher on Monday, tracking positive lead from Wall Street. It is also expected to get support from Infosys, one of index heavyweights, which got its co-founder Nandan Nilekani back as non-executive chairman to stem the crisis.

The Nifty50 closed 4.55 points higher at 9,857.05 on last Friday, which made a bearish candle for the third time in the past week.

The index closed well above its crucial psychological support level of 50-days exponential moving averages (DEMA), but around its 13-DEMA which is placed around 9,860.

“Unless Nifty50 registers a breakout above 9,948 levels momentum may not gather pace once again. On the downside, traders are advised to watch the levels of 9740 below which selling shall ideally resume,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in said.

Stay tuned with Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Positive lead from Wall Street on Friday:

The US stocks closed mostly higher on Friday on new hopes for tax reform, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching its first weekly gain in the last three weeks. Markets also got a boost from speeches by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 30.27 points higher at 21,813.67 and the S&P 500 ended 0.17 percent higher at 2,443.05 while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.09 percent to end at 6,265.64.

For the week, the Dow Jones rose 0.65 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.72 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.79 percent. The weekly gains for equities snapped a two-week skid of declines for the Dow and S&P 500 and a four-week drop for the Nasdaq.

Asian Markets

Asia trades mostly higher on Monday. Nikkei, Kospi are trading down, while Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite are trading with marginal gains.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 19.50 points higher at 9895 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Infosys

Infosys is expected to open higher on Monday, in addition to 4.5 percent gains in previous three consecutive sessions after falling nearly 15 percent previous two straight days due to Vishal Sikka's sudden exit.

The rally is likely on the back of company's announcement on Thursday saying co-founder Nandan Nilekani is appointed as non-executive chairman of Infosys.

He will be responsible for board oversight & functioning and choosing a new CEO for the company.

Analysts expect the stock to rally on coming Monday and as an index heavyweight, that may support the market as well.

"We view Nilekani's return as sentimentally positive for the company. His neutral image will help arresting both client & senior management attrition," Ambit said while Kotak Securities feels this news will comfort employees & investors. So now all eyes are on the appointment of new CEO.

US Tax Reforms

President Donald Trump will start publicly campaigning for highly-anticipated tax reform this week, according to his chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Cohn last week said that the president will begin calling for long-awaited reform on Wednesday when he visits Missouri.

Wall Street has eagerly anticipated major tax reform ever since the 2016 presidential election. Tax code overhaul was a cornerstone of Trump's policy agenda, and a major goal of congressional Republicans, but prospects for a sweeping plan have since faded.

Jackson Hole Meeting

US Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen's speech at the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming focussed on financial stability while giving no hint on monetary policy, leaving the prospect of more interest rate hikes up in the air.

She said the reforms put in place after the 2007-2009 financial crisis have strengthened the financial system, without impeding economic growth.

Meanwhile, a speech by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave little guidance on tapering the bank's bond holdings and heralded globalisation over protectionism. He said the global recovery is firming up but did not comment directly on monetary policy.

Oil prices higher

Oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar fell and as US petroleum industry braced for Hurricane Harvey, which could become the biggest storm to hit the US mainland in more than a decade.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended session up 44 cents, or 0.9 percent, at USD 47.87 a barrel. Brent crude October futures settled at USD 52.35 a barrel. US crude's discount to Brent widened to its biggest in two years.

Dollar & Euro movement

The US dollar fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made no reference to US monetary policy in her speech at the annual central bank research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Dollar Index dropped to a more than one-year low.

The euro rose to its highest in more than two years against the US dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi did not express concern about a strong euro zone currency.

Rupee at 2-week high

The Indian rupee closed at two-week higher against the US dollar on Thursday ahead of the meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole.

The rupee ended the session at 64.03 a dollar, the highest level since August 9, up 8 paise from its Wednesday's close of 64.11.

FDI inflows to India is expected to rise significantly over the next few years and this will support the rupee against US dollar, an UBS report said.

The rupee has been among the better performing currencies in emerging markets and has appreciated 6 percent against the US dollar so far this calendar year.

FIIs book profits

Overseas investors (or foreign portfolio investors) have so far pulled out a massive USD 1.96 billion (Rs 12,626 crore) from equity markets during August 1-24, unnerved by slowdown in manufacturing and services sectors, with muted corporate earnings adding to fears.

However, FPIs have ploughed in over Rs 13,000 crore in debt markets during this period, according to the latest depository data.

This follows a net inflow of over Rs 62,000 crore in the past six months in February-July 2017.

However, domestic institutional investors continued to support the market. They bought around Rs 13,500 crore worth of shares in current month.

PSU banks' recovery action against wilful defaulters

At the end of March 31, 2017, 21 banks together have taken action against 5,954 wilful defaulter under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act, as per data collated by the Finance Ministry.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has taken action against 1,444 such defaulters with outstanding loan of Rs 20,943 crore. Remaining 20 banks have taken action against 4,510 wilful defaulters with outstanding loan of Rs 48,496 crore.

Total outstanding loans due to public sector banks by wilful defaulters amounted to Rs 92,376 crore at the end of financial year 2016-17, which increased 20.4 percent from Rs 76,685 crore at the end of fiscal 2015-16.

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like DLF, GMR Infrastructure, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy and Just Dial.

BSE changes circuit limit for 20 stocks