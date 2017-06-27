What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

Kshitij Anand

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The Nifty closed below its crucial support level of 9,600 on Friday and a breach of 9,550 on the downside could put bears in-charge of D-Street.

The Nifty is consolidating in the band of 9550-9700 levels. It will not be easy for the index to surpass 9,700 in hurry dues to the presence if high Call open interest. The index is likely to remain volatile ahead of June months’ expiry.

Options players were active throughout consolidation selling both calls and puts. This data indicates more consolidation to continue. Maximum Put open interest concentration is around strike price 9,500 and maximum Call open interest concentration is around strike price 9,700.

If Nifty50 fails to hold current zone then trading band could slightly shift lower to 9,450-9,650 zone from earlier 9,560 to 9,700, suggest experts.

"Market has also closed below 20DMA in almost a month and reached around 9560 levels which seem to be the stronger area for the market and a close below could prove severe at the present levels and more selling pressure could be expected thereafter," Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, Director & Research Head, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments.

Stay tuned with Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Financial year likely to be changed from 2018

Come 2018 and the financial year in India could commence from January instead of April as the Centre appears set to make the historic transition to end the 150-year-old tradition.

Accordingly, the next Budget could be presented by the Centre in November this year, high-level government sources told PTI on Monday. The sources said the government is working on aligning the financial year with the calendar year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a change.

Wall Street ends flat

The S&P 500 and the Dow barely rose on Monday as gains were offset by a fall in technology stocks. A fall in Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet weighed most on the S&P 500, as well as on the Nasdaq, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.79 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,409.55, the S&P 500 lost 0.77 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,439.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,247.15.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 16 points higher at 9,638 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Govt defers TDS, TCS under GST

With just 4-days left for Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out, the government has deferred implementation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection Source (TCS) provisions as well as exempted from registration small businesses selling on an e-commerce platform, said a report.

E-commerce companies will not be required to collect 1 percent TCS while making payment to suppliers under the GST which will be rolled-out from July 1.

Trump urges India's Modi do more in trade

US President Donald Trump urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more to relax Indian trade barriers on Monday during talks in which both leaders took great pains to stress the importance of a strong US-Indian relationship, said a Reuters report.

At a closely watched first meeting between the two, Trump and Modi appeared to be getting along well. Modi pulled in Trump for a bear hug on the stage as the cameras rolled in the Rose Garden.

Italy winds up Veneto banks

Italy began winding up two failed regional banks on Sunday in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in the hands of the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.

The government will pay 5.2 billion euros to Intesa, and give it guarantees of up 12 billion euros, so that it will take over the remains of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, which collapsed after years of mismanagement and poor lending, said a Reuters report.

Dollar rises after Draghi comments

The US dollar hit a one-month high against the yen and rebounded against the euro on Monday after the European Central Bank chief defended the ECB's easy monetary policy, said a Reuters report.

ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking to university students in Lisbon, said super low rates create jobs, foster growth and benefit borrowers, ultimately easing inequality, it said.

The dollar fell against emerging market currencies, however, partly on a reach for higher-yielding alternatives to the greenback amid low volatility. The dollar was last down 1.3 percent against the Brazilian real at 3.2998 reais.

Infosys to cough up USD 1 million fine

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that the State had reached a USD 1 million settlement with Infosys for abusing the United States visa rules.

A statement from the AG's office said that Infosys abused existing visa rules and failed to properly compensate hundreds of workers and pay applicable taxes.

The statement further said that Infosys used temporary visas called B-1 visas, which are easier to obtain, instead of H-1B work visas which are used for transfer of skilled workers to send its employees to onshore locations in the state of New York.

Maharashtra govt unveils Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver

The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Saturday unveiled a Rs 34,020 crore farm loan waiver scheme, under which debt of up to Rs 1.5 lakh each will be written off, making 40 lakh farmers debt-free and providing relief to 49 lakh others.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said this was the "biggest" loan waiver scheme in the country, said a report. He also informed that all BJP ministers and legislators would contribute a month's salary towards the loan waiver.

Rupee closes stronger against US dollar

The Indian rupee closed stronger on Friday against the USD tracking gains in the Asian currencies markets. The rupee closed at 64.52 a dollar, up 0.14% from its Thursday’s close of 64.60. The rupee opened at 64.55 a dollar and touched a high of 64.42.

Wipro adds 3,000 US workers in FY17

Wipro hired 3,000 workers in the US in FY17, taking its total headcount in the country to over 14,000, the company said in its annual report.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company had said over half of its headcount in the US will be local workers at the end of first quarter of FY18, said a report.

14 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infrastructure, HDIL, Infibeam, IFCI, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, JP Associates, India Cements, Ujjivan, OBC, Wockhardt and Reliance Communication.