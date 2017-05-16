What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The Nifty made a small bullish candle on Monday as it moved in a narrow range and closed slightly below its record high of 9,450.

The next logical target for this market appears to be placed around 9,550 levels which is pretty much possible before this expiry itself. However, experts advise investors to remain cautious as the market is trading near key resistance levels.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,400 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,400.

Modi Govt celebrates a 3-year anniversary:

The Modi government completes 3 years in office on May 26 but poll results came out on May 16 which marks the third anniversary of the announcement of BJP’s historic election victory.

The market started rallying from May 16, 2014, on renewed optimism on pro-growth reforms to lift economic activity, boost agricultural output and income, friendly political climate to do business for India Inc. etc.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 25 percent while the S&P Smallcap index and S&P BSE Midcap index nearly doubled in the last three years Modi government in office.

Investors who were not scared to take some risk ended up making up to 6000 percent return in the same period in the smallcap space.

Wall Street ends higher:

US stocks ended higher and notched record highs led by gains in technology stocks after a global cyber attach which impacted more than 100 countries and rising oil prices.

On the earnings front, about 75 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results so far have beaten Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of cyber security firms jumped on expectations that they would benefit from greater spending after the global "ransomware" attack that began spreading across the globe on Friday, said a report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.33 points, or 0.41 percent, to 20,981.94, the S&P 500 gained 11.42 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,402.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,149.67.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 2 points higher at 9,497 indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the domestic market.

Possible North Korea link to global cyber attack

Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyberattack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday, said a Reuters report.

Symantec and Kaspersky Lab said on Monday some code in an earlier version of the WannaCry software had also appeared in programs used by the Lazarus Group, which researchers from many companies have identified as a North Korea-run hacking operation, it said.

Dollar slips after weak data

US Dollar slipped against a number of currencies after a weak US manufacturing report added to a bounce in commodities prices. The New York Federal Reserve's barometer on business activity in the state unexpectedly fell in May, sinking into negative territory for the first time since October, said a report.

The euro rose to a one-week high of USD 1.0989 against the dollar after the data, while the greenback hit a one-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.9958 franc. Emerging market currencies gained.

Oil rises on longer supply cut

Crude Oil jumped 2 percent to its highest level in more than three weeks after Saudi Arabia and Russia said that supply cuts need to last into 2018, said a report.

Global benchmark Brent crude settled up 98 cents, or 1.9 percent, at USD 51.82 a barrel, having touched USD 52.63, the highest since April 21. U.S. crude ended USD 1.01 firmer at USD 48.85 a barrel, a 2.1 percent gain.

Rupee at 21-month high

The rupee shot up by a whopping 26 paise to end at a fresh 21-mth high of 64.05 driven by robust macro data even as exporters aggressively offloaded the American currency.

This is the rupee's highest closing since August 10, 2015, when it had ended at 63.87 against the US dollar.

Petrol price cut by Rs 2.16 a litre, diesel by Rs 2.10

Petrol price on Monday was cut by Rs2.16 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.10 a litre, reversing the four-week trend of rising rates.

The reduction, which will be effective from midnight, comes on back of a marginal 2 paise a litre increase in petrol and 52 paise per litre hike in diesel rates effected from May 1.

ICICI Bank slash home loan rates to 8.40 percent

The interest rate competition has resulted in top three lenders to cut their home loan rates to 8.40 percent. For women borrowers, the rates are lower at 8.35 percent.

After ICICI Bank’s rate revision on Monday morning, by evening HDFC Ltd also cut its interest rates on home loans up to Rs 30 lakh to 8.35 percent for women and 8.40 percent for the others.

Sebi unearths Rs 34,000-crore tax evasion

The fear of abolition of the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax benefit is back on Dalal Street as another 11,000 cases of penny stock trading abuse have come to light, Business Standard said in a report.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sent a fresh list last week of entities that had allegedly misused capital gains provisions to evade Rs 34,000 crore in taxes to the income tax (I-T) department.

64 companies to declare Q4 earnings today:

As much as 64 companies will be declaring their Q4 results on Tuesday which include names like Tata Steel, Andhra Bank, PI Industries, PNB, Quess Corp, Sobha Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Whirlpool of India, Shree Cement, Orient Paper, OFSS etc. among others.

Trade deficit widens to over USD 13 billion in April

India's exports grew by 19.77 percent to USD 24.63 billion in April on account of the robust performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods as well as gems and jewellery.

Imports too jumped 49.07 per cent to USD 37.88 billion last month from USD 25.4 billion in April 2016, according to the data released by the commerce ministry. A huge jump in gold imports pushed up the trade deficit to USD 13.24 billion during the month under review from USD 4.84 billion a year ago.