What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Thursday tracking muted handover from Wall Street. The Nifty50 closed 88 points higher at 9,884 on Wednesday.

The index made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts and now a close above 9900-9,926 in the coming week could trigger fresh upside in the index, suggest experts.

The Nifty closed above its crucial moving averages such as 5-DEMA, 10-DEMA, and 13-DEMA but failed to close over 20-DMA placed at 9,900 levels.

The Nifty50 index has managed to regain its losses made on Tuesday but overall it has been consolidating in the broader range of 9,750 to 9,944 from the last couple of sessions.

If the index sustains above 9880 then up move could be seen towards 9950 then 10020 while on the downside supports are seen at 9820 then 9775.

Most Asian indexes are trading higher on Thursday after positive US data gave Wall Street a boost overnight as the dollar held onto overnight gains.

Stay tuned with Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street ends higher on upbeat US growth revisions

US stocks rose on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected US economic growth outweighed concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea and uncertainty in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, said a Reuters report.

Gross domestic product was revised higher to show a 3.0 percent annual growth rate in the second quarter, due partly to robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 21,892.43, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,457.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.42 points, or 1.05 percent, to 6,368.31.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 20 points lower at 9860 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Cabinet approves Ordinance to hike cess cap on luxury cars

The Union Cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday to promulgate an ordinance that will allow hiking the cap on cess of SUVs, large, and luxury cars to 25 percent from 15 percent now.

The ordinance would come into effect after it receives Presidential assent, which will enable amendments in the GST (Compensation to State) Act, 2017. The Central Board of Excise and Customs will issue a formal notification on the raised cess cap.

GDP growth seen picking up to 6.6 percent in June quarter: Poll

India’s economic growth likely accelerated to 6.6 percent in the quarter just ended, but analysts polled by Reuters are sounding increasingly worried that confusion over a new goods and services tax will dampen activity in coming months.

The forecast, from a survey of over 40 economists taken over the past week, compares with growth of 6.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the slowest pace in two years. The range of forecasts was wide from 5.7 percent to 7.2 percent.

Government rules out cutting taxes on petrol, diesel

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today ruled out cutting taxes on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of rising international oil prices that has led to petrol rates increasing by over Rs 6 per litre since the beginning of July.

State-owned oil companies in June dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost. Rates during the first fortnight dropped but have since July 3 been on the rise.

Over 500 new FPIs registered with Sebi in April-June

More than 500 fresh foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were registered with Sebi in April-June quarter of this year, indicating that India remains an attractive destination, as per the latest data from the markets regulator, said a PTI report.

This comes on top of close to 3,500 new foreign FPIs registering with Sebi last fiscal year (206-17).

According to Sebi data, the number of FPIs with the regulator's approval rose to 8,348 at the end of June 2017, from 7,807 at the end of March, an addition of 541.

DIPP approves 2 FDI proposals in single brand retail sector

The commerce and industry ministry today said it has approved two foreign direct investment proposals, including that of Dyson International, in the single brand retail sector. MM Retail Pvt Ltd also got a post facto approval for FDI pursuant to direction from the RBI.

Wipro shareholders approve Rs 11,000-cr buyback proposal

India's third-largest software services firm Wipro today said its shareholders have approved the company's Rs 11,000-crore buyback proposal, said a PTI report.

Last month, the Bengaluru-based firm had said it will purchase up to 343.75 million shares at Rs 320 (USD 4.95) per scrip. The total size of the offer will be up to Rs 11,000 crore (USD 1.7 billion).

Rupee closes marginally higher against US dollar

The rupee closed higher on Wednesday against the US dollar ahead of the key gross domestic product data on Thursday.

The home currency closed at 63.99 a dollar, up 0.04 percent from its Tuesday’s close of 64.02. The rupee opened at 63.94 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 63.88 and 64 respectively.

Harvey shuts 24 percent of US refining pulls down crude

Gasoline futures surged to a two-year high while crude oil was down, as flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut nearly a quarter of U.S. refinery capacity, curbing demand for crude while raising the risk of fuel shortages, said a Reuters report.

Brent oil, the international crude benchmark, settled down $1.14, or 2.2 percent, to $50.86 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 48 cents, or 1 percent, to $45.96.

Donald Trump rules out talks with North Korea

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out any talks with North Korea, which fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan, forcing people to seek shelter, said a PTI report.

The missile flew over Hokkaido island before crashing into the northern Pacific Ocean. This is the first time North Korea has fired what is thought to be a ballistic weapon over Japan.

"The US has been talking to North Korea and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!" Trump tweeted.

NTPC OFS Retail Part Subscribed 72%

Shares of the country's largest power producer NTPC closed 0.30% lower at Rs168 on the second day of the two-day offer for sale by the government, said an ET report.

At the end of the second day on Wednesday, retail investors had subscribed to 72 percent of the portion reserved for them, while on Tuesday non-retail bidders had subscribed 100% of the portion meant for them.

The Non-retail bidders bid for shares worth up to Rs7,787 crore while retail investors bought shares worth Rs1,349 crore.