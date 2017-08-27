What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Thursday tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The Nifty50 closed 86 points higher at 9,852 on Wednesday.

The index formed a bullish candle after registering four successive bearish candles. The index also closed above its crucial 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,790 levels.

The index is back on a strong footing, but technical experts advise investors not to get excited over the pullback as it was largely on cards. It will be important for Nifty to hold above 9740-9820 levels for the up move to continue towards 9,880 and then 9,928 levels.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday. Nikkei was trading flat, while Hang Seng and Kospi were up 0.50 percent.

Stay tuned with Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street falls as Trump threatens government shutdown

US stocks closed lower as investors grappled with a threat from President Donald Trump to shut down the government if Congress fails to fund a Mexico border wall.

Stocks managed to briefly pare losses after comments from US House Speaker Paul Ryan calling a government shutdown unnecessary, said a Reuters report.

Yet that was not enough to calm nerves as the deadline to approve spending measures draws near and a fight looms over raising the cap on government borrowing, it said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,812.09, the S&P 500 lost 8.44 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,444.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.07 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,278.41.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 12.50 points higher at 9867.50 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

US government shutdown unnecessary: Speaker

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said that the government shutdown threatened by President Donald Trump is unnecessary and not wanted by lawmakers in Congress, said a Reuters report.

"I don't think anyone is interested in having a shutdown. I don't think it is in our interests to do so," Ryan told a news conference in Oregon.

Mexico, Canada dismiss Trump threats to scrap NAFTA

Mexico and Canada on Wednesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's latest threat to scrap NAFTA, describing it as a negotiating tactic aimed at winning the upper hand in talks to update one of the world's biggest trading blocs, said a Reuters report.

At a campaign-style rally in Arizona on Tuesday night, Trump cast doubt on any deal to improve the North American Free Trade Agreement and said "we'll end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point, it said.

Trump has long called the 1994 treaty a bad deal that hurt American workers, saying it should be renegotiated or ended.

Oil up more than 1 percent on weekly US crude drawdown

Oil prices rose after US crude inventories declined for the eighth straight week and as a storm approached the Gulf Coast with the potential to disrupt oil and refined products output, said a Reuters report.

Brent crude futures settled up 70 cents to USD 52.57 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at USD 48.41, up 58 cents.

Chorus grows for Seshasayee’s exit, Nandan Nilekani’s entry

Infosys Ltd chairman R. Seshasayee may be on his way out even as a chorus calling for the return of co-founder Nandan Nilekani grows louder, five days after CEO Vishal Sikka abruptly resigned and the board blamed former chairman and promoter N.R. Narayana Murthy for the exit, said a Mint report.

Sebi to conduct fresh probe into Infosys-Panaya deal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will conduct a fresh probe into corporate governance complaints against Infosys in connection with the Panaya acquisition, said a Business Standard report.

Sources said the role of several board members of the information technology giant could also come under the market regulator’s scanner. In June, Sebi had conducted a preliminary probe into the allegations levelled by an anonymous whistle-blower on the acquisition of the Israel-based Panaya, it said.

Apex Frozen Foods IPO oversubscribed 1.46 times till Day 2

The initial public offer (IPO) of Apex Frozen Foods that deals in aquaculture products were oversubscribed 1.46 times till the second day of the bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO, with an aim to raise up to Rs 152 crore, received bids for 90,72,080 shares against the total issue size of 62,10,000, data available with the NSE showed.

Public sector banks' consolidation will not lead to job losses

Any possible merger of public sector banks (PSB) will not lead to job losses, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The merger of two PSBs would not imply closure, but expansion for a bank, the official explained.

"No employee will lose a job. That part has been taken care of," the official said, adding that any probable consolidation among banks will eventually lead to a reduction in credit risk concentration, increase competitiveness, and increase the lenders' ability to extend credit.

Cabinet reshuffle may be around the corner

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu's offer to resign -after two rail accidents in four days -was not accepted on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a new incumbent in the Rail Bhavan is now a possibility in the cabinet reshuffle that's widely expected in the next few days, said an ET report.

Two people familiar with the matter told ET that in case of a change in railways, a senior minister with economic governance credentials or a major BJP state leader may get the job. FM Arun Jaitley, when asked about Prabhu's offer to resign at a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, said the PM will take a call, said the report.

Rupee closes little changed against US dollar

The rupee closed little changed against the US dollar, as traders avoided long positions ahead of a meeting of central bankers later this week, said a report.

The rupee closed at 64.11 a dollar, down 0.01 percent from its Tuesday’s close of 64.11. The rupee opened at 64.05 a dollar.

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like DLF, GMR Infrastructure, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, JP Associates, JSW Energy, and Just Dial.