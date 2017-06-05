What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 9,673.50 on Friday but pared some of its intraday gains and closed just around its opening level at 9,650.

The index formed a Doji Star kind of pattern on the daily charts which signify indecisiveness among bulls as well as bears, but steady consolidation points towards a bigger move on either side.

There is no reason for investors to go bearish on this market just yet and thus they should not be afraid to take some profits off the table if the index approaches 9,700, suggest experts.

Stay tuned with Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street ends higher

The US markets closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday despite lukewarm payroll data.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, well short of the 185,000 expected by economists. The prior two months were revised lower by 66,000 jobs than previously reported.

Despite the disappointing data, market participants still largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7-percent chance of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 38 points higher at 9,683 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

London attackers kill seven

Three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on before stabbing revellers nearby on Saturday night, killing at least seven people in what Britain said was the work of Islamist militants engaged in a 'new trend' of terrorism, said a Reuters report.

At least 48 people were injured in the attack, the third to hit Britain in less than three months and occurring days ahead of a snap parliamentary election on Thursday.

Gold taxed at 3%, budget footwear at 5%, biscuits at 18%

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the weekend announced GST rates for a number of commonly-used items, including footwear, apparels and gold, following the 15th meeting of the GST Council.

The GST Council would tax gold, gold jewellery, silver and diamond at 3 percent. Gold currently attracts 1 percent excise duty and 1 percent VAT (more for some states), equaling to 2 percent.

TCS' H-1B visa applications now a third of 2015 levels

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) applied for only a third of the H-1B work visas this year compared to 2015, helped by increased hiring from engineering campuses and B-schools in the US, said a report.

The move comes at a time when the Indian IT companies are confronted by closer scrutiny and tighter visa norms in the US, a market that accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India's IT exports.

Dollar sinks to seven-month low

The US Dollar dropped to seven-month lows on Friday after data showed the US economy created fewer jobs than expected last month, which could derail a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the second half of this year, said a Reuters report.

The greenback fell to seven-month troughs against the euro and Swiss franc, while sliding to a two-week bottom versus the yen. The dollar index fell to a seven-month low and was last down 0.5 percent at 96.725.

Rupee closes marginally high at 64.44 against the dollar

The Indian rupee on Friday closed marginally higher at 64.44 to the dollar as traders remained cautious ahead of US non-farm payrolls data due to be released later in the day.

After opening as high as 64.36, the rupee pared its gains steadily throughout the session as foreign banks bought the dollar heavily. The rupee touched an intraday low of 64.51 and a high of 64.34 during the session.

UK polls to go ahead on June 8

British Prime Minister Theresa May over the weekend announced that the June 8 general election will go ahead as planned despite another terrorist attack in London as she blamed the "evil ideology of extremism" for the three terror attacks in the country.

Speaking outside Downing Street after she chaired the emergency COBRA meeting with senior security chiefs, May said.

Isro to launch India’s heaviest satellite GSAT-19 today

India will fire a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) Mark III on Monday which would be carrying its heaviest communication satellite yet, said a report.

"The satellite will use multiple spot beams covering all of India. Isro claims this will increase Internet speed and connectivity," it said.

No downturn in IT sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed as "completely wrong" the reports of a downturn in the Indian IT sector and said a good number of people will get jobs in the current fiscal, said a report.

"Noting that the IT industry worth Rs 9 lakh crore today employs about 40 lakh people directly and 1.4 crore indirectly, the IT minister said firms like TCS and Infosys have said they would recruit thousands of professionals in the current fiscal," it said.

FPIs pours $4.2 bn in May

Foreign investors have pumped USD 4.2 billion in Indian equity market for the month of May due to finalisation of GST rates for the bulk of the items and expectations of a normal monsoon.

According to latest depository data, FPIs invested a net Rs 7,711 crore in equities last month, while they poured Rs 19,155 crore in the debt markets during the period under review, translating into a net inflow of Rs 26,866 crore (USD 4.2 billion).

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like DLF, Infibeam, JP Associates, Reliance Communications, and Reliance Capital.