What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive handover from Wall Street on Friday. The Nifty closed below its crucial resistance level of 9,300 on Friday and made a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

Traders are advised to stay cautious as Nifty could well bounce back from its 13-DEMA which has lent support to the index in more than 10 occasions so far in the year 2017, and chances of a bounce back remain strong.

If Nifty settles below 9,269 then it can go down all the way down towards 9,100 levels eventually opening the doors for a short-term trend reversal, suggest experts.

Hence, to prevent this kind of gloomy outlook market need to bounce back from the immediate support levels placed in the zone of 9250 – 9225 levels, they say.

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidency

Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections showed, said a report.

Three projections, issued within minutes of polling stations closing at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), showed Macron beating Le Pen by around 65 percent to 35 - a gap wider than the 20 or so percentage points that pre-election surveys had pointed to.

S&P 500 hits record high on economic data

US stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record high close fuelled by positive macroeconomic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.47 points, or 0.26 percent, to 21,006.94, the S&P 500 gained 9.77 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,399.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.42 points.

US nonfarm payrolls surged by 211,000 jobs last month after a paltry gain of 79,000 in March, and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, said a report.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 30 points higher at 9,347 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Trump signs USD 1 trillion spending bill

President Donald Trump has signed his first piece of major legislation on Friday, a USD 1 trillion spending bill to keep the government operating through September, said a report.

The bill cleared both houses of Congress this week and Trump signed it into law behind closed doors at his home in central New Jersey, well ahead of a midnight yesterday deadline for some government operations to begin shutting down.

Cognizant Q1 Net up 26%

IT stocks will be in focus after IT major Cognizant reported a 26 per cent rise in March quarter profits to USD 557 million, helped by growth in financial services and maintained that it will grow between 8-10 percent in the calendar year 2017.

The US-based firm saw revenues grow 10.7 per cent to USD 3.55 billion in the reported quarter from USD 3.2 billion in the year-ago period, meeting its guidance range of USD 3.51-3.55 billion.

HUDCO IPO to hit Street on Monday

The HUDCO IPO will open on May 8 and has set a price band at Rs 56-60 per share. The issue comprises sale of 20 crore equity shares (10 percent paid-up capital) by the central government through an offer for sale (OFS). It will close on May 11.

The company aims to raise Rs 1,121 crore at the lower end of price band and Rs 1,201.1 crore at the higher end of the price band.

CBI unearths 393 shell companies

A complex web of 393 shell companies used for allegedly diverting funds unscrupulously to the tune of Rs 2900 crore has been unearthed by the CBI during its probe into such cases over the last three years.

CBI sources said the shell companies were allegedly being used by the accused to divert loan funds meant for specified purposes, creating fake invoices, and "round-tripping" of funds to evade taxes and generate black money.

Rupee continues to weaken against $

The rupee continued to weaken for the rest of the session as uncertainties revolving around the Chinese economy and falling commodity prices triggered a risk-off sentiment among investors.

The rupee ended the session at 64.37, down 20 paise from its previous close. Dealers said that if Emmanuel Macron is elected France’s next president, the rupee might appreciate by 5-10 paise. On the other hand, if Macron loses the election, we might see the rupee falling to 64.70-64.75 levels.

Oil rebounds on Saudi assurances

Oil prices closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive US jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut, said a Reuters report.

Brent futures gained 72 cents, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $49.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 70 cents, or 1.5 percent, to close at $46.22 per barrel.

27 companies are scheduled to report Q4 results

As much as 27 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Monday which include names like ABB, Canara Bank, Bharti Infratel, Precision Wires, Repro India, Union Bank of India, Welspun Corp, STI India, NOCIL, Jay Shree Tea, etc. among others.

Wipro gets ransom threat

IT-giant Wipro received an anonymous email threat demanding Rs 500 crore worth currency in bitcoins as ransom, failing which a lethal drug would be spread on their Bengaluru campus, the New Indian Express reported.

As per the report, Wipro, which registered a complaint with cyber crime cell of the police, received the email on Friday morning. The anonymous sender also threatened to use the drug if they failed to pay. Bitcoin is a digital encrypted currency.

Reliance Infra files fresh InvIT IPO papers

Anil Ambani Group flagship Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has filed fresh papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed InvIT Fund initial public offer (IPO), reducing the issue size to Rs2,500 crore from Rs3,000 crore earlier.

The IPO comprises “units aggregating to Rs2,500 crore with an option to retain over subscription of up to 25% of the issue size in accordance with the InvIT Regulations”, as per the revised draft paper.