What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The index closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,313 on Tuesday but made a ‘hanging man’ type of candle on the daily charts.

For the trend to continue, the Nifty has to stay above 9,300 but a close below 9,280 make things difficult for the bulls, say experts.

If the index stays below 9,280-9,300 then further decline towards 9,191 cannot be ruled out while a move above 9,367 would open room for further upside towards 9,500 levels.

Wall Street edges higher

US markets closed flat, but with a positive bias as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks.

Apple shares fell more than 1 percent after the company reported a surprise drop in iPhone sales for the quarter. Trading activity remains subdued as investors await a statement from the Federal Reserve later today, which began meeting on Tuesday, said a

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to 20,949.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.83 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,391.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.76 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,095.37.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 11 points higher at 9,357, indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Nifty forms hammer like pattern

The Nifty made a ‘hammer’ like pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Tuesday.

A ‘Hammer’ is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading session but manages to recoup losses and close either above or near the opening level. It looks like a hammer-shaped candlestick, in which the body is at least half the size of the tail. It signifies that the index is making an attempt to bottom out.

Fed set to leave interest rates unchanged

The US Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at its meeting, but may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

The central bank is scheduled to release its policy decision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is not due to hold a press conference, said a Reuters report.

Fitch keeps India's sovereign rating unchanged at BBB-

Global rating agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-' — the lowest investment grade — with a stable outlook, citing a "weak fiscal position and difficult business environment".

"The sovereign ratings at BBB- balance a strong medium- term growth outlook and favourable external balances with a weak fiscal position and difficult business environment," Fitch said in a note.

ICICI Q4 net profit seen up 202%

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank is expected to see pressure on its earnings due to likely elevated provisions and higher slippages on a sequential basis but year-on-year numbers may be higher due to a low base in the year-ago period.

Profit during January-March quarter is seen rising 202 percent to Rs 2,119.9 crore and net interest income is likely to increase 0.2 percent to Rs 5,416.3 crore compared with the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

30 companies are scheduled to report Q4 results

As much as 30 companies along with ICICI Bank are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 which include names like Ajanta Pharma, Intellect Design, V-Mart, MERCK, L&T Technology Services, Everest Industries, Dewan Housing, Agro Tech Foods etc. among others.

IRB InvIT Fund raises Rs 2,100 crore ahead of IPO

Ahead of its initial public offer (IPO) on Wednesday, road developer IRB Infrastructure Developers’ InvIT fund raised nearly Rs 2,100 crore from anchor investors allotting nearly 20.53 crore units at Rs 102 apiece on Tuesday.

The IRB Infrastructure Developers’ InvIT Fund has allotted 20.53 crore units on an average of Rs 102 to 28 anchor investors for a sum of Rs 2,094.50 crore, the company said in a statement.

Factory output grows for 4th straight month

Indian manufacturing activity expanded for a fourth consecutive month in April, helped by stronger growth in new orders although rises in output and employment slowed, Reuters said in a report.

The Nikkei/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by IHS Markit, held steady at March’s 52.5 last month, its fourth month above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Rupee closes up 3 paise against dollar

The rupee on Tuesday breached the 63 level against the dollar in day trade but ended just 3 paise higher at 64.21 as foreign investors preferred to remain on sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on the interest rate.

The domestic currency had opened strong at 64.12 and breached the 63 level briefly in early trade on the heavy unwinding of dollar positions by exporters. It rose 63.99 per dollar level in early trade in line with gains in stock markets.

Dollar dips vs euro, eases vs. yen

The US dollar eased off a six-week high against the yen and fell against the euro after weak US April auto sales added to worries that the Fed may eventually take a more dovish-than-expected view on interest rate, said a Reuters report.

The dollar had gained as much as 0.4 percent against the yen to 112.30 yen, its highest since March 21, as risk appetite fueled losses in the safe-haven Japanese currency. The dollar was last just 0.1 percent higher against the yen at 111.97 yen as risk appetite faded.

Brent crude falls to five-month low

Brent crude oil price slipped to its lowest level in over five months, erasing all of the gains made since November. The sharp technical decline came after US futures fell below last week's low of USD 48.20 a barrel, which was their lowest since late March.

Brent futures fell USD 1.06, or 2.1 percent, to settle at USD 50.46 a barrel, the lowest close since Nov. 29 - the day before OPEC agreed to cut supply. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell USD 1.18, or 2.4 percent, to USD 47.66 a barrel, its lowest close since March 21.