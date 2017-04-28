What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open flat on Friday in opening trade, tracking muted handover from the Wall Street. The Nifty pared gains after hitting fresh record high of 9,367.15 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed registered fresh lifetime high of 30,184.22.

The Nifty staged a smart bounce back from its intraday low of 9,322.65, but still closed below its opening level of 9,359.15. Investors who went long in the index should continue with their positions in May series as well with a stop loss below 9,300, suggest experts.

Nasdaq ends at a record high

US stocks ended with marginal gains, but the Nasdaq Composite ended at a record high on Thursday, boosted by results-related gains in Comcast, PayPal, and Intuit, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed.

The tech-heavy index is likely to extend its record-breaking string of gains as heavyweights Amazon and Alphabet jumped more than 4 percent each after the bell, following stellar earnings, said a report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.24 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,981.33, the S&P 500 gained 1.32 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,388.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.71 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,048.94.

Jeff Bezos will soon to be world's richest man

A surge in after-hours trading for Amazon.com Inc. added USD 3.3 billion to the fortune of Jeff Bezos, putting him less than USD 5 billion away from becoming the world’s richest person, said a Bloomberg report.

Bezos saw his fortune surpass USD 80 billion for the first time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 53-year old has added USD 65.2 billion to his net worth since the index debuted in March 2012 and ended Thursday with a net worth of USD 79 billion. His net worth will surpass USD 80 billion on the index for the first time if the gains hold Friday.

Donald Trump says 'will renegotiate' NAFTA deal

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday that the United States, Canada, and Mexico can successfully renegotiate a trade accord he deems unfair to American interests but vowed to scrap the 23-year-old pact if a "fair deal for all" cannot be

reached, said a Reuters report.

Trump, in a meeting with Argentine president Mauricio Macri, said he had planned to terminate NAFTA but decided to hold off after speaking to the leaders of Mexico and Canada to see if a deal can be made.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 5 points lower at 9,355 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

India celebrates Akshaya Tritiya

Sales of gold jewellery are expected to double on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on Friday following a revival in the economy which was briefly shaken by demonetization last year.

Demand for gold on the day of the festival last year was estimated to be 20 tonnes, said a CNBC-TV18 report. Gold traders will be sweetening the deal this year with freebies, discounts and cash-back offers.

Oil prices dip on Libyan restart

Crude prices ended slightly lower after the restart of two key Libyan oilfields and concerns about lackluster gasoline demand. Libya's Sharara and El Feel oilfields, which can produce nearly 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), returned to production.

Brent crude settled down 14 cents a barrel at USD 51.68. US light crude was down 37 cents to USD 49.25 a barrel.

SEBI issues second showcause notice to 5 brokers

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India has sent a second showcause notice to five brokers including Motilal Oswal Commodities, India Infoline Commodities, Anand Rathi Commodities, Geofin Commodities and Phillip Commodities.

In the notice, SEBI has asked brokers why registration should be granted to them in the commodities segment, as per the recommendation a three-member committee.

Niti Aayog pegs GDP to grow 8%

Niti Aayog on Thursday said that India will get back to over 8 percent growth as it proposed a host of reforms, including a reduction in corporate tax to 25 percent and uniform import duty at 7 percent.

The three-year draft action agenda released by the Aayog today stressed on reforms in taxation, agriculture, and governance, among others with a view to accelerate the all- round development of the country.

HUDCO's price band set at Rs 56-60 per share

State-run Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has decided to launch its initial public offering on May 8 and set a price band at Rs 56-60 per share. The issue will close on May 11 and anchor investors' portion will open for subscription on May 5.

35 companies to report Q4 results today

As much as 35 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Friday which include names like Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Money, CEAT, Deepak Nitrite, Federal Bank, IDFC Ltd, Kesoram Industries, Kitex Garments, Navin Fluorine, Raymond, Supreme Industries, UPL Ltd, Uttam Galva Steels, Coromandel International among others.

Rupee retreats from 21-month high

Snapping its three-day rise, the rupee eased from a 21-month high to end 5 paise lower at 64.16 on Thursday against the US dollar. It breached the psychologically crucial 64-mark to touch a fresh intra-day high of 63.97 in early trade.

PSU banks may take over non-performing assets

The government is looking at a possible takeover of troubled projects by state-run firms operating in related sectors, said a media report quoting two senior officials. The government has asked all banks to identify top 50 non-performing assets (NPA) in each

sector.

As per the latest government data, public sector banks’ gross bad loans rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first nine months of last fiscal year to Rs 6.07 lakh crore by end-December, from Rs 5.02 lakh crore at the end of March 2016.