What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

The Nifty is likely to start on a negative note on Thursday, tracking muted handover from Wall Street. The index closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,200 and its 13-days exponential moving average was placed at 9,179.

Here are top cues from domestic as well as international markets which could have a bearing on D-Street.

Infosys Q4 results eyed

Infosys, the country's second-largest software services exporter, is expected to show subdued bottomline growth for January-March quarter, but the key factor to watch out for would be its guidance for FY18 and whether the company will meet its FY17

dollar revenue guidance or not.

Profit during the quarter is likely to decline 3.7 percent to Rs 3,570 crore and revenue may fall 0.2 percent to Rs 17,235 crore compared with the previous quarter, according to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Wall Street ends lower

US stocks ended lower on Wednesday weighed down by lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump's comments on the dollar and interest rates.

Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview that the dollar "was getting too strong," though he also said he would like to see interest rates stay low, said a report.

The dollar, which has risen along with prospects for higher rates, hurts profits at U.S. multinationals when it strengthens.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 59.44 points, or 0.29 percent, to 20,591.86, the S&P 500 lost 8.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,344.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,836.16.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 32 points lower at 9,200 indicating a flat-to-negative opening for the domestic market.

Inflation rises to 3.8%

India's retail inflation rate rose to 3.81 percent in March from February's 3.65 percent, mirroring a revival in household spending after months of waning demand triggered by a demonetisation-induced cash crunch.

For 2017-18, the Reserve Bank of India has projected retail inflation to average 4.5 percent in the first half and 5 percent in the second half.

Factory output shrinks 1.2% in Feb

India’s industrial output contracted (-1.2 percent) in February from 2.7 percent in January and 2 percent in February last year, dashing hopes amidst faltering economic activity.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than 75 percent of the index of industrial production (IIP), degree -2 percent in February compared to 2.3 percent in January and 0.7 percent in February last year.

Factory output measured by the IIP is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

Rupee sinks 17 paise to 64.67

The rupee on Wednesday ended lower by 17 paise to 64.67 against the US dollar with forex market sentiment dipping over simmering geopolitical tensions at the global level.

The rupee today plunged to touch an intra-day low of 64.73 before ending at 64.67, revealing a loss of 17 paise, or 0.26 per cent.

Dollar hits new lows on Trump comments

The dollar fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the dollar was "getting too strong" and that he would prefer that the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low.

Trump also said, during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, that his administration would not label China a currency manipulator, reversing a campaign trail pledge to do so.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major rivals, fell to its lowest since March 30 after the news, said a report. The dollar was last down 0.5 percent at 109.1 yen, its lowest since November 17.

Quarterly Earnings

Apart from big boy Infosys, Reliance Power and Bajaj Corp will also report their results for the quarter ended March later today.

Bajaj Corp is expected to report 22.4 percent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 66.4 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 54.3 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Reliance Power is expected to report 11 percent YoY fall in the net profit to Rs 285 crore for the quarter ended March compared to Rs 320 crore reported in the year-ago period.

IPO mania set to hit Dalal Street

The Cabinet has approved listing of 11 central public sector enterprises, including five PSUs under the railway ministry and four defence companies.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its approval for listing of 11 CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) on stock exchanges," an official statement said.

The PSUs under the railway ministry that will launch initial public offerings (IPO) are Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and RiTES Ltd.

Petrol, diesel prices to change daily from May 1

Petrol and diesel prices in some cities will now see daily change in sync with international rates, said a report quoting two officials from oil marketing companies.

This will be effective 1 May in five cities including Puducherry and Visakhapatnam, Udaipur, Jamshedpur and Chandigarh as part of a pilot project. This will be extended to other parts of the country after an assessment of consumer response, it said.

Amazon gets RBI nod for e-wallet in India

Amazon India has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval to launch its own digital wallet in India, paving the way for the American online retail giant to gain a slice of India’s fast-growing digital payments business, said a report.

Amazon India, will now look to take on established rivals such as Paytm and Freecharge as it prepares to launch a prepaid wallet service that will be broader in scope than its Pay Balance service and will not be restricted to Amazon-based transactions.

Monitory agency a must for IPOs up to Rs 500 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to make it mandatory for companies raising less than Rs 500 crore through initial public offering (IPO) to appoint a monitoring agency to keep track of the use of funds, a report highlighted.

The board also plans to reduce paperwork for foreign portfolio investors wanting to bring money into the country and allow systemically important non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the institutional category in public issues.