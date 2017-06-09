What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Friday tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The index made a small bear candle on the charts as it closed below its opening level on Thursday at 9,647.

A 'small bearish’ candle is formed when the index trades lower, but within a defined range, throughout the session. The length of the candle signifies the range for the day and the closing level is below the opening level.

Investors are advised to book partial profits on every rise till the time we don’t successfully close above its crucial resistance level of 9,700. The rest of the long positions can be continued with a stop below 9,600, suggest experts.

Wall Street ends flat

US market ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's US election.

The Nasdaq Composite posted a record closing high boosted by gains in Nvidia and Yahoo, said a report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.84 points, or 0.04 percent, to end at 21,182.53, the S&P 500 gained 0.65 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,433.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.38 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,321.76.

UK elections: Exit polls indicate hung Parliament

Theresa May’s poll gamble fails as exit poll indicated that UK Prime Minister might not win a majority after Thursday’s general election, casting doubt over her political future just days before Brexit negotiations were due to begin, said a report.

The pound fell to the lowest since April after the BBC and other broadcasters said May’s Conservative Party is on course to win just 314 seats in the 650-strong House of Commons. That’s down from the 330 she held before calling the snap election seven weeks ago and less than the 326 needed for a majority, added the report.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 4 points higher at 9,679 indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the domestic market.

Wipro declares Trump as potential threat to business

Donald Trump is a risk factor for Wipro, the first time in years an IT company has designated a US president as a potential threat in its annual filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said an ET report.

IT companies have been calling out the risks of protectionism and potential issues related to visas for years. “Wipro has a separate risk factor detailing how it could be affected by restrictive changes to immigration laws in the US, UK, Singapore and Australia,” said the report.

ECB closes door on rate cuts

The European Central Bank (ECB) closed the door on more interest rate cuts on Thursday, judging the euro zone economy to be rebounding, said a Reuters report.

Yet rate setters did not even discuss winding down the ECB's 2.3 trillion euro ($2.6 trillion) asset purchase scheme, kept rates below zero, and pledged very substantial accommodation, it said.

Oil falls to lowest settlement since November

Oil prices fell after data showed that a surprise surge in U.S. crude inventories and Brent settled at its lowest since Nov. 29, the eve of an OPEC production cut deal, said a report.

Brent crude fell 20 cents to settle at $47.87 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures settled down 8 cents to $45.64 a barrel.

US services data suggests upward revision

The Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS, showed consumption, including healthcare spending, increased at a faster clip than the government had assumed in its second estimate of gross domestic product published last month, said a report.

Economists said the data suggested first-quarter consumer spending could be lifted by as much as eight-tenths of a percentage point to a 1.4 percent annual rate when the government publishes its third GDP estimate on June 29, it said.

Dollar steady after Comey testimony

The Dollar held steady as investors took stock of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the U.S. Senate, while the euro weakened after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold, said a report.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.25 percent at 96.99, little changed from before the testimony.

Oil companies to revise petrol, diesel prices daily from June 16 onwards

State-run oil marketing companies will revise fuel prices on a daily basis nationally from June 16 onwards, as per various media reports.

The government companies – IOC, BPCL and HPCL - will review retail prices every day instead of every fortnight as has been the trend till date. The companies are planning a national launch for dynamic petrol and diesel prices in the second half of this month.

Rupee hits 3-week closing high

The Indian rupee on Thursday appreciated 0.2 percent against the dollar to close at 64.21 after having traded weaker for most of the session. This was a 3-week closing high for the rupee, which was last at this level on May 17.

The late recovery was on account of dollar selling by the custodian banks, likely on behalf of their foreign investor clientele, dealers said.

Equity MF inflows hit nearly 2-year high

Equity mutual funds saw an inflow of Rs 10,790 crore in May, making it the highest in nearly two years, underpinned by investor optimism and steps taken by fund houses to create awareness about MFs, said a report.

This also marks the 14th straight month of inflows into equity schemes. Prior to that, such funds had witnessed a pullout of Rs 1,370 crore in March 2016, it said.

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like DLF, GMR Infrastructure, Indiabulls Real Estate, Infibeam, Jaiprakash Associates, OBC and Reliance Communications.