What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

It was a weak start to the December series on Friday as the Nifty slipped below its 50-DMA (daily moving average) to end at a 2-week closing low despite encouraging Q2 GDP data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed below the 33,000-mark, falling 316.41 points or 0.95 percent to 32,832.94 while the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 104.70 points or 1.02 percent to 10,121.80.

The broader markets which were outperforming benchmarks early on also lost ground in last hour of trade. The Nifty Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices shed 1 percent each.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end lower

Wall Street fell on Friday, whipsawed by developments with a probe into Russia’s alleged involvement in the U.S. election as well as with progress on a tax bill in Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.76 points, or 0.17 percent, to 24,231.59, the S&P 500 lost 5.36 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,642.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.39 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,847.59, Reuters reported.

Nikkei edges lower after weakness in large cap stocks weigh

Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Monday morning with weakness in large-cap stocks such as Fanuc and SoftBank taking a toll. The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent, or 49.39 points, to 22,769.64 in midmorning trade. The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,794.04, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 36.5 points higher at 10167 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Infosys appoints Salil S Parekh as MD & CEO

Infosys said that its Board of Directors has appointed Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the company effective January 2, 2018. Parekh joins Infosys from Capgemini where he was a member of the Group Executive Board.

UB Pravin Rao will step down as the interim CEO and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018 and will continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the Company.

US Senate approves major tax cuts in victory for Trump

The US Senate narrowly approved a tax overhaul on Saturday, moving Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes, Reuters reported.

RBI may hold rates on Dec 5 citing inflation worries: Icra

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which will be meeting is likely to keep repo rates unchanged at 6 percent on inflation concerns, says a study. The retail inflation or consumer price index based- inflation inched up to a seven-month high of 3.58 percent in October from 3.28 percent in September.

The RBI will announce the policy review on December 6 after two days of MPC meeting beginning December 5. Icra said although the CPI inflation for October is lower than the range of 4.2-4.6 percent for the second half of FY18 that the MPC had forecast in its previous review, and the recent revision in GST rates would ease price pressures, certain inflation risks persist.

FPI inflows hit 8-month high of Rs 19,728 cr in Nov

Foreign investors pumped in over Rs 19,700 crore into the country's stock markets in November, the highest in eight months, mainly due to government's plan to recapitalise state-run banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business.

SEBI’s norms for mutual funds may boost mid-cap inflows: CLSA

The market regulator’s new rules on equity holdings and stock classification for mutual funds could trigger inflows worth Rs 19,000 crore into mid-cap stocks.

A circular by the Securities and Exchange Board of India not only mandated a minimum allocation to equities for every fund, but also defined large-, mid- and small-cap stocks based on market capitalisation, Quint reported.

First Union Budget post-GST likely on Feb 1

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to present India's first post-GST and the current government's last full Budget on February 1 next year. The Budget session of Parliament may begin on January 30.

The Economic Survey, detailing the state of the economy, is likely to be tabled on January 31 and the Union Budget may be presented the following day, a senior government official said.

Bitcoin rebounds to $10,500 after US regulator approves futures

Bitcoin rebounded on Friday to hit the day’s highs above USD 10,500, recovering from an earlier dip below USD 9,500, after the US derivatives regulator said it would allow CME Group and CBOE Global Markets to list bitcoin futures, Reuters reported.

Forex reserves claw back to $400-bn mark

India's foreign exchange reserves reclaimed the USD 400-billion mark again, rising by USD 1.208 billion to touch USD 400.741 billion in the week to November 24, according to the weekly data from the Reserve Bank.