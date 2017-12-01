What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty50 started on a weak note on Thursday and succumbed under selling pressure after fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 percent of the Budget estimate for 2017- 18.

The Nifty50 opened at 10,332 which also became the intraday high level. The index slipped near its crucial support level placed around 10,200 and hit its intraday low of 10,211. It closed 134 points lower at 10,226.55.

India VIX moved up by 3.75 percent at 13.55. Rising volatility has again given the grip in hand of bears which could pose a short-term concern for long positions.

We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end higher as S&P closes at record high

The S&P closed at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.67 points, or 1.39 percent, to 24,272.35, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,647.58. The Nasdaq added 49.63 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,873.97, Reuters reported.

Asian markets trade higher, Nikkei up 1%

Asia markets rose in early trade on Friday, after US stocks rallied overnight at the increasing likelihood that the Senate might pass a bill aimed at overhauling the US tax code. The ASX 200 topped 6,000 after the first hour of trade. The index rose 0.59 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.97 percent to 22,945.27, while the Topix index gained 0.72 percent. Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi gained 0.29 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 24 points lower at 10254 indicating a negative opening for the domestic market.

GDP growth at 6.3% in Q2 as economy perks up

The Indian economy grew 6.3 percent in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7 percent in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after goods and services tax (GST) kicked in from July 1.

Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.1 percent, mirroring greater production activity in factories, according to data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO). GVA growth had significantly fallen in the last few quarters, slipping to 5.6 percent in April-June.

Core sector growth drops to 4.7% in Oct

Eight core sectors grew at a slower pace of 4.7 percent in October, chiefly due to subdued performance of cement, steel and refinery segments. Official data released this evening showed that cement production contracted by 2.7 percent as against an expansion of 6.2 percent in October 2016.

OPEC, allies set to agree oil cut extension to 2018 end

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers look poised to agree on Thursday to extend output cuts until the end of 2018 to finish clearing a global glut of crude while signalling they could exit the deal earlier if the market overheats, Reuters reported.

Bitcoin loses over a fifth of its value in less than 24 hours

Bitcoin slid to as low as USD 9,000 in volatile trade on Thursday, having lost more than a fifth of its value since hitting an all-time high of USD 11,395 on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Promoters bidding for IBC assets have to first pay up dues: FM

Clearing the air on the bar on founders from repurchasing stressed assets, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said promoters can bid on the auctions provided they pay the dues on their NPA accounts.

India Inc's foreign borrowings up over 2-fold at $4.4 bn in Oct

Borrowing by India Inc from foreign sources jumped more than two times from a year ago to USD 4.4 billion in October this year, data from Reserve Bank showed on Thursday.

The fund raised by Indian companies through external means stood at USD 1.77 billion in October 2016.

Govt doesn't recognise cryptocurrency as legal: Arun Jaitley

With virtual currency gaining traction among investors, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said India does not recognise crypto currency as legal tender.

"Recommendations are being worked at. The government's position is clear, we don't recognise this as legal currency as of now," Jaitley said.