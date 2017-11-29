What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty started on a muted note on Tuesday but succumbed to selling pressure in morning trade. The index managed to bounce back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,363 and made a small bearish candle on the daily charts.

The Nifty opened at 10,387 and rose to an intraday high of 10,409.55 but then bears took control and pushed the index towards its 5-DEMA to hit an intraday low of 10,355.20. It finally closed 29 points lower at 10,370.25.

India VIX marginally moved up by 0.90 percent at 13.14. VIX has to cool down below 13-12.50 zones to get the market stability and the next round of rally towards new high territory.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end at record highs

Wall Street surged to record highs on Tuesday led by sharp gains in bank stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 255.93 points, or 1.09 percent, to 23,836.71, the S&P 500 gained 25.63 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,627.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.84 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,912.36. All three indexes notched record closing highs, Reuters reported.

Asian markets trade higher

Asian shares rose and the dollar held firm on Wednesday after Wall Street shot to record peaks amid signs of progress on US tax cuts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 percent, while Australia's main index rose 0.7 percent, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 18 points higher at 10388 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

North Korea tests suspected ICBM: Pentagon

North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, officials said, with some scientists cautioning that Washington, DC could now theoretically be within range of Pyongyang’s weapons, Reuters reported.

Want to improve India’s ease of doing business ranking: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he wants to improve India’s global ranking in Ease of Doing Business from 100 currently to 50.

“We have improved on indicators like dealing with construction permits, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. The process is not yet complete," Modi said.

OPEC heading for oil cut extension with a caveat

OPEC and Russia are heading towards prolonging their oil supply cuts for the whole of 2018 but with an option to review the deal in June, OPEC sources said on Tuesday after Moscow expressed concerns the market could overheat, Reuters reported.

DBS Bank lowers India's FY18 GDP growth to 6.6%

Singapore's DBS Bank lowered India's GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 6.6 percent from the previous 6.8 percent, citing that businesses were "still adjusting" to the new GST regime and there was "limited room" for fiscal support.

Economic growth likely to pick up in Q2: experts

India’s economic growth is likely to show a significant improvement for the September quarter of the current fiscal over the previous three months, when the GDP slipped to a 3-year low of 5.7 percent, say experts.

Based on a survey of economists, industry body Ficci expects that the economic growth would rebound to 6.2 percent in the second quarter, a significant improvement over the April-June numbers.

No loan waiver for capitalists: Arun Jaitley

The government has not waived any loans of big NPA defaulters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday dismissing rumour that loans of capitalists are being written off by banks.

TRAI backs net neutrality with recommendations

TRAI has made recommendations to ensure an open internet in the country and prevent any discrimination in internet access in a long-awaited report, after debating the issue of net neutrality for more than a year.

TRAI said it was not in favour of any "discriminatory treatment" with data, including blocking, slowing or offering preferential speeds or treatment to any content, Reuters reported.

Panama Papers: I-T dept raids several locations in Delhi-NCR

The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday conducted searches at over 25 locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with its tax evasion probe into the Panama Papers leak cases, official sources said.

Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for GST on natural gas

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday made a strong case for inclusion of natural gas in the goods and services tax (GST) regime, saying that if polluting coal can be included, then the environment-friendly fuel certainly deserves a place in the new regime.

Bitcoin could reach $40,000 by 2018 end

Former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz said Monday that bitcoin can multiply more than four times in roughly the next 13 months. The total market capitalization of all digital coins on CoinMarketCap hit USD 304 billion Monday. Novogratz said he expects that could increase by about six times to USD 2 trillion at the end of next year, Reuters reported.

Sebi framing algo trading rules for retail investors

Sebi plans to introduce rules on the participation of retail investors in algorithmic trading, a system widely regarded as giving its sophisticated institutional practitioners an edge.

It is in the process of determining the extent to which individual investors should be allowed to use this automated trading system, Economic Times reported.