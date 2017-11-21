What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty started on a muted note on Monday and failed to reclaim its crucial resistance level of 10,300 for the second consecutive day, making a small bull candle type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,270.27, followed by 10,241.73. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,318.57 and 10,338.33.

Nifty Bank closed at 25768.6 on Monday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,699.13, followed by 25,629.67. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,820.63 followed by 25,872.67.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end higher led by tech stocks

US stocks rose on Monday, with Verizon boosting the telecoms sector after the stock got an upgrade, while a deal in semiconductors lifted high-performing tech shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.09 points, or 0.31 percent, to 23,430.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,582.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.92 points, or 0.12 percent, to 6,790.71, Reuters reported.

Asian stocks trade positive, Nikkei up 1.25%

Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy. Gains on Wall Street overnight also helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tack on 0.15 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.25 percent, Australian stocks climbed 0.15 percent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.25 percent, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 14.5 points higher at 10329 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

SEBI looks to expedite process for finalising universal exchange norms

SEBI is looking to expedite the process of finalising norms for a universal exchange—an exchange that can offer both securities and commodities trading. Sources told Moneycontrol that SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi met the top management of all exchanges last week to know their views on the concept of a universal exchange.

Corporates may see 6% pre-tax profit growth next year: Moody's

Expecting growth to revive next year, Moody's said a 7.6 percent GDP expansion can result in corporates reporting a pre-tax profit growth of 5-6 percent over the next 12-18 months.

According to the rating agency, growth will "rebound strongly in 2018 because the supply chain disruptions of 2017 will end soon".

Newgen Software, Apollo Micro get SEBI's nod for IPO

Newgen Software Technologies and Apollo Micro Systems — have received SEBI's go-ahead to float initial public offerings, latest update with the markets regulator showed.

North Korea may ramp up threat against US: South Korea

North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United States, South Korea’s spy agency said on Monday, adding that it was monitoring developments closely, Reuters reported.

NSE cautions brokers, investors, against unsolicited messages

NSE has cautioned traders and investors against unsolicited messages being circulated by unregistered entities to induce investment and sale of shares.

Vijay Mallya extradition hearing from Dec 4

Vijay Mallya on Monday appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for his pre-trial hearing where the liquor baron's extradition hearing was confirmed for eight days starting December 4. The trial will last until December 14, with December 8 marked as a non-sitting day.

Mutual Funds log Rs 51K-cr inflow in Oct

Investors have pumped over Rs 51,000 into various mutual fund schemes in October after pulling out more than Rs 16,000 crore in the preceding month, latest data with industry body Amfi showed.

With the latest inflow, total infusion in MF schemes reached to over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the first seven months (April—October) of the current fiscal, Association of Mutual Funds in India noted.

Defence Ministry drops $500 million defence deal with Israel

To push its Make in India initiative, the Indian government has put a full stop on a USD 500 million deal with Israel and has instead asked Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop and produce a Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) for the army, reports The Indian Express.

Govt hikes Bharat-22 ETF offer size to Rs 14.5K cr

The government has raised Rs 14,500 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 companies, a top official said on Monday. The ETF saw bids of nearly Rs 32,000 crore coming in, with FIIs bidding for one-third of the money.

12% & 18% GST slabs may be merged: CEA

The government may combine the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs for goods and services tax (GST) into one in the near future and reserve the 28 per cent rate only for demerit goods, said chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, The Economic Times reported.

India can return to 8.5% growth rate: Arvind Subramanian

India has the ability to realize its economic growth potential of 8.5% per year, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said in an interview, laying down two caveats for it to do so, Livemint reported.