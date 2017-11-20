What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty opened at 10,324.55 and rose to an intraday high of 10,343 on Friday. But the index witnessed profit booking at higher levels as the index recorded an intraday low of 10,268 before closing the day at 10,283 up 68 points.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,253.2, followed by 10,222.8. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,328.8 and 10,374.0.

Nifty Bank closed at 25,728.4 on Friday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,630.37, followed by 25,532.33. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,875.67 followed by 26,022.93.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end lower weighed by tax overhaul plan

Wall Street ended the week on a sour note on Friday, with major indexes slipping modestly as investors weighed the fate of the Republicans’ tax overhaul plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to 23,358.24, the S&P 500 lost 6.79 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,578.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,782.79, Reuters reported.

Asian shares subdued after Wall Street retreats

Asian shares started the week on the back foot on Monday, pressured by a retreat on Wall Street amid tax reform uncertainty while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat in early trade. Australian shares were down 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average was 0.1 percent lower, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 11.5 points higher at 10313 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Revenue collected under GST in Oct at Rs 95,131 cr: Sushil Modi

The revenue collected under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in October was Rs 95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6 percent, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said.

In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs 12,208 crore in August to Rs 7,560 crore in October, he said.

India moves up to 126 in per capita GDP terms: IMF

India has moved up one position to 126th in terms of per capita GDP of countries, still ranked lower than all its BRICS peers, while Qatar remains the world’s richest on this parameter, as per International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.

India has seen its per capita GDP rise to USD 7,170 in 2017, from USD 6,690 last year, helping improve its rank by a position to 126th.

I-T dept seizes Rs 11 cr from entities in NSE co-location case

The income-tax department on Friday seized about Rs 11 crore cash as part of its searches in the tax evasion probe against a broker and others said to be involved in the high-profile co-location case.

The cash, hidden in various wooden cavities of furniture and other items, was recovered and seized from the Delhi premises of a broker identified as Sanjay Gupta.

Tax overhaul drama moves to US Senate as House approves bill

Congressional Republicans took important steps on Thursday toward the biggest US tax-code overhaul since the 1980s, with the House of Representatives approving a broad package of tax cuts, and a Senate panel advancing its own version of the legislation sought by senior lawmakers and President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

IRP nod must for recovering money from defaulter's bank a/c: NCLAT

The NCLAT said that financial creditors cannot recover any amount from a defaulter's bank account without the nod of the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

The appellate tribunal said Section 17 (1)(d) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code says that financial institutions maintaining the accounts of the corporate debtor have to act on the instructions of the IRP in relation to such accounts and furnish all information relating to it.

Prevent defaulters from buying stressed assets: FinMin to banks

To ensure success of bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Finance Ministry has asked banks to be vigilant to ensure that wilful defaulters are prevented from buying same stressed assets again, official sources said.

As many as 12 accounts each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25 percent of total NPAs of banks are being under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process.

NSE SME to touch 100 mark, 50 IPOs likely in next 6 months

The number of listed firms on National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) platform would touch 100-mark on Monday and further traction is expected in the next six months with 50 more initial public offerings (IPOs) on this segment, said NSE managing director and chief executive officer Vikram Limaye.

Government may cut GST on white goods

After consumer products and other daily-use items, the government is now looking to reduce goods and services tax (GST) on consumer durables like washing machines and refrigerators from the current level of 28 percent as part of the next round of rationalisation, The Economic Times reported.

Oil rises over 2 percent, Brent rises to $62.72 a barrel

Oil rebounded more than 2 percent on Friday after falling for five straight session as a major US crude pipeline was shut and traders anticipated an OPEC deal to extend curbs on production.

Brent crude oil rose USD 1.36, or 2.2 percent, to settle at USD 62.72 a barrel, Reuters reported.