What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to start on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The index formed a doji type of candle and closed slightly below its 20-days exponential moving average placed at 9157.28.

Here are top cues from domestic and international markets that could have a bearing on the D-Street.

TCS shareholders approve buyback, Q4 results

TCS will be in focus after its shareholders have approved Rs 16,000 crore share buyback plan. The buyback programme, which was passed by a special resolution, saw 99.81 percent of the total number of valid votes being cast in favour of the proposal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

India’s largest software services exporter will report its results for the quarter ended March post market hours on Tuesday. According to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, TCS is expected to report a 2 percent de-growth sequentially in profit at Rs 6,638 crore, while revenue may increase 0.4 percent to Rs 29,864 crore in the quarter ended March 2017.

Wall Street rallies

US stocks bounced back as market focus shifted from geopolitical tension to earnings. Goldman Sachs, General Electric, and Johnson & Johnson are some companies which are scheduled to release their results later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,636.92, the S&P 500 gained 20.06 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,349.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.64 points, or 0.89 percent, to 5,856.79.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 32 points higher at 9,198.50 indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the domestic market.

China GDP growth surpasses expectations

China's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter as higher government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying property boom helped boost industrial output by the most in over two years, said a report.

The growth of 6.9 percent was the fastest in six quarters, with forecast-beating March investment, retail sales, and exports all suggesting the economy may carry solid momentum into spring.

9 companies will report Q4 results today

As much as nine companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Tuesday, which include names like TCS, Ashram Online.com, HOEC, Kreon Finnancial Services, Muthoot Capital, Omax Autos, Srestha Finvest, Tamilnadu Telecommunications, and VST Industries.

Dollar steadies on Mnuchin comments

The greenback steadied after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said dollar strength is good over long periods of time, said in a report. He further added that the US President Donald Trump's recent remarks that the dollar is getting too strong were about the short term.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.23 percent at 100.33.

Rupee closes marginally lower to 64.52

The rupee turned weaker against the US currency and lost 11 paise to close at 64.52 on Monday weighed down by fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers amid continued geopolitical headwinds.

After a flat opening at 64.42 against last Thursday’s closing value of 64.41, the home unit quickly regained strength to hit a fresh intra—day high of 64.29 stimulated by a weaker dollar.

Paris replacing Mauritius as tax haven

Citigroup, once perceived as a master in regulatory arbitrage, has drawn the government’s attention to Paris emerging as a new tax haven with Mauritius losing its charm.

In a recent meeting with officials of the finance ministry, Citi pointed out how some global banks and funds are taking advantage of India’s treaty with France to escape tax, sources in the financial market told ET.

In the past few months, a few leading foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have set up shop in Paris to attract offshore investors and issue participatory notes (PNs), derivatives sold to foreign investors keen to trade in Indian stocks, said the report.

PNB, BoB to take over small lenders

The government is working on a road map for the overhaul of state-run lenders that involves the next round of consolidation, public offers in the next few months by banks to raise fresh capital, and changes in the hiring policy, including increased lateral entry, said a report.

This could see Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda taking over smaller lenders, said a senior finance ministry official.

Gold hits 5-month high

Gold jumped to a five-month high on Monday as investors took shelter in safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at USD 1,290.40 an ounce, after hitting its highest since early November at USD 1,295.42 earlier in the session, said a report.