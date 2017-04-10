What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The Nifty is likely to start on a positive note on Monday after closing flat with a positive bias for the week ended April 7. The index closed below its crucial support level of 9,200 on Friday.

The Nifty formed a ?shooting star? kind of pattern on daily as well as weekly candlestick charts. This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern and thus warrant caution.

Here are top cues from domestic as well as international markets, which could have a bearing on D-Street.

Wall Street closed with negative bias

US stocks ended lower as investors grappled with a weaker-than-expected job report, and escalating geopolitical tensions. A top Federal Reserve official's comments on trimming the US central bank's balance sheet also made investors nervous.

All three indexes ended slightly lower for the week. Six of the S&P's 11 major sectors ended down on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.85 points, or 0.03 percent, at 20,656.1, the S&P 500 lost 1.95 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,355.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,877.81.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 16 points higher at 9,235 indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the domestic market.

NSE cuts fee on options, currency derivatives

After BSE, leading stock exchange NSE has significantly lowered transaction charges in equity options and currency derivatives on Saturday.

Trading members will now have to pay a flat Rs 2,500 transaction fee for a month on a billable monthly turnover or premium value of up to Rs 3 crore in equity options.

The NSE has introduced a slab-based structure for turnover above Rs. 3 crore. Under the structure, transaction charges per lakh of premium value will fall as turnover increases.

Russian warships head towards Mediterranean

A Russian warship headed Friday to the area in the eastern Mediterranean where the two US Navy destroyers that launched 59 cruise missiles into Syria were stationed, according to a news report released on Friday.

Nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy warships in the Mediterranean Sea last week, striking multiple targets.

Oil rises on Syria attack

Oil traded to an almost one-month high after a US missile strike on a Syrian airbase. Events like these usually push prices of oil in quick succession.

For the week, crude closed up about 3 percent. US crude settled 54 cents higher at USD 52.24 a barrel and Brent rose 35 cents to settle at USD 55.24.

Gold touches five-month high

Gold, a safe-haven asset, climbed to a five-month high before easing as traders sought the safety of the precious metal. Other safe-haven assets such as treasuries following US airstrikes on Syria rose.

Gold prices rose 1.53% to USD 1,270, before simmering down to settle up 0.32% at USD 1,254 a troy ounce, said a report.

H1-B Visa: There is light at the end of tunnel

IT stocks will be in focus after the government said it is holding talks with the US administration over the H1-B visa issue and also working with the Industries, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

?On H-1B visa (concerns), the government is in close touch with those industries which have a stake and which need to be assisted during this transitional phase. We are doing that and are constantly in touch with those industries,? Sitharaman said during an interactive session with Young Ficci Ladies Organisation Hyderabad Committee members in Hyderabad.

The commerce and the foreign secretaries went to the US and had initial talks. The 2018 H1-B visa details have been issued and there is no change in US position and the numbers remain largely the same, she said.

Nifty forms Shooting Star

The Nifty slipped below its crucial 5-days exponential moving average and closed below its crucial support level of 9,200 on Friday and formed a ?shooting star? kind of pattern on daily as well as weekly candlestick charts.

A 'shooting star' pattern is formed when the index trades well above its opening level but comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits as higher levels.

The threat of short-term reversal continues to loom large on the indices and investors who went long on the index can square off their positions and look at shorting the index with a target of around 9,000 and a stop of 9,250 levels, suggest experts.

Rupee closes at a 20-month high

The rupee on Friday rose to a fresh 20-month high of 64.28 against the US dollar. The rupee was last seen around this level on 11 August 2015. It rose 0.40 percent from its Thursday?s close of 64.54.

According to an Angel Broking report, the currency is likely to appreciate owing to possible clearance of the goods and services tax (GST) Bill by the Rajya Sabha which could boost foreign inflows.

Moreover, uncertainty with respect to US President Donald Trump?s fiscal policies will keep the American currency under pressure, in turn supporting the rupee, it said.

NTPC, REC raise USD 1 billion

State-run NTPC Ltd and Rural Electrification Corp Ltd will raise about USD 1 billion through bonds in the United Kingdom this fiscal year ending March 2018, power minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.