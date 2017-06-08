What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat with a positive bias on Thursday tracking muted handover from Wall Street. The Nifty50 closed 26 points higher on Wednesday at 9,663 and made a ‘Long Legged Doji’ kind of pattern on charts

A typical Long-legged Doji pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price but there was a lot of movement on both the sides. The Nifty50 opened trading at 9,663.95 and closed at 9,663.90 on Wednesday.

The pattern does suggest uncertainty but traders should wait for a breakout above 9,700 levels before creating fresh long positions while a break below 9,600 levels could change the trend favouring bears.

Wall Street ends flat

US stocks ended flat but with a positive bias after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not add major revelations about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.

Investors were concerned that any additional revelation could dampen already flagging momentum for Trump's agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.46 points, or 0.18 percent, to 21,173.69, the S&P 500 gained 3.81 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,433.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.32 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,297.38.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 18 points lower at 9,677 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Southwest monsoon may hit Maharashtra in next two days

The south-west monsoon is expected to hit Maharashtra in a day or two, according to IMD. Meanwhile, several parts of the state today witnessed pre-monsoon showers while the state capital received a drizzle in the late afternoon.

The intermittent showers caught people unaware in several districts of Marathwada and western Maharashtra, slightly affecting the normal life, IMD (India Meteorological Department) officials said.

North Korea fires another missile

North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, Reuters reported quoting South Korea's military.

South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the projectiles were launched Thursday morning from the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan.

Qatar debt rating downgraded by S&P

Standard & Poor's downgraded Qatar's debt as the riyal currency fell to an 11-year low amid signs that portfolio investment funds were flowing out of the country because of Doha's diplomatic rift with other Arab states, said a report.

S&P cut its long-term rating of Qatar by one notch to AA- from AA and put the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning there was a significant chance of a further downgrade, it said.

ECB meet eyed by investors

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to keep the money taps fully open at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains below its target despite stronger economic growth in the eurozone, said a Reuters report.

Against this backdrop, the ECB is widely expected to keep policy unchanged on Thursday, including its 2.3 trillion euro ($2.59 trillion) bond-buying program and sub-zero interest rates, despite resistance from cash-rich Germany.

Global growth headed for six-year high: OECD

The global economy is on course to record its fastest growth in six years as a rebound in trade helps offset a weaker outlook in the United States, the OECD forecast on Wednesday.

The global economy is set to grow 3.5 percent this year before nudging up to 3.6 percent in 2018, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said, updating its forecasts in its latest Economic Outlook, said a Reuters report.

Oil rebounds after sliding below $47 per barrel

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday after falling below $47 per barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 79 cents at $48.19.

It fell in early trade, then bounced off technical support between $48.75 and $46.95 and edged upward. Benchmark Brent crude oil rose 65 cents a barrel to $50.12.

Rupee gains against USD post RBI decision

The Indian rupee on Wednesday closed at 64.33 to the dollar, close to 10 paise stronger than its previous close of 64.43, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep the key repo rate unchanged at its monetary policy review.

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent and cut SLR by 50 basis points to 20 percent. The monetary policy committee also cut its forecast for headline inflation to between 2.0 and 3.5 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year and between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in the second half.

6 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like DLF, GMR Infrastructure, Indiabulls Real Estate, Infibeam, Jaiprakash Associates, and Reliance Communications.