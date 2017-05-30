What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open flat, tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Wall Street remained shut on account of ‘Memorial Day’ holiday.

The index closed at a fresh closing record high of 9,604 on Monday and if the momentum continues index is on track to hit its next immediate target of 9,700-9,800.

The 50-share index formed a bullish candle for the third consecutive day in a row which closely resembles formation of ‘Three White Soldiers’.

A ‘Three White Soldiers’ is formed when the stock or the index witnesses three bullish candles which solidify reversal of a downtrend. The closing of the three candles should be higher than previous candles.

Investors are advised to tread with caution but at the same time remain long on the index for next possible target of 9,730. However, bears would take controls of D-Street, if Nifty closes below 9,490 levels.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 17 points lower at 9,600 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

L&T Q4 profit jumps 28%

L&T which announced its results for the quarter ended March 31 post market hours will be in focus after it reported 28.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 3,180.41 crore despite weak operational performance and exceptional loss.

Income from operations for the quarter rose 12 percent to Rs 36,828 crore YoY, with order intake for the quarter growing 9.6 percent at Rs 47,289 crore, the engineering and infrastructure major said in its filing.

Tata Motors targeting $1-bn turnover from defence

The defence arm of Tata Motors is confident of increasing its revenues to USD 1 billion as it aggressively bids for new projects and tenders floated not just by the Indian Army but by armies of other countries, too.

From Rs 900 crore recorded in 2013-14, Tata Motors will close the current year with revenues of Rs 1,650 crore and is targeting Rs 1,800-2,000 crore revenues next year just from defence. The Tata Group, meanwhile, is estimated to have clocked revenues of Rs 2,650 crore in 2015-16 from the defence business.

SEBI proposes to levy $1,000 fee on each P-Note issuance

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today proposed to levy a regulatory fee of USD 1,000 for each Participatory Note (P-Note) issued by foreign investors and bar issuance of such derivative-based instruments for speculative purposes to check any misuse of these products for channelising black money, said a report.

The proposed measures, which follow a slew of other steps taken by the regulator in the recent past, come at a time when the value of foreign investments through Participatory Notes or Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) has already fallen to a four-month low of about Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

Rupee closes weaker against US dollar at 64.50/USD

The Indian rupee on Monday closed marginally lower against the US dollar following losses in the Asian currencies markets.

The rupee closed at 64.50, down 0.09 percent from its Friday’s close of 64.45. The rupee opened at 64.51 a dollar and touched a low of 64.59.

NSE forms 2-member committee to probe officials

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has formed a two-member committee to look into the alleged involvement of current and former officials in the co-location server case, according to sources privy to the development.

The committee will soon submit its report to the NSE board, sources told Moneycontrol. The board will then decide further course of action in the case.

India, Fiji ink pact to ramp up defence cooperation

India and Fiji on Monday signed an agreement that provides for stepping up defence and security ties including in defence production and military training, said a report.

The deal was signed after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley held extensive talks with his Fijian counterpart Ratu Inoke Kubuabola during which they also agreed to deepen cooperation in the maritime security sphere, it said.

World Bank says India will grow 7.2% in FY18

The World Bank has projected economic activity to accelerate to 7.2% in 2017-18 against the government’s estimate of 7.1%.

The Central Statistics Office will release the revised GDP estimate for 2017-18 on Wednesday, including the new industrial production and wholesale price inflation series data.

Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday, barely paring last week's steep losses with the market remaining cautious as increases in US drilling activity have undercut an OPEC-led push to tighten supply, said a report.

Brent crude futures settled up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $52.29 per barrel. Brent fell nearly 3 percent the previous week.

1,400 companies will announce its results for March quarter

As much as 1,362 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Tuesday which include names like Ahluwalia Contracts, Amtek Auto, Apar Industries, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Berger Paints, Bhushan Steel, D B Realty, Delta Corp, EIH, Finolex Cables, Fortis Healthcare, Gitanjali Gems, HCL Infosystems, HDIL, IVRCL, JBM Auto, Jet Airways, JMT Auto, Jyoti Structures, Kellton Tech, MOIL, Monnet Ispat, Natco Pharma, PVR, Tide Water etc. among others.