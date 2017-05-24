What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open flat on Wednesday, tracking muted closing on Wall Street. The index slipped below its key short-term support level of 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, and 13-DEMA on Tuesday and made a bearish belt hold kind of pattern on daily candlestick charts.

Traders should tread with caution at current levels as the index slipped below its crucial 13-DEMA with a negative signal from RSI indicator. History suggests that whenever index slipped below this crucial moving average it has managed to bounce back in the next few trading sessions.

Hence, a bounce back cannot be ruled out as the index is trading near crucial support levels, but a close below 9,380 could exert selling pressure, suggest experts.

Wall Street ends higher

US stocks ended higher after the release of President Donald Trump's budget plan but gains were tempered by declines in consumer discretionary stocks, economic data.

US economic data showed new single-family home sales in April tumbled from near a nine-and-a-half-year high, while manufacturing activity for May fell to the lowest level since September, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.08 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,937.91, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,398.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.09 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,138.71.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 7 points higher at 9,400 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Trump seeks to slash $3.6 trillion of spending in Budget

US President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to cut USD 3.6 trillion (2.7 trillion pounds) in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in an austere budget unveiled on Tuesday at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military, said a Reuters report.

Republicans who control the US Congress - and the federal purse strings - will decide whether to make politically sensitive cuts, and the proposal is very unlikely to be approved in its current form, it said.

Dollar off 6-1/2-month lows

The dollar rose amid expectations of a US interest rate hike in June as it awaits Wednesday's release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's meeting in early May, said a report.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was up 0.43 percent at 97.405 and on pace for its best day in two weeks. The index fell to a more than six-month low on Monday.

Tata Motors Q4 net profit beats Street

Automobile major Tata Motors posted better than expected consolidated net profit figures for the March quarter at Rs 4,296 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,502 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,176 crore during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue was higher 2.9 percent higher year on year, but was slightly lower than estimates at Rs 77,272 crore against the poll figure of Rs 82,866 crore.

Its revenue last year was Rs 79,549 crore. The company said that its consolidated revenue came in lower by Rs 9,032 crore due to translation impact from £ to Indian rupee.

Monsoon may hit Kerala before May 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of the monsoon in Kerala on May 30 this year, but the seasonal rainfall may arrive a day before.

Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M Rajeevan said the conditions look favourable for the arrival of the monsoon before the announced date.

Cabinet may decide on scrapping FIPB on Wednesday

The Union Cabinet is likely to take a call on Wednesday on winding up of the 25-year-old Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), which currently vets FDI proposals requiring the government approval, said a report.

A suitable mechanism may also be proposed by the Cabinet on Wednesday to deal with foreign direct investment in sensitive sectors, sources said.

Rupee falls 0.5% against dollar

The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed at its intraday low of 64.89 to the dollar, 0.5 percent weaker than its previous closing price, as the Indian army carrying out “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani military posts weighed on investor sentiment, dealers said.

The rupee traded in a wide band for the majority of the session, touching an intraday high of 64.63 and an intraday low of 64.89.

13 stocks in under ban on NSE on May 24

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like Bank of India, Bharat Financial, CAPF, Ceat, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDBI, Infibeam, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates, Oriental Bank of Commerce, TV Broadcast, RComm, and Ujjivan.

More than 100 companies to report Q4 results today

As much as 119 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March on Tuesday which includes names like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Aptech, Bayer Cropsciences, Bharat Forge, Dish TV, Emkay Global, Jain Irrigation, Jubilant Industries, Kaveri Seed, Lupin, Praj Industries, PTC Industries, Sona Koyo, Timken India among others.