What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking positive closing on Wall Street. The index slipped below its short term support level of 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) on Monday and made a bearish candle on the charts.

The trend is expected to remain sideways as long on Nifty trades below 9,532 which was its earlier record high while a break below 9,400 could exert further selling pressure on the index.

Traders are advised to remain long but they pare down any leverage positions because the market is trading near key resistance levels.

We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street ends higher

US stocks ended higher on Monday, led by a sharp rise in technology shares as well as defence companies, which rallied after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.

Trump visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend and sealed $110 billion in deals. Riyadh will buy U.S. arms to help it counter Iran, with options running as high as $350 billion over 10 years, said a report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 89.99 points, or 0.43 percent, to 20,894.83, the S&P 500 gained 12.29 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,394.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.92 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,133.62.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 28 points higher at 9,477 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Dollar weak as political risks linger

The US dollar fell to a more than six-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday amid uncertain US political climate.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.14 percent to 97.005. It fell to a low of 96.797, its lowest since November 9, earlier in the session.

Ford names Hackett as CEO to tackle car rivals

Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley, said a report.

Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr., said that he wanted Hackett to speed up decision-making and cut costs, but did not offer specifics on how the new CEO should change operations.

Possible terror attack at UK pop concert

Nineteen people have been killed and about 50 injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena. The blast happened at about 22:35 BST on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande, BBC said in a report.

The cause is unknown but PM Theresa May said her thoughts were with those affected by "what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," it said.

Oil rises to month-high

Oil prices rose on Monday as growing confidence that top exporters would agree to extend supply curbs this week and speculation that the cuts could be deepened further pushed prices to their highest levels in more than a month, said a Reuters report.

Brent futures rose 26 cents, or 0.5 percent, to settle at $53.87 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June rose 40 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $50.73 per barrel on its last day as the front-month.

Wipro looks to trim workforce by 10% in FY18

Wipro, India’s third-largest IT services company, is looking to reduce its workforce by 10 percent this year, Moneycontrol has learned from some managers in the company. Wipro currently employees close to 1.8 lakh people.

Internally, the project is code-named B10 (Bottom 10 percent). The managers said the human resource department had asked them to identify the bottom 10 percent during appraisals which concluded in April. The company last year introduced a quarterly appraisal system.

Modi govt mulls allowing 100% FDI in retail

The Narendra Modi government is considering allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail—as long as the products are made in India, said a newspaper report quoting a govt official.

A government official familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the proposal is being considered. “A final decision on the matter will be taken after wider consultation,” he added.

Saurabh Agrawal to take over as Group CFO of Tata Sons

Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of Saurabh Agrawal as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Agrawal is currently Group Strategy Head at Aditya Birla Group.

Considered one of the most successful investment bankers in India, Agrawal brings with him decades of experience and has been instrumental in many successful deals at Aditya Birla such as the ongoing merger between Idea and Vodafone.

16 stocks in under ban on NSE on 23 May

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like Bank of India, Bharat Financial, CAPF, Ceat, CESC, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDBI, Infibeam, Jindal Steel, Jain Irrigations, JP Associates, JSW Energy, Oriental Bank of Commerce, TV Broadcast, and Ujjivan.

Nearly 100 companies to report Q4 results today

As much as 99 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March on Tuesday which includes names like Balaji Telefilms, Capital Trust, Central Bank of India, Century Ply, Future Retail, Jindal Steel, Jubilant Life, Prabhat Dairy, Tata Motors, Torrent Power, Voltas among others.