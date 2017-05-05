What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open lower on Friday, tracking positive weak handover from Wall Street. The index closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,350 on Thursday but closed around its opening level which made a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ pattern on the charts.

This price behaviour failed to generate a fresh buy signal on lower time frame charts which suggest any bounce from current levels even beyond 9,367 is vulnerable for a sell off unless buy signals are visible in immediate trading session, suggest experts.

“We are seeing resistance at the all-time high of 9,367 and beyond that, we see next resistance at 9,390 – 9,440 while support lies at 9,320 and 9,280 on a closing basis,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told moneycontrol.

Wall Street ends flat as Health Bill passes

US Stocks ended flat amid mixed earnings and after the House of Representatives passed a healthcare overhaul.

“The House on Thursday afternoon narrowly voted to repeal major portions of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and replace it with a Republican healthcare plan, sending it to the Senate for consideration,” said a Reuters report.

“The bill's passage comes after House Republicans pulled healthcare legislation earlier this year in a setback, raising questions among investors about President Donald Trump's ability to enact his agenda,” it said.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 31 points lower at 9,356 indicating a negative opening for the domestic market.

Senate passes bill to fund government

The US Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.

“Senators from both Republican and Democratic parties voted in favor of the bill, which passed 79 to 18 with only Republicans opposing the measure, citing minimal changes to spending levels,” said a Reuters report.

Oil falls 5 percent on supply woes

Crude oil prices slipped and erased most of the gains made since a production cut deal last November. Oil prices fell to the lowest since late November on signs that OPEC and other producing countries would not take more drastic steps to reduce the world's persistent glut of crude, said a report.

US crude fell 5.06 percent to $45.40 per barrel and Brent was at $48.35, down 4.8 percent on the day.

Euro hits six-month high on expected Macron victory

The euro reached near a six-month high against the US dollar on Thursday on expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential election and some stimulus expectations from ECB.

The euro rose to $1.0984 EUR=, its highest since early November 2016, while the dollar fell against the yen to as low as 112.33 JPY= yen after nearly touching a seven-week high of 113.04 yen.

Coal India considering listing on London's LSE

Coal India Ltd is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange and has had early discussions with the LSE, Reuters said quoting three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

A listing by the state-controlled miner would be a boost for the LSE as it looks to attract companies following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

President likely to promulgate banking ordinance on Friday

President Pranab Mukherjee is likely to promulgate later today an ordinance giving greater powers to the Reserve Bank to tackle mounting bad loans, a top source said.

It is expected that the presidential assent to the ordinance will come by tomorrow, the top finance ministry source said. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis.

Rupee weakens marginally in lacklustre trade

The rupee moved in a thin band for most of the day on Thursday, as investors refrained from taking long positions ahead of key global cues, dealers said.

The rupee touched an intraday high of 64.17 and an intraday low of 64.24 during the session. It closed at 64.17, down 3 paise from its previous close.

35 companies to declare March quarter results today

As much as 35 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Friday which include names like Apollo Tyres, Atul, Eicher Motors, Equitas Holdings, GE Shipping, NIIT Technologies, Orient Cement, Rain Industries, Sanofi India, Shoppers Stop, SPARC, and P&G Hygiene and Healthcare among others.

Patanjali aims to clock Rs 10K crore revenue in FY17

Fast-moving consumer goods company Patanjali's aim to outclass multinational rivals in the domestic market appears well on course, according to numbers disclosed by it on Thursday. The Baba Ramdev-led company clocked revenue of Rs 10,561 crore in FY17, making it the second-largest pure-play FMCG player after market leader Hindustan Unilever.