What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The Nifty is likely to open flat on Thursday, tracking muted trend seen in markets, as Wall Street ended mixed. The index closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,300 on Wednesday but made a bearish candle on the daily charts.

The index has been witnessing sustained supply near to 9,350 zones, but buying interest on declines is supporting it to bounce and that is why it got stuck in a trading range from last five sessions.

If the index sustains below 9,280 the correction will accelerate which could take the Nifty towards 9191 levels, while a break above 9,350-9,380 will fuel bullish momentum.

Wall Street edges higher

The US markets ended mixed after the Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and quarterly earnings from companies. Apple shares fell but recovered from losses after the company reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales.

The S&P 500 lost 3.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,388.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.82 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,072.55, its biggest percentage drop in about three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.01 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,957.9.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 2 points higher at 9,341 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

US Fed holds interest rates steady

The US Federal Reserve which kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday signalled at least two more rate hikes this year. The Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point at its last meeting in March to a target range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent.

Investors are betting on a 65 percent chance of a hike in June, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Fed is in its first tightening cycle in more than a decade after it spent years keeping rates near zero to help the economy following the 2007-2009 recession.

Cabinet approves ordinance to change key banking law

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, preparing the ground to take tough action against chronic bank loan defaulters.

The ordinance, which will likely receive Presidential assent on Wednesday night, could allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal with bad loans on a case-to-case basis as opposed to following a set of broad guidelines and rules for all non-performing assets (NPAs).’

ICICI Bank Q4 profit surges 3-fold

Even as ICICI Bank’s net profit rose nearly three-fold in the March 2017 quarter, a sharp jump in bad loans of Rs 11,290 crore will continue to haunt the lender in the next few quarters.

The country's largest private lender is relying on the external factors such as the economy and government decisions for resolution of bad loans. It expects further deterioration in asset quality even as the pace of new additions to bad loans may reduce.

Cabinet clears National Steel Policy

The cabinet cleared wide-ranging economic measures on Wednesday, including a national steel policy that favours domestic manufacturers in government projects, said a report.

“All government tenders will give preference to domestically manufactured iron and steel products. There will be a condition in it (tender) so that the surplus capacity is consumed,” said finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Indian steel makers who import raw materials or intermediate products can claim the benefits of the domestic procurement provision if they add a minimum of 15 percent value to the product, said the report.

IRB InvIT Fund IPO subscribed 7% on Day 1

The initial public offer of IRB InvIT Fund was subscribed 7 percent on the first day of issue on Wednesday. The offer received bids for 1,72,75,000 shares against the total issue size of 25,09,90,397 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The institutional investors' category was subscribed 4 percent while that of other investors 10 percent. IRB InvIT Fund yesterday raised around Rs 2,100 crore from anchor investors. The IPO, the first in the InvIT space, will close on May 5. It has a price band of Rs 100-102.

Dollar rallies after Fed signals June rate hike

The US dollar rallied and hit more than six-week highs against the yen after the Federal Reserve signalled it was still on track for two more interest rate hikes this year.

The dollar rose by as much as 0.7 percent against the yen, and hit 112.69 yen, the highest level since March 21, as the Fed statement solidified expectations for a rate hike in June and another in the second half of the year, said a Reuters report.

Rupee closes 6 paise up against dollar

The rupee stayed in a narrow range for most of the day on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking long positions ahead of key global cues, dealers said.

The rupee touched an intraday high of 64.10 and an intra-day low of 64.17 during the session. It closed at 64.15, up 6 paise from the previous close.

28 companies to unveil Q4 results

As much as 28 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Thursday which include names like Emami, Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, Greaves Cotton, HCC, IIFL Holdings, L&T Finance Holdings, MRF, MCX, HDFC, Oberoi Realty, Tata Communications, among others.