What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

The Nifty is likely to open flat on Wednesday, tracking muted closing on Wall Street. The index made a fresh record high of 9517.20 on Tuesday and made a ‘Long White Day’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A 'Long White Day' signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading day which is a bullish sign. If the momentum continues, the index is now on track to hit its next logical target of 9,550-9,600, suggests experts.

For the momentum to continue, the index has to hold above 9450 levels while a break below this level could take the index towards its support level of 9,380.

Wall Street ends mixed:

US markets ended mixed on Tuesday on mixed economic data and retail earnings. The Nasdaq had another record close with help from technology stocks.

US manufacturing production showed its biggest increase in more than three years in April, and investors were also cautious about potential delays to the government's tax and regulation reform agenda, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.19 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,979.75, and the S&P 500 lost 1.65 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,400.67, easing from an intraday record high of 2,405.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,169.87, a record close for the index.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 1 point lower at 9,516 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Tata Steel Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1168 cr

Steel major Tata Steel reported a stellar set of numbers for the fourth quarter on a standalone basis, which was largely boosted by an outperformance by operating profits.

The Tata Group firm narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,168 crore against a loss of Rs3,042 crore posted during the same period last year. An exceptional loss of Rs 4,068.6 crore was posted by the firm.

PSP Projects raises Rs 95 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Construction firm PSP Projects on Tuesday raised a little over Rs 95 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering opening on Wednesday.

The company has allowed 45,36,000 equity shares at Rs 210 apiece aggregating to Rs 95.25 crore to nine anchor investors, PSP Projects said in a statement. PSP Projects' initial share-sale offer will be open for public subscription during May 17-19. It has fixed the price band at Rs 205-210 per equity share.

India Grid Trust InvIT IPO opens today

The initial public offer of India Grid Trust to raise Rs 2,250 crore will open for bidding from Wednesday. The IPO, the second in infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) segment, will open on May 17 and close on May 19. It commands a price band of Rs 98-100 per unit.

IndiGrid is an infrastructure investment trust established to own inter-state power transmission assets in India. Sterlite Power Grid Ventures and Sterlite Investment Managers are the sponsor and investment manager, respectively of IndiGrid

Black money worth Rs 16,400 crore identified

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday launched a portal to ensure tax compliance. The portal www.cleanmoney.gov.in will ensure a tax-friendly environment, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told media.

After launching the portal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it would provide comfort to tax-compliant people. Stating that shell companies were no small matter, he said the "day of reckoning'' had come for many people.

51 stocks to report Q4 results today:

As much as 51 stocks will be reporting their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Wednesday which include names like Allahabad Bank, Bajaj Finance, Dilip Buildcon, Edelweiss Financial Services, HUL, IFB Agro, JSW Steel, NIIT, SRS Finance, United Breweries, UFO Moviez, JK Lakshmi Cements etc. among others.

Rupee pauses after 3-day rally

The rupee surrendered some gains against the US currency and settled lower by 3 paise at 64.08 on fresh bouts of dollar demand, said a report. The domestic currency had ended at a fresh 21-month high on Monday.

CNG prices hiked by 35 paisa per kg

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were hiked by 35 paisa per kg in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday and piped cooking gas by 81 paise per cubic meters, reported news agency PTI.

The price increase, due to higher operational expenses, will come into effect from midnight.

Crude oil prices end flat

Oil prices settled little changed on Tuesday after several OPEC members voiced support for prolonging supply cuts through March 2018 to reduce a global crude glut, said a Reuters report.

Brent futures were down 60 cents, or 1.1 percent, to USD 51.22 a barrel as of 4:43 p.m. EDT. Earlier, Brent had settled down 17 cents at USD 51.65 a barrel. In late trade, U.S. crude dropped 58 cents to USD 48.26 a barrel; it had settled at USD 48.66, off 19 cents.

48,000 ransomware attack attempts seen in India:

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, the maker of antivirus software, has said detected over 48,000 ransomware attack attempts in India, with West Bengal witnessing the most incidents, said a report.

Quick Heal has “detected over 48,000 MS-17- 010 Shadow Broker exploit hits responsible for ‘WannaCry ransomware’ outbreak in India”, the cyber security firm said in a statement.

Monsoon to arrive in Kerala on May 30

Monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source told Reuters said on Tuesday.