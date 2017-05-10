What changed for market while you were sleeping: 12 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open lower on Wednesday tracking muted handover from Wall Street. The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,300 but made an indecisive pattern like a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

A bearish candle is formed when the closing level is less than the opening level. The Nifty continued its lackadaisical move for the eighth consecutive day in a row as it witnessed extremely narrow range move of mere 30 points.

The technical indicators on lower time frame charts are deteriorating as daily MACD is already in a sell mode. Traders are advised to shun their aggression on long side positions till Nifty registers a fresh breakout with a close above 9370 levels, suggest experts.

A stop loss for all the short term long bets should be below 9,269 levels as a breach of this shall favour bears in the near term, they say.

Wall Street slips after hitting record highs

The US stock markets pared gains after hitting record highs in intraday trade on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from US companies and Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election on Sunday have given investors confidence, but valuations for US stocks are already higher than average, said a report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.17 percent to end at 20,975.78 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.10 percent to 2,396.92 points. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29 percent to close at a record high of 6,120.59, helped by Apple.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 31 points lower at 9,355 indicating a flat-to-negative opening for the domestic market.

Apple tops $800 billion market cap for the first time

Apple Inc. became the first US company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the USD 700 billion threshold, said a Reuters report.

The iPhone maker's shares have gained 33 percent this year and almost 50 percent since the US election in November. The company represents about 4 percent of the USD 21.7 trillion that makes up the entire S&P 500 index.

US dollar gains on rising yields

Rising US Treasury yields boosted the dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose to a three-week high, in line with the gains in yields. It was last up 0.5 percent, said a report.

Goldman Sachs pares US GDP view to 2.9%

Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on US gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories, said a report.

Oil falls on concerns over battle of OPEC vs US Shale

Oil prices slipped on concern over slowing demand, a rising US dollar and increasing US crude output that has shaken investors' faith in the ability of OPEC to rebalance the market, said a report.

Brent futures lost 61 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at USD 48.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 55 cents, or 1.2 percent, to USD 45.88.

Bitcoin's roaring rally continues, tops USD 1700:

The bitcoin rally does not seem to stop anytime soon — the digital currency has been setting new highs every other day. The price rose over USD 100 today to touch a new all-time high of USD 1,747, as per the CoinDesk price index.

Since the beginning on 2017, the price of bitcoin has rallied over 70 percent and in just this past week has gone up by USD 200. Not just bitcoin but many other altcoins have been up by over 600 percent this year.

After Cognizant, Wipro, now Infosys to lay off employees

Infosys could hand out pink slips to hundreds of mid- and senior-level employees as it carries out bi-annual performance review amid a challenging business environment, said a report.

The development comes at a time when its peers Wipro and Cognizant are taking similar measures to control costs. Interestingly, Infosys has said it will hire 10,000 Americans in the next two years and open four centres in the US.

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit slumps nearly 72% YoY

Bharti Airtel registered a sharp 72 percent decline in consolidated net income at Rs 373.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017, hit by "sustained predatory pricing" by newcomer Reliance Jio.

Net income stood at Rs 1,319 crore in the same period a year ago. Total revenue fell 12 per cent to Rs 21,934.6 crore, from Rs 24,959.6 crore in the same period last fiscal.

India facing higher monsoon rains: IMD Chief

India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, the chief of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth, said a Reuters report.

The IMD on April 18 forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 percent of the 50-year average of 89 cm.

RBI invokes prompt corrective action on IDBI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has invoked prompt corrective action (PCA) on government-owned IDBI Bank in view of its worsening bad loans and return on assets (ROA). The trigger was NPAs and ROA breaching the first level of risk threshold, which is negative ROA for two consecutive years and NPAs higher than 6 percent but lower than 9 percent.

Under PCA, RBI set trigger points on the basis of their capital ratio CRAR (a metric to measure balance sheet strength), Tier-I capital ratio, NPA (non-performing assets) and ROA (return on assets).

Rupee tanks 32 paise to 64.63/$

Rupee saw its biggest single-day loss this year, as it tumbled a whopping 32 paise to end at a fresh three-week low of 64.63 against the US dollar amid frantic demand for the American unit from importers. This is the lowest closing for the domestic currency since April 18.