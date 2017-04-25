What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Tuesday in opening trade, tracking positive handover from Wall Street.

The Nifty reclaimed its crucial resistance level of 9,200 and closed above its short-term moving averages such as 5-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 10-DEMA could face some profit booking at higher levels.

If the momentum continues, the index is now on track to take out its record high placed at 9,273.90. Traders who went long in the market can continue to hold their positions with a stop below 9,130, suggest experts.

7-8% growth 'absolute normal' for India: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said India will continue to grow at 7-8 percent rate, an 'absolute normal' for the nation under the current global environment, said a report.

Jaitley said as far as the economy is concerned, all the decisions taken by the Modi-Government are consistently in one direction.

India continues to be the world's fastest-growing large economy. The country is likely to register a growth of 7.4 percent in the current fiscal.

Wall Street ends higher

US markets rallied on Monday after market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election. Pro-EU Macron is expected to beat right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in a deciding vote on May 7 according to polls, suggest media reports.

The sporadic moves across markets not just in the US but India as well, points to an unwinding of defensive bets taken by traders in the past few days ahead of the French election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.13 points, or 1.05 percent, to 20,763.89, the S&P 500 gained 25.46 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,374.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.30 points, or 1.24 percent, to 5,983.82.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 20 points higher at 9,247 indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the domestic market.

Nasscom defends Indian IT firms, battles with White House

Countering White House’s criticism of Indian IT companies, software association Nasscom on Monday said that only six of the top 20 H1-B Visa recipient employers in FY2015 were Indian IT companies.

The White House had last week targeted Indian IT companies – namely Infosys, Cognizant and TCS for misuse of the H1-B Visa lottery system."

Among the companies named by White House, the two Indian companies namely TCS and Infosys together received 7,504 approved H-1B Visas in FY 2015; which is only 8.8 percent of the total approved H1-B Visas," Nasscom said.

Infosys to add two new members to board

Infosys is in the process of expanding its board of directors by inducting two more members, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.

The report said that the company's founders are in the process of submitting their list of candidates to the company's lawyers. The lawyers will submit a list of probables to the board's nomination and remuneration committee, who in turn will short-list contenders.

Oil slips on OPEC cut extension doubts

Oil prices slipped nearly 1 percent on Monday, on lack of confirmation that OPEC will extend output cuts until the end of 2017 and as Russia indicated it can lift output if the deal on curbs lapses, said a report.

Brent crude futures ended the session 36 cents lower at $51.60 per barrel after hitting a session high of $52.57 a barrel.US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures dropped 39 cents to settle at $49.23 a barrel.

Trump tax push raises questions

Market participants are skeptical about the tax reforms which President Donald Trump's plans to unveil before his 100th day in office.

Trump has directed aides to move quickly on a plan to cut the corporate income tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent, a Trump administration official said on Monday.

Some analysts said this may consist of a proposal to cut the corporate rate to 15 percent, cap the individual tax rate at 33 percent, repeal the estate and alternative minimum taxes and cut taxes for the middle class, said a Reuters report.

Euro surges, Yen dives post French election

The euro surged against the US dollar while the yen slipped after Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France's presidential elections against anti-euro nationalist Marine Le Pen.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last down about 1 percent at 99.031.The euro was last 1.3 percent higher against the dollar at $1.0866.

23 companies to report Q4 results today

As much as 23 companies are likely to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Tuesday which include names like Can Fin Homes, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, LIC Housing Finance, M&M Financial Services, Persistent Systems, Wipro etc. among others.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange to facilitate capital for Indian tech startups

The China-based Shenzhen Stock Exchange is creating a platform which will facilitate access to Chinese capital for Indian fin tech companies and technology-based startups, said a Mint report.

The Tech 2.0 platform which already exists for Chinese companies will now be extended for a new generation of Indian tech companies—called as Cross-border Capital Services Platform, it said.

Rupee gains 17 paise against the USD

The rupee recovered 17 paise to 64.44 against the US dollar on Monday as exporters and banks sold American currency amid a rally in the domestic market. The rupee opened at 64.50 and traded between 64.54 and 64.42 during the day's trade.

SBI announces 35 basis points discount for construction finance

At a time when the government is pushing hard to meet its mission of housing for all by 2022, India's largest bank has announced a special discount rate of 35 basis points for construction finance, said CNBC-TV18 report.

However, this discount from SBI is specifically for developers who are members of CREDAI, and building new affordable housing projects, it said.