What changed for market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Monday in opening trade tracking muted handover from Wall Street.

The Nifty50 which closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,100 but below its short term moving averages such as 5-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 10-DEMA. Given the weak global cues, chances are the Nifty50 might slip below 9,100 in opening trade.

Wall Street ends lower

US stocks ended lower on Friday ahead of the first round of the closely contested French presidential election. For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, the S&P gained 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.8 percent in what was the first weekly gain for the top indexes over the last three weeks.

Of the 95 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Friday morning, about 75 percent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 71-percent average for the past four quarters.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 4 points higher at 9,133 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

RIL will be in focus

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be in focus as it declares its results for the quarter ended March 31 post market hours on Monday. RILs' fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be steady to strong as higher petchem profitability may drive sequential operational improvement.

Petchem segment should benefit from strong cracker margins, analysts believe. According to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, gross refining margin during the quarter is expected to be at USD 10.90 a barrel against USD 10.80 a barrel in the previous quarter.

US accuses Infosys and TCS of cheating in H-1B lottery

TCS and Infosys will be in focus after the US accused top Indian IT firms of unfairly cornering the lion's share of H-1B visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system, which the Trump administration wants to replace with a more merit-based immigration policy.

At a White House briefing last week, an official in the Trump administration said a small number of giant outsourcing firms flood the system with applications which naturally ups their chances of success in the lottery draw, said a report.

Tax reform announcement this week: US official

US President Donald Trump said he would have a major tax reform announcement this week (Wednesday), a top campaign pledge, an administration official said on Saturday.

The president unexpectedly said on Friday at a Treasury Department event that there would be "a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform,” said a report.

Ready to strike US aircraft carrier: North Korea

North Korea said on Sunday that it was ready to sink a US aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might, as two Japanese navy ships joined a US carrier group for exercises in the western Pacific, said a Reuters report.

US President Donald Trump ordered the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to sail to waters off the Korean peninsula in response to rising tension over the North's nuclear and missile tests, and its threats to attack the United States and its Asian allies.

France Vote

France voted on Sunday in the first round of a bitterly fought presidential election that is crucial to the future of Europe and a closely-watched test of voters' anger with the political establishment, said a report.

Voters will decide whether to back a pro-EU centrist newcomer, a scandal-ridden veteran conservative who wants to slash public spending, a far-left eurosceptic admirer of Fidel Castro or to appoint France's first woman president who would shut borders and ditch the euro.

Divi's Laboratories in focus

Drug firm Divis Laboratories today said the US health regulator has issued a warning letter to the company for its Vishakhapatnam facility.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued warning letter for the company's Unit-II at Vishakhapatnam, Divis Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

The regulator had earlier exempted 10 products, including Levetiracetam, Gabapentin, Lamotrigine, Capecitabine, Naproxen sodium and BOC core succinate, from the import alert.

NSE to delist 19 companies:

Leading bourse NSE has decided to delist as many as 19 firms including Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd and Koutons Retail India Ltd from its platform from next month.

This is in addition to 70 companies that were delisted by NSE in August and March.

The National Stock Exchange said it has now "decided to delist (withdraw the admission to dealings in) equity shares of the following companies with effect from May 12, 2017 as per Chapter V of Sebi (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009".

Oil dives, US Crude slips below $50

Oil prices tumbled more than 2 percent on Friday, on mounting evidence that US production and inventory growth were offsetting OPEC's attempts to reduce the global crude glut, said a report.

Brent futures settled at $51.96 a barrel, down $1.03, or 2 percent at the market's close. U.S. crude futures ended at $49.62 a barrel, down 2.2 percent, or $1.09.

Rupee closes marginally lower on Friday

The rupee on Friday closed marginally lower against the US dollar as investors booked profits ahead of the first round of the presidential election in France. The home currency closed at 64.61, down 0.08 percent from its Thursday’s close of 64.56.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was just over 99.91, around 14 basis points higher than the previous close.

TCS hires 11,500 people in offshore markets

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recruited over 11,500 people outside India during 2016-17, including graduates from engineering and B-schools in the US, as it ramps up local hiring in offshore markets to tackle visa-related challenges, a move which could push operating costs.

The country's largest software services firm added 79,000 employees (gross) and 33,380 employees (net), taking its employee base to 3.87 lakh at the end of March.