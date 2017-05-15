What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open flat on Monday, tracking muted handover from Wall Street. The index witnessed profit booking-based decline on Friday but managed to close above its crucial support level of 9,400.

The broader index registered yet another record high of 9450.65 last week but failed to keep the momentum going. The next crucial resistance level for the index stands at 9,450-9,500 levels.

For the forthcoming week, the support would now be seen at 9,372 – 9,340 and any dip in the initial part of the week towards the mentioned support zone should be construed as a good buying opportunity, suggest experts.

Stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today.

Wall Street ends mixed

US stocks ended mixed on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.

Soft retail sales and monthly inflation data on Friday raised concerns about slow economic growth and questions about whether the Federal Reserve could maintain its hawkish outlook for interest rates this year, said a Reuters report.

Federal funds futures implied a 49-percent chance of two more rate hikes this year, compared with 54 percent shortly before the release of the data, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11 percent to end at 20,896.61 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.15 percent to 2,390.9. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.09 percent to 6,121.23.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 30 points higher at 9,448 indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the domestic market.

N.Korea fires missile

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday in defiance of calls to rein in its weapons programme, South Korean and US officials said, days after a new leader took office in the South, pledging to engage it in dialogue, said a Reuters report.

The missile flew 700 km (430 miles) and reached an altitude of more than 2,000 km (1,245 miles), according to officials in South Korea and Japan, further and higher than an intermediate-range missile North Korea successfully tested in February from the same region of Kusong, northwest of its capital, Pyongyang.

Dollar slips after weak macro data

The US dollar fell on Friday against the yen and slumped against the euro after weaker-than-expected US economic data raised doubts about whether the Federal Reserve would assume a hawkish view through the end of the year.

The euro rose as much as 0.7 percent against the dollar to a session high of $1.0934. The dollar fell as much as 0.6 percent against the yen to a session low of 113.21 yen after hitting a roughly two-month high of 114.36 yen on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.4 percent at 99.27, said a report.

G7 financial leaders reiterate FX pledges

Financial leaders of seven leading world economies pledged stronger cooperation against cybercrime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stuck to their cautious wording on trade, said a Reuters report.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Britain met in the Italian city of Bari to discuss the world economy, combating terrorist funding, cyber security and taxes.

It also said the G7 financial leaders would strengthen cooperation to counter cyber threats such as a global online attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries on Friday, said the report.

Cyber attack in nearly 100 countries

A cyber attack of unprecedented proportions has jolted the world as it has infected thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries. These cyber extortionists are believed to have leveraged spying tools deployed by the US National Security Agency to trick victims into opening malicious malware attachments sent via emails.

Multiple organisations have been hit by Crypto-ransomoware called WannaCry. Infected users are unable to use their machines unless they pay a ransom in up to $300 in Bitcoin, said a Moneycontrol report.

Pharma companies in focus

Pharma companies will remain in focus after NPPA or the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, India's drugs pricing watchdog, on Saturday has issued a memorandum to monitor prices of 19 medical devices sold.

The move comes at the back of NPPA's decision in February to slash prices of coronary stents by up to 85 percent, Moneycontrol.com reported.

Under the monitoring list, reviewed by Moneycontrol, the government has included catheters, heart valves, orthopedic implants, internal prosthetic replacements, intraocular lenses, disposable hypodermic needles, bone cement, among others.

IIP Data, WPI Inflation Data:

The Street is likely to react to the macro set of numbers released by the government post market hours on Friday. India’s industrial output grew at a robust 2.7 percent in March from 1.9 percent in February while inflation based on the wholesale inflation slipped to 3.85 percent during April as compared to 5.3 percent in March.

Nasscom allayed fears of mass layoffs

IT companies will be in focus after Industry body Nasscom on Friday sought to allay fears of mass layoffs in the Indian IT sector and claimed the industry continues to be a "net hirer" with over 1.5 lakh people being employed on net basis every year, said a report.

2 lakh IT engineers to lose jobs annually

IT stocks will be in focus after executive search firm Head Hunters India today said the job cuts in IT sector will be between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh annually for next three years due to under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies.

McKinsey & Company report had said nearly half of the workforce in the IT services firms will be "irrelevant" over the next 3-4 years.

Idea’s Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 327.7 crore

Telecom major Idea Cellular’s net loss for March quarter beat the Street expectations on the back of big gains in the bottom line. The company’s Q4 net loss came at Rs 327.7 crore, much lower than a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18, which pegged the loss at Rs 765 crore.

Its revenues were reported at Rs 8126.1 crore, which came in line with the poll estimates of Rs 8,135 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported at Rs 2,196 crore. The EBITDA margin was reported at 27 percent.

FPIs' net inflow at Rs 5,000 cr in debt market

Overseas investors have so far pumped in over Rs 5,000 crore in the country's debt market this month, helped by stable outlook for the rupee, said a report.

However, in view of higher stock valuations amid surging markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested only Rs 290 crore in equities during this period.