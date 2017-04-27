What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty is likely to open flat on Wednesday in opening trade tracking muted handover from Wall Street. The Nifty50 scaled to a fresh record high of 9,367 on Wednesday while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed mount 30K to hit a fresh lifetime high of 30,167.09.

The market is likely to remain volatile on Thursday ahead of April month’s derivative expiry. It is unlikely that Nifty50 could see a major fall on the expiry day but some but of profit booking cannot be ruled out.

Trump proposes 15% business tax rate:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed slashing the US tax rate on corporate and pass-through business profits to 15 percent from 35 percent or more, while also offering tax cuts to average Americans in a rough outline of his tax policy goals, said a report.

A one-page summary of his proposals, released at a White House briefing, said Trump also wants to reduce the number of tax brackets to three from seven, double the standard deduction that Americans can claim on their tax returns and repeal the estate tax and alternative minimum tax, it said.

Wall St Ends Lower:

US stocks retreated from highs on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump proposed slashing tax rates for businesses and on overseas corporate profits returned to the country in a long-awaited plan which fell short of expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 20,975.09, the S&P 500 lost 1.16 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,387.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 point to 6,025.23.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 5 points lower at 9,341 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

White House readies order to quit NAFTA:

The White House is considering a draft executive order to withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement, Reuters reported quoting a senior Trump administration official.

It was unclear whether the order would be enacted by President Donald Trump, who has vowed to pull out from NAFTA - a U.S., Mexico and Canada trade pact - if he cannot win better terms for America, it said.

Dollar eases from highs:

The US dollar shed gains against major rivals after a White House tax reform announcement was viewed as lacking in new details, said a report.

The peso and Canadian dollar sank against the dollar on reports that the US is considering withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Mexican peso weakened 1.85 percent versus the U.S. dollar at 19.20 pesos while the Canadian dollar weakened 0.31 percent versus the greenback at 1.36 per U.S. dollar.

SEBI approves the introduction of options trading:

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday approved the introduction of options trading in the commodities market to facilitate integration between the spot and derivatives markets.

However, SEBI is yet to provide details on what commodities can be traded, the break-up between agro and non-agro commodities, and the date from which trading in options will begin.

The SEBI has lined up various measures to deepen the markets and commodity options is one of the measures, said Chairman Ajay Tyagi, addressing the media after the meet.

Axis Bank Q4 profit sinks 43% but beats estimates:

Axis Bank's fourth-quarter profit fell 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,225.1 crore on higher provisions and lower operating income but surpassed analysts' expectations due to higher-than-expected NII, other income, and strong recoveries.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew nearly 4 percent to Rs 4,728.6 crore compared with year-ago quarter as advances increased 10 percent to Rs 3.73 lakh crore YoY and margin improved to 3.83 percent (from 3.43 percent in Q3FY17).

27 companies to reports Q4 results today:

27 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 later today which include names like Biocon, Indiabulls Real Estate, Hatsun Agro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Capital, Syngene International, TVS Motor, etc. among others.

Indian rupee hits 20-month high, gains past 64/$

The rupee appreciated 0.45 percent in early trade on Wednesday, tracking rallies in global equity markets. It hit a 20-month high of 63.93, thereby breaching the 64 mark against the US dollar.

The rupee opened at 64.16, up from the 64.27 level it closed at on Tuesday. At 10:35 IST, it was trading at 63.98 against the dollar, up 0.45 percent from its previous close.

S Chand IPO subscribed 52% on Day 1

The initial public offer of textbook publisher S Chand and Company was subscribed 52 percent on the first day of bidding today. The IPO received bids for 39,80,174 shares against the total issue size of 76,85,284 shares, as per NSE data.

S Chand had raised nearly Rs 219 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The price band for the offer is Rs 660-670 a share.