What changed for market while you were sleeping: 10 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

Good morning Moneycontrol readers,

The Nifty50 might start on a muted note tracking muted global cues on Thursday after closing at a record high of 9,265 in the previous trading session.

All eyes will be on the outcome of the monetary policy committee decision on key interest rates which will be out later today during market hours.

Stay tuned to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today.

Here are top cues from domestic as well as international markets which could have a bearing on D-Street:

US Fed minutes signal tightening:

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on March 14-15, 2017.

Most of the participants agreed that reductions in the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings should be gradual and predictable, and accomplished primarily by phasing out reinvestments of principal received from those holdings as long as economic data holds up.

The minutes released indicated that the Fed voted 9-1 to raise interest rates and also showed that the rate-setting committee had a broad discussion about whether to phase out or halt reinvestments all at once.

Wall Street ends lower:

US stocks ended lower after the minutes released from Federal Reserve indicated that it could change its bond investment policy this year. Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the US central bank should take steps to begin trimming its USD 4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Many participants discussed the implications of the rise in equity prices over the past few months, with several of them citing it as contributing to an easing of financial conditions. Some participants viewed equity prices as quite high relative to standard valuation measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 41.09 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,648.15, the S&P 500 lost 7.21 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,352.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.13 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,864.48.

SGX Nifty:

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 44 points lower at 9,243 indicating a flat-to-negative opening for the domestic market.

UK visa restrictions will hit 30K Indian techies:

After losing their prospects of working in the US, Indian software professionals, at least 30,000 of them, will be impacted by the UK government’s move to impose restrictions on work visas, including discontinuing the short-term visa category, said a media report.

The short-term visa was primarily being used by Indian IT services companies to send young engineers to work on projects in the UK. These work visas, termed as Tier 2 under the sub-category of short-term staff, will not be issued from Thursday, it said.

Dollar falls from three-week high:

The US dollar slipped from a three-week high, as minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested a possible reduction in the balance sheet this year.

In the minutes, the Fed said it should take steps to begin trimming its USD 4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as economic data holds up. “Overall, remarks were viewed as negative for the dollar,” said a Reuters report quoting analysts.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six peers, fell 0.1 percent at 100.45, after hitting a three-week high.

RBI likely to hold rates:

The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, will conclude its 2-day meeting today amid experts saying that the central bank is likely to hold the rate while unveiling the first bi-monthly review of 2017-18 in view of hardening inflation.

They were of the view, however, that RBI could announce some measures including standing deposit facility (SDF) to absorb additional liquidity in the system following demonetisation, announced on November 8 last year.

According to various informal estimates, about Rs 14 lakh crore has come back into the banking system.

Rs 2 lakh cash withdrawal limit not applicable to banks:

Ban on cash transactions in excess of Rs 2 lakh will not be applicable to withdrawals from banks and post office savings accounts, the Income-Tax department said on Wednesday.

Through the Finance Act 2017, the government has banned cash transactions of over Rs 2 lakh and said a penalty of an equal amount would be levied on the receiver.

Rupee zooms 16 paise vs dollar:

The rupee on Wednesday staged a stellar comeback after a brief pause and hit a fresh 17-month peak of 64.87 by gaining 16 paise against the dollar on heavy selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Technical Outlook:

The Nifty50 index made a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts which signal indecision among the bulls as well as the bears. The Nifty50 has to hold above 9,250 to extend its up move towards 9,350 and 9,380 while on the downside multiple supports are seen at 9,218 and 9,191 zones.

Gold falls on jobs data, US Fed minutes

Gold fell from one-month highs after better-than-expected US jobs data boosted US bond yields and the dollar, but losses were limited after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting were released, said a media report.