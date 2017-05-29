What changed for market while you were sleeping: 10 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed at a fresh closing record high of 9,595 on Friday which has opened upside for next crucial target of 9,700-9,800. However, the market is likely to start flat as US markets will remain shut on account of Memorial Day.

The Nifty formed a strong bulls candle after ‘Long White Day’ which suggests that bulls are in control of D-Street and any dips seen today were largely bought into.

However, after such a sharp upmove this week, some bit of consolidation cannot be ruled out in the coming week, but the index is ripe to hit next crucial target of 9,700-9,800.

A strong Bull candle signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading session. As long as the Nifty holds above 9,520 levels, the rally could extend towards 9,700-9,800 levels, suggest experts.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street ends mixed:

US stocks ended mixed on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record closing highs, and the S&P 500 posted a seventh straight session of gains, said a Reuters report.

Trading volume, with just about 5.2 billion shares changing hands on US exchanges, was the lowest of the year. The US market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, it said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 2.67 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,080.28, the S&P 500 gained 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,415.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,210.19.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 18 points lower at 9,557 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Foreigners with US Ph.D exempted from H-1B limits

A bill has been re-introduced in the House of Representatives that seeks an exemption for foreign-born persons with an American Ph.D in science, technology, engineering or mathematics from the limits on the number of employment-based green cards and H-1B visas awarded annually.

FPIs pump in $4 bn in May

Foreign investors have pumped in nearly USD 4 billion in the country's capital market so far this month due to finalisation of GST rates for the bulk of the items and stable outlook for the rupee, said a report.

According to latest depository data, FPIs invested a net Rs 9,007 crore in equities during May 2-26, while they poured Rs 15,769 crore in the debt markets during the period under review, translating into a net inflow of Rs 24,776 crore (USD 3.85 billion).

RBI, SEBI step up NSE algo probe

Regulators RBI and Sebi have stepped up a probe into alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through NSE's 'co-location' facility, while the role of some top officials including board member and ex-CEO Ravi Narain is also being looked into, said a PTI report.

The finance ministry is also keeping a "close watch" on the entire case and wants capital markets watchdog SEBI to fast-track the investigations as it involves the country's largest stock exchange in terms of turnover and may have a bearing on the overall market sentiments, sources said.

PSP Projects to list on bourses on May 29

PSP Projects IPO was oversubscribed 8.58 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion getting oversubscribed 8.38 times, non-institutional investors 10.39 times and retail investors’ portion 6.47 times.

It had fixed a price band of Rs. 205=210 per share for the offer, which was open from May 17-19.

FM Arun Jaitley to take stock of NPAs in June

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is slated to meet heads of PSU banks on June 12 to discuss the NPA issue and the steps being taken by them to expedite recovery of bad loans that have hit unacceptably high levels, said a PTI report.

The scheduled meeting of June 12 will discuss the current status of stressed assets and pending cases before the joint lenders' forum (JLF), the sources said.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to invest Rs 20,000 crore in equities in 2017-18

Retirement fund body EPFO will invest Rs 20,000 crore in exchange traded funds this fiscal as it has decided to raise the investment limit in ETFs, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said, according to a PTI report.

"On Saturday, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees meeting held in Pune agreed on the proposal for raising ETF investments from 10 to 15 per cent of investible deposits. This year we are going to invest Rs 20,000 crore in ETF," the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment said

Rupee pushes ahead to 1-week high

The rupee on Friday hit its upward trajectory against the dollar for the third straight day, surging 18 paise more to end at a one-week high of 64.44.

The home unit has appreciated by a whopping 45 paise in the last three days after rebounding from its recent 1-1/2 month low.

699 companies to report Q4 results today