What changed for market while you were sleeping: 10 things you should know

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Tuesday tracking muted handover from Wall Street. The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,300 but made an indecisive pattern like Doji on the daily candlestick charts.

A 'Doji' formation is a neutral pattern and does not give any information about the future trend, but it conveys indecisiveness between bulls and bears.

Short-term traders need to remain cautious and watch the level of 9,269 on the downside as a breach of this shall confirm 7-days old range breakdown which would create pressure on the markets with immediate correction of 100 odd points.

Wall Street ends flat

The US markets ended flat after briefly touching a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.03 percent to end at 21,012.28 points and the S&P 500 gained 0.08 points, to end at 2,399.37. It briefly touched a record high of 2,399.94. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.03 percent to 6,102.66.

Also, Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election, said a report. A declining VIX typically indicates a bullish outlook for stocks

The CBOE Volatility index dropped 7.6 percent to 9.77, its lowest since 1993 as investors took comfort from Macron's victory, as well as from strong quarterly reports in recent weeks.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 2 points lower at 9,344 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Euro tumbles from six-month peak

The euro fell from six-month highs against the dollar on Monday after Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's presidential election.

Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro above USD 1.10 against the greenback, the highest since the U.S. presidential election in November, said a Reuters report.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six rivals, added 0.4 percent to 99.067. The greenback also rose to a three-week high against the Swiss franc and was last up 1.1 percent at 0.9983 franc. It gained 0.2 percent against the yen to 113.06.

Oil rebounds, near USD 50/bbl

Oil prices rose on Monday supported by statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC supply cuts could be extended into 2018.

Benchmark Brent crude settled up 24 cents, or 0.5 percent, at USD 49.34 a barrel. U.S. light crude gained 21 cents to USD 46.43 a barrel.

S Chand & Co to debut on D-Street

S Chand and Company will be listing itself on the exchanges on Tuesday. The IPO saw solid investor demand after it was oversubscribed 59.28 times at the close of its bidding hours.

The textbook publisher’s issue received bids for 45,56,00,794 shares against the total issue size of 76,85,284 shares, data available with the NSE showed. The price band for the offer is Rs 660-670 a share.

Banks, not RBI, will decide size of bad-loan

The Centre’s promulgation of an ordinance last week may have armed the RBI with more powers to deal with the NPA mess in the banking system. But the central bank will not decide on the quantum of “haircuts” that banks need to take as part of the resolution, said a media report quoting a senior Finance Ministry official said.

“Haircuts are a commercial decision to be taken by banks. Through this ordinance, the RBI is coming in only to lay out the process. The commercial decision will still have to be taken by the banks,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.

HUDCO IPO subscribed 63% on Day 1

State-owned HUDCO's initial public offer to raise Rs 1,224 crore was subscribed 63 per cent on the first day of the IPO today. The offer received bids for 129,136,800 shares against the total issue size of 204,058,747 shares, the NSE data showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 18 per cent and non-institutional investors, 16 percent. Retail investor’s portions was oversubscribed 1.52 times.

April gold imports more than double

India's gold imports in April more than doubled from a year ago to 75 tonnes on strong demand during a festival that prompts purchases and as jewellers stocked up ahead of a new national sales tax, provisional data from consultancy GFMS showed.

The rise in imports by will likely support global prices that are near their lowest in seven weeks but could widen the South Asian country's trade deficit, said a report.

Rupee recovers to close Rs 64.31/USD

The rupee on Monday recovered modestly to close higher by 7 paise at 64.31 on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and banks amid firming equities.

Renewed dollar selling interest as well as growing expectations of more foreign fund inflows into equities largely supported the domestic currency.

44 companies to report Q4 results today

As many as 44 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended March 31 on Tuesday which include names like Alembic, Dena Bank, Bharti Airtel, Blue Star, Future Retail, InterGlobe Aviation, LA Opala, Majesco, Petronet LNG, SREI Infra, Syndicate Bank, Trident, Thyrocare Technologies, Vijaya Bank etc. among others.