What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The Nifty is likely to start on a muted note and may even retest its crucial support level of 9,200 on Friday, weighed down by geopolitical concerns. The index closed on a muted note at 9,261 on Thursday.

Here are top cues from domestic as well as international markets, which could have a bearing on D-Street.

US orders military strike against Assad airbase in Syria

US President Donald Trump ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.

Some 50 Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, striking multiple targets ?including the airstrip, aircraft and fuel stations ? on an airbase in Homs, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a Reuters report.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 42 points lower at 9,225 indicating a negative opening for the domestic market.

Parliament clears the road for GST July rollout

Parliament on Thursday passed four legislations to pave the way for roll out of the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the target date of July 1.

The Central GST Bill, 2017, Integrated GST Bill, 2017, GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017, and the Union Territory GST Bill, 2017 were returned by the Rajya Sabha after negation of a host of amendments moved by the opposition parties.

Wall Street rose marginally

US stocks ended with modest gains as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.

Market participants were also cautious ahead of the start of the corporate earnings season next week given high valuations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 14.8 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 20,662.95, the S&P 500 gained 4.54 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,357.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.47 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,878.95.

US economy on strong footing

The US unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market. Lower jobless claims filings show the economy continues to show improvement.

Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated with a healthy labor market, for 109 straight weeks, said a report. Economists had forecast first-time applications for jobless benefits falling to 250,000 last week.

Reliance Jio withdraws Summer Surprise

RIL and other telecom stocks will be in focus after Reliance Jio has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer in accordance with telecom regulator's advice.

In a statement on Thursday, the telecom operator said: "The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise."

"Jio will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days," according to the statement.

OMCs to review fuel rates daily

Prices at petrol pumps may change every day, similar to what happens in many advanced markets, as state oil companies plan to review rates daily to align them with international prices, replacing the current practice of fortnightly revision, said a report.

Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, which control nearly 95% of the country's fuel retail market, are considering ways to roll out the plan to review petrol and diesel prices daily, top executives at state oil firms told ET.

Dollar index edges higher

The dollar rose, but marginally ahead of a two-day summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that could have geopolitical ramifications, and US jobs report which will be out on Friday.

Wall Street economists are forecasting job gains of 180,000 in March, compared with 235,000 in February, said a report. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 100.69. The greenback also rose 0.1 percent versus the Japanese yen at 110.80.

Rupee near 20-month high

The rupee soared to a near 20-month high of 64.52, firming up by another 35 paise against the US dollar on the massive unwinding of the American currency by exporters amid buoyant growth outlook by the Reserve Bank.

After resuming sharply lower at 65.05 compared to Wednesday?s close of 64.87, the home unit largely traded in a narrow range amid caution ahead of the RBI meet.

Indian economy to grow at 7.4% in FY18: ADB

India?s economy is set to grow at 7.4% in the current fiscal year 2017-18 against 7.1% in the previous year, on the back of a pick-up in consumption demand and higher public investment said a media report quoting the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In its latest Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2017 report, ADB said while the recent gross domestic product (GDP) data for 2016-17 did not fully capture the effects of demonetisation, the slowdown did reflect a continued slump in investment.

Nifty forms hanging man pattern

Bulls tried to push the index in green, but selling pressure at higher level pulled the index lower. However, it did close above its opening level which is a positive sign. The index formed a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on daily charts.

However, investors should wait for confirmation. The uptrend still remains intact as long as Nifty holds above 9,150 levels on closing basis, suggest experts. Investors can carry forward their long positions with a stop loss below 9,156.

Bulls can make an attempt to get past 9,274 levels and register a new swing high and if they succeed then momentum may push indices further towards its logical targets placed around 9,350 levels, suggest experts.