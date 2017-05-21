Week Ahead: Volatility due to expiry likely, 10 things to watch out for next week

Moneycontrol News

The performance of the market in the week that ended on May 19 could be split into two parts: the first half saw the Street continuing its bullish momentum, surging to fresh highs. In the second half, this rally received a sudden jerk, courtesy weak global cues.

Driven by steady earnings momentum, the Sensex and Nifty managed to claim record highs of 30,712.35 and 9532.60, respectively. Index majors such as Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, among others had good numbers for the March quarter that aided the indices.

A new crisis which seems to be developing in the White House, crippled global markets on Thursday, thereby dragging markets across Asia including India. However, a bloodbath was averted after IT stocks helped the indices survive the fall.

President Donald Trump, according to a memo by Former FBI Director James Comey, had reportedly sought to end the investigation in the Russian ties fiasco. IT stocks gained on sentiment value that a crisis in the Trump administration could better its prospects.

However, the last session of the week received a boost on domestic news flow, as GST rates for several products were finalised, clearing the decks for a July 1 rollout.

FMCG stocks gained, which pushed up indices higher as overhangs on taxation on certain items such as cigarettes was reduced. The taxation rate came in lower than anticipated, which are set to benefit FMCG firms.

“The ease in April CPI inflation to 3 percent and strengthening of rupee with the prospects of improving economic fundaments led the market to continue the upward momentum,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said in a statement.

“Additionally, better than expected corporate results and the expectation of the early arrival of monsoon has shred off the worries over premium valuation which was another factor supporting the sentiment,” he said.

Going forward, the Street will look for cues from the US and the developments around the Trump administration. This, coupled with a similar situation involving the President of Brazil, could keep the market on its toes.

Moneycontrol lists out 10 key factors that could drive the market next week.

Over 500 companies to declare Q4 earnings

Around 530 companies on the BSE will be declaring the March quarter performance numbers. The Street could wait for cues on this front, as the momentum so far has been a tad better than the previous quarters.

Several market experts have reiterated many times that only an improvement in the earnings could aid the market in the current rally and help it grow going forward.

Some of the prominent names are Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Indian Oil, GAIL, Tata Motors, Lupin, and Bosch among others. Among other names are Corporation Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Bank of India, Torrent Power, Amara Raja Batteries, Zee Media, and Balrampur Chini, among others.

F&O Expiry on May 26

The market is likely to remain volatile as traders will roll over positions in the futures & options (F&O) segment from the near-month May 2017 series to June 2017 series.

Almost 13 F&O stocks are banned for trading on the NSE’s on 22 May which includes names like Bharat Financial, CAPF, CEAT, CESC, HDIL, IDBI, Infibeam Incorporation, Jindal Steel, Jain Irrigation Systems, JP Associates, JSW Energy, Oriental Bank of Commerce, TV18 Broadcast.

US Fed minutes on May 24

The Federal Open Markets Committee will announce the minutes of its monetary policy meeting held earlier in the month of May, which could give some clarity about a possible rate hike in the month of June.

The US Fed had left its key rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on 3 May 2017, citing a recent slowdown in growth that it said was likely transitory.

India Macroeconomic Data

Banks’ loan growth data will be released on Friday, May 26, which would reveal the lending trend among corporate and retail investors.

Global Cues: News from White House will be important

The ongoing turmoil in The White House could keep the market at bay next week as well. Several media reports state that Trump’s actions qualify for an impeachable offense. Trump, however, has dismissed these talks, but a threat to the development could throw a spanner in his President’s policies and push the Wall Street lower.

Apart from Trump, Brazilian President is facing charges of bribery from the country’s Supreme Court. With several Indian entities having business interests in the nation, developments around these could also be crucial and keep the market under check.

Corporate Action this week

Apart from several companies’ board meeting to approve the financial results for the March quarter, a few firms will meet for key announcements such as dividend issue, bonus issue as well as a stock split.

State Bank of India, DCB Bank, and Castrol India, among others, have a meeting between May 24 and 26 to discuss its dividend issue. The Board of HCL Technologies will be meeting on May 24 to discuss the buyback issue.

Hindustan Composites’ management will be meeting on May 25 to discuss a stock split/bonus issue for the face value of Rs 10 to be divided into Rs 5 apiece. Advanced Enzymes will also be meeting on the same date to discuss the stock split from Rs 10 face value to Rs 2 apiece.

FII & DII data

Inflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will be key to watch in the coming week in the backdrop of the global events mentioned above.

They turned net buyers in the week that passed, but have not been completely committed to the D-Street as compared to domestic institutional investors (DIIs). This class has been the backbone of the market in the past year or so and has incrementally surged.

For the week ended March 20, FIIs turned sellers with the sale of Rs 5,704.56 crore worth of shares, while they purchased shares worth Rs 4,715.86 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs were buyers of Rs 3,344.67 crore worth of shares against Rs 2,995.46 crore sale of shares.

Global Macro Data

The market will await the key data from global economies such as the US, Japan apart from India. The preliminary figures for US’ gross domestic product (GDP) will be out on Friday, while crude oil imports will be announced on Wednesday, which could move the commodity markets.

GST-related, Aviation, Telecom Stocks in Focus

Several stocks could react to the services rate announced by the GST Council on Friday. As a reaction, the Street could watch out for hospitality chains, entertainment firms such as PVR, INOX, among others.

Aviation stocks could also see some movement as the Council announced a GST of 5 percent in business class and 15 percent of the economy. Research firm CAPA Aviation called the move as positive for the sector and would support affordable fare. The likes of Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo could react to the news.

On the other hand, telecom stocks could face some pressure as the GST rate at 18 percent is higher than the current rate of 15 percent. The industry body for telecom operators expressed his displeasure to CNBC-TV18 and said that the move was not welcome. Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, among other telco names could be under stress.

Technical Setup

Technically speaking, due to last two day’s correction, Nifty50 saw a formation of ‘Doji’ pattern on the weekly chart. An occurrence of such pattern after strong rally indicates uncertainty in the market.

“Going ahead, 9,400 – 9,372 would be seen as a crucial as well as strong support zone for the index. As long as Nifty manages to defend this support, we would continue with our optimistic stance on the market,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Technical, and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“In fact, we are of the opinion that if there is any decent correction has to happen, it will most probably happen only after touching the magical figure of 9,600 (which is the 161% reciprocal retracement of a corrective move seen from 8968.70 to 7893.80),” he said.