Market Week Ahead: RBI meet, IPOs among 10 factors that will drive D-Street

It was a weak start to the December series on Friday as the Nifty slipped below its 50-DMA (daily moving average) to end at a 2-week closing low despite encouraging Q2 GDP data. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with PSU Bank falling sharply.

Benchmark indices started the day on a positive note, reacting to macro data but cautious investors chose to sell stocks in last couple of hours of trade ahead of big events.

Widening fiscal deficit and rising crude oil price concerns continued to hurt sentiment. Investors turned cautious ahead of major events in the month such as the RBI policy, FOMC meet and Gujarat assembly elections.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed below the 33,000-mark, falling 316.41 points or 0.95 percent to 32,832.94 while the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 104.70 points or 1.02 percent to 10,121.80.

The broader markets which were outperforming benchmarks early on also lost ground in last hour of trade. The Nifty Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices shed 1 percent each. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

"Widening fiscal deficit and rising crude oil prices concerns continued to hurt sentiment. Investors turned cautious ahead of major events in the month ahead - RBI policy, FOMC meet and Gujarat assembly elections. The current price action on the weekly as well as on the daily chart suggests that the demand zone of 10171 to 10094 holds significance going forward," Arpit Jain, AVP at Arihant Capital Markets said in a statement.

Going forward, developments such as two new IPOs, RBI policy, oil prices apart from corporate-specific developments will dominate the Street.

IPO

The Street will witness two more companies hitting the primary market for raising funds—Shalby Hospital and Future Supply Chain.

Ahmedabad-based multi-speciality hospital chain Shalby’s IPO will be opening on December 5, 2017. It has fixed the price band between Rs 245 to Rs 248 per equity share for its proposed initial public offer (IPO) to raise about Rs 504 crore. The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 equity shares by the selling shareholder.

Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings availed by the company besides purchasing medical equipment for existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals, the company said. The offer will open on December 5 and closes on December 7.

Meanwhile, Future Supply Chain Solutions said that the promoters and PE investor Griffin will together sell 24.43 percent to raise up to Rs 650 crore through the initial public offer that hits the market on December 6.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 655-660 for the issue which will offer up to 9,784,570 equity shares that has a face value of Rs 10 each, and an offer-for-sale of up to 7,827,656 shares or 20 percent equity by Griffin Partners.

RBI policy

Investors will look forward to cues from the central bank next week. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be meeting on December 5 and 6, the outcome of which will be crucial for the Street.

During its last meet, the MPC kept benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent, respectively.

According to a Reuters report, impatient for faster economic growth, India’s government is lobbying for a reduction in official interest rates in coming months as it expects inflation to stay close to a 4 percent target, finance ministry officials said.

The finance ministry, according to officials, wants a rate cut sooner than that, putting a focus on the MPC meeting on Dec. 5-6, or when it next convenes in February.

“We expect the RBI to cut policy rates, if not in December then in its next policy review,” one ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. After that, he said, higher oil prices could fuel inflation, making it more difficult to cut rates.

Infosys in focus

IT bellwether Infosys will be on the radar of investors next week after the wait for a new CEO ended on Saturday. The company, in a filing to exchanges, announced Salil Parekh as the CEO and MD, effective January 2, 2018.

“We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO & MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions. The Board believes that he is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in our industry. The Board is also grateful to Pravin for his leadership during this period of transition,” Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Board, said in the statement filed to the exchanges.

UB Pravin Rao will step down as the interim CEO and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018 and will continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the Company.

Stocks in focus

Few stocks could be in focus based on corporate developments over the weekend. A report from Cogencis said Fitch could downgrade JSW Steel’s rating in 2018 due to high leverage.

Among other stocks in focus could be Wipro after reports stated National Grid US has filed a lawsuit against the company in a US court and has sought USD 140 million in damages. The company has refuted National Grid’s claims and said it will 'vigorously’ contest allegations in court.

Couple of banks such as Dena Bank and Central Bank of India could be in focus after the former cut MCLR rate by 5-15 basis points in some tenors, while the latter cut it by 5-20 basis points in most tenors.

DLF will be in focus after the Board gave an approval for raising funds of around Rs 3,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). With this, the company’s debt is likely to be reduced by Rs 14,000 crore.

Macro Data

Among key macro data could be Nikkei services PMI that will be out on December 5. This is apart from the RBI's MPC meet outcome that will be out next week as well. On a global front, Europe will be declaring its PMI data, along with the US.

Crude oil imports will also be released by the US on December 6, a key metric for oil prices to move. European and Japanese GDP data will be out later during the week. The US will also be releasing data related to employment in the country. The Street could take note of all these numbers going forward.

Pharma actions

Pharmaceutical stocks have been very active this year, considering the volatility due to US price erosion, regulatory issues and domestic regulations as well. But actions in a few stocks could prep up the pharma sector atleast to the start of the week.

For instance, Biocon Mylan’s biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin has received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. Herceptin is a drug used to treat breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories could also see some spike up after the company received establishment inspection report (EIR) for Miyapur facility in Hyderabad. The company had received zero observations from US FDA for Miyapur unit in September.

Corporate Action

Apart from 200-odd small and medium BSE companies that will be declaring their results in the upcoming week, few companies would be in focus on expectation of a dividend announcement, and AGMs.

Companies such as Siyaram Silks, Monsanto, 20 Microns and MM Forgings, among others, will be having their Board meetings to discuss their dividend issue.

Meanwhile, NBI Industrial Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank could be in focus on the back of a stock split and rights issue.

Global Cues

Any geopolitical tensions arising out of North Korea could keep the market on its feet. Last week, the rogue nation was believed to have tested a missile that could hit the US continent completely.

Developments on those fronts could affect the Street here. According to a report on cnbc.com, there are signs that North Korea's submarine missile program is expanding as it prepares its second test, adding to the risk that the nuclear-armed country could one day threaten the US or its Asian allies with yet another powerful weapon in its arsenal.

Experts suggest North Korea having fully submersible submarines firing a nuclear ballistic missile pose a dangerous scenario because they could offer the hermit regime a better chance of survival and might be harder to detect. It comes on the heels of North Korea on Tuesday launching a new Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, a road-mobile weapon the state-owned KCNA media claimed could carry a "super-large heavy warhead, which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the U.S."

The Street will also watch out for US markets’ reactions to the tax legislation passed by the Senate on Saturday.

Senate Republicans narrowly passed a bill to overhaul the American tax system in the wee hours of Saturday morning, navigating party fractures to approve a plan that lawmakers were still scraping together in the hours before the vote.

With the 51-49 vote, the GOP leaps closer to its promise of dramatically remaking U.S. tax law under a Republican-led government. Republicans see changing the tax code as crucial to their electoral success after GOP opposition sank attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Following the vote, Trump tweeted that Republicans were "one step closer to delivering MASSIVE tax cuts" and said he wanted to sign a bill by Christmas.

Oil prices

The Street will keep a close watch on oil prices, which have been surging in the recent past. A spike in these prices could impact India’s finances as well.

Oil prices spiked higher on Friday, heading toward 2½-year highs the morning after two dozen crude-producing nations agreed to limit their output through the end of 2018.

US West Texas Intermediate crude prices rocketed up 98 cents per barrel, or 1.7 percent, to $58.38 by 11:15 a.m. ET. That put the contract within striking distance of $59.05, its peak for this year and the highest level since July 2015.

International benchmark Brent crude surged $1.11, or 1.8 percent, to $63.74, not far off last month's high of $64.65 that marked the best intraday level since June 2015. "Prices have been supported in the aftermath of the OPEC meeting," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital told CNBC.

Technical Factors

The Nifty failed to hold above 10,200 as selling pressure continued for the second consecutive day in a row at higher levels on Friday. The index made a bearish candle for the fourth consecutive day in a row.

The Nifty slipped below its crucial support placed at 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) and now a break below 10,100 could fuel further selling pressure which could take the index towards 10,000.

“The underlying near term trend of Nifty is sharply down and one may expect some more weakness during early to mid-part of next week,” HDFC Securities said in its report.

The presence of strong supports and the overall chart pattern is indicating a possibility of Nifty showing further decline down to 10050-10000 levels initially and then the possibility of emergence of value buying from the lows.