Week Ahead: Fresh record highs likely; these 10 factors to chart market direction

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark indices ended the passing week at fresh record highs on monsoon arrival, positive global cues and stable auto sales data. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 0.6 percent at 9,653.50 amid consolidation and thin volumes. Even the month of May, when normally investors book profits, was quite strong with 3.4 percent upside on better-than-expected earnings and finalisation of GST rates.

Actually liquidity, whether it is from FIIs or DIIs, is the key as it has been supporting the market to hit fresh all-time high in every passing week. Foreign institutional investors bought nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares and DIIs made more than Rs 4,000 crore worth of buying in May.

After digesting disappointing GDP data and better Q4 earnings season; in the coming week, the market is likely to get further direction from RBI monetary policy and progress of monsoon. GST, which is expected to be effective from July 1, is also a key factor for further market direction.

Though experts are cautious on market after the index rallied 18 percent year-to-date (which was ahead of fundamentals), they expect benchmark indices to continue to trade at fresh record highs in the week ahead but amid consolidation. According to them, 9,700 level is the next key resistance as the Nifty managed to end the passing week above 9,650 level but the support is at 9,500 indicated by technical as well as F&O data.

They continue to advise strategy of buying on every dip. Broader uptrend of the market is intact, hence traders should not be worried about correction if happens in the coming week, they feel.

"The consolidation could continue for 1-2 sessions of next week, but the expected consolidation or minor correction is unlikely to damage the broad trend," Vijay Singhania, Founder-Director, Trade Smart Online said, adding next upside levels to be watched for coming week could be around 9750-9800 levels.

The movements for next week could be a mix of consolidation with positive bias, he feels. He said traders should remain cautious and be selective in stock picking, while investors can continue to accumulate quality stocks on dips.

Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities said participants are pining hopes on monsoon after the recent favorable updates and he does not expect this to fade away soon. Also, rotational buying on sectoral front is added positive, he added.

Put together, markets are likely to extend the prevailing momentum, he feels. Now, Nifty has immediate support at 9500, Manglik said.

Here are 10 factors that may chart market direction next week:

RBI monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cut policy rates in the forthcoming bi-monthly monetary policy scheduled on June 7 despite retail inflation eased to 2.99 percent in April and subdued crude oil prices.

According to experts, the central bank may look for GST implementation, more economic data and global economic environment, before opting for further rate cut. They feel it may mostly consider rate cut in August policy.

RBI has held its benchmark repo rate at a six-year low of 6.25 percent on April 6, as widely expected, and raised its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent, saying there are upside risks to the inflation outlook amid an uncertain global economic environment.

"It will be a big surprise if RBI cuts rates now. Even as a scenario to cut rate is emerging, RBI will take some more time as they are also concerned about inflation and how much further the note-ban impact will continue," Vijay Singhania said.

Monsoon

Monsoon is the key factor for Indian economy as more than 2/3rd of population of the country is largely dependent on monsoon rains. Agriculture sector's contribution to India's GDP is around 18 percent.

Monsoon rains, which already hit the southern coast of Kerala last week, are likely to make rapid progress in the coming week, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Met department, in May, had predicted that the June-September monsoon is likely to be 96 percent of the long-period average. Economists said that means the economy growth can be strong in current financial year after 7.1 percent growth in FY17.

Goods and Services Tax

On Monday, the market is likely to react to the decision taken by Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 15th meeting on June 3.

The GST council headed by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley cleared the pending rules, including transition provisions and returns, with all the states agreeing to July 1 roll out of the Goods and Services Tax, the PTI said.

The GST Council had last month fitted over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the tax brackets of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent.

Reliance Communications

The stock lost 42 percent in previous month on debt concerns and after its debt's downgraded to default by rating agencies.

After taking a note of the advanced stage of implementation of Reliance Communications' strategic transformation programme, lenders have proposed to give time of seven months till December 2017 to complete transactions for the wireless and towers business, and reduce its debt by a substantial amount of Rs 25,000 crore (from Rs 45,000 crore), or 60 percent, the company said in its filing to exchanges on Friday.

If the assets go unsold, lenders will likely convert debt into equity and may look for buyers.

Technical Outlook

On the technical front, there is a possibility of consolidation or minor correction by early next week, but this expected consolidation or correction is unlikely to damage the broader up trend of the market, Vijay Singhania of Trade Smart Online said.

He feels the overall trend structure is still indicating positive bias for the market. Higher tops and bottoms are intact but the lack of strength is observed during declines.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC securities also said overall chart pattern of Nifty is still positive and one may expect further upmove for next week.

Next upside levels to be watched for coming week could be around 9750-9800 levels and the movement for next week could be a mix of consolidation with positive bias, he feels.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO of Epic Research said the research house has maintained buy cover on broader indices with higher targets of 9,740-9,850. Supports are at 9,600-9,550, he added.

Stocks in Focus

Lupin is expected to be in focus on Monday as recent USFDA observations indicated that its Indore facility failed to review discrepancies in products and operations did not have written norms for manufacturing process.

Other observations are that the unit's production & control records are incomplete, equipment is unfit for manufacturing and there is no written norms for equipment unkeep at Indore operations.

US FDA had inspected Lupin’s Indore unit on May 8-19.

GVK Power is likely to start the week on a positive note as its board of directors on Friday approved sale of 10 percent residual stake in Bangalore Airport to Fairfax India for Rs 1,290 crore.

Satin Credit Care may also be in focus on Monday. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Satin Credit Care raised Rs 100 crore via commercial paper issue from M&M Financial, at the rate of 10 percent per annum for 3-6 months.

Corporate Action

The board of directors of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, on June 6, will consider fund raising plan while Sunteck Realty, on June 8, will consider sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the company.

Mahindra Holidays, Manappuram Finance, ITC and Gruh Finance will trade ex-dividend from June 5 while IRB Infrastructure and Man Infra will adjust for dividend on June 6 & June 7, respectively.

Bosch, BPCL, Torrent Power, Lloyd Electric and Aurobindo Pharma will start trading ex-dividend from June 8 while Rallis will adjust for dividend on June 9.

Economic data

On the macro front, the Nikkei Services PMI data for May is expected to be announced on June 5. PMI fell to 50.2 in April 2017 from 51.5 in March 2017.

Bank loan growth will be announced on June 9, which was previously at 5.6 percent.

Listing

India Grid Trust, an infrastructure investment trust established to own inter-state power transmission assets, will list its equity shares on exchanges on June 6.

The Rs 2,250 crore IPO, second in the infrastructure investment trusts space, was oversubscribed 1.17 times.

Global Cues

UK elections, which are scheduled on June 8, will be closely watched globally. Eurozone interest rate decision is also due on June 8.

On the macro front, UK Services PMI data for May, US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for May, Japan & Europe's Q1 GDP data and China's CPI for May will be announced in the coming week.