Week Ahead: Consolidation may continue; these 9 factors to chart market direction

After a four-day consolidation, the market gained strength in the later part of the week, hitting a record high of 9,377.10 (on bad loans reforms, ICICI Bank's earnings, new steel policy and status quo by US Federal Reserve) but those gains were also wiped out in the last session due to profit-booking and a sharp fall in commodities prices. Overall it was a rangebound week for the Nifty that lost 0.2 percent to end below 9,300 level.

The coming week is expected to see some more consolidation with minor correction as investors await French elections on May 7, more corporate earnings and macro data next week.

Experts feel the market is currently highly valued and seems to have priced in a likely recovery in corporate earnings and economy.

Valuations of Nifty stocks are at 22.2 times trailing twelve months P/E, the market does not appear cheap, Jimeet Modi, CEO of SAMCO Securities says.

He advises investors should partly book profits if Nifty falls below 9200 and should wait for a while before restarting their investments in quality stocks.

Rakesh Tarway, Head, Research at Reliance Securities says he believes markets would consolidate and also expects some correction to fill the gap level which was left near 9,225 levels.

It could head for a large correction if 9,000 gets broken on the downside as it is a very important level placed since the start of the up-move from January 2017, he feels.

Looking at the options set-up for the May series, ICICI Securities also says some more consolidation is possible in the current uptrend.

The level of 9200 may act as a key support in the May series while the highest call base for this series is placed at 9500 strike with 5.3 million shares which is likely to act as an immediate target for Nifty, according to the research house.

Here are nine factors that will chart market direction next week:

Earnings

We will be in a fifth week of earnings season next week. Earnings so far are stable to positive, indicating the beginning of recovery. Experts expect faster earnings recovery in FY18.

Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's Labs, ABB India, Bharti Infratel, Siemens, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, Glenmark and Titan are the important earnings to watch out for during the week.

Some public sector banks like Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Dena Bank, Syndicate Bank and Vijaya Bank are also expected to announce March quarter earnings during the week.

Here is a list of earnings due next week:

Macro Data

Consumer price index or retail inflation (rural/urban/combined) for the month of April and industrial output (measured by index of industrial production) for March will be announced on May 12.

CPI inflation in March had increased to 3.81 percent compared with 3.65 percent in previous month while industrial output contracted 1.2 percent in February (hitting a four-month low) against 1.99 percent growth in February 2016, due to fall in the manufacturing sector.

Technical Outlook

Technical experts think the Nifty has strong support level at 9,000. If it breaks that support level then they expect a major correction in the market.

"The upward velocity of the market is slowing down. As can be seen from the chart below (source: SAMCO), Nifty is unable to touch the upper trend lines. This is an indication of fatigue in the market, but considering the longer term bull market cycle that Indian market is currently witnessing; these bouts of weakness, slow movements and stock specific movements shall continue to play out. In all likelihood a phase of deeper and longer correction has started. Traders are advised to book profits below 9225 Nifty levels and stay away from the market if it falls further," Jimeet Modi says.

Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC securities feels the underlying trend of Nifty as per smaller timeframe is negative, but the significant top reversal pattern is not visible as of now. The lower levels to be watched for next week is around 9200-9150 levels and minor buying is expected to emerge from near the lows, he says.

Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution at Religare Securities says intermediate fall could derail the momentum for the time being but the trend will remain up till Nifty holds above 8900.

Money Flows

FIIs had resumed their liking for emerging markets as the risk on sentiment kicked-off post the 1st round verdict of French elections. However, they preferred to invest in South Korea and Taiwan as these markets were adversely impacted by geo-political tensions. Their buying of over USD half billion in each of the markets pulled their equity indices sharply higher, ICICI Securities said.

From Indian equity, FIIs sold more than Rs 900 crore worth of shares while DIIs bought nearly Rs 1,900 crore worth of shares in the passing week. In last month also, FIIs net sold Rs 2,200 crore (especially after hefty buying of Rs 43,000 crore in previous two months) while DIIs net purchased more than Rs 9,000 crore.

Stocks in Focus

Coming Monday, Avenue Supermarts (the operator of retail chain D-Mart), Gati, Gillete India, Jayant Agro, LG Balkrishnan, Mangalam Organics, Pfizer and Nitin Spinners will react to their earnings that announced on May 6.

Eicher Motors, Monsanto India, NIIT Technologies and P&G Hygiene are expected to react positively to their March quarter earnings announced on Friday after market hours.

Apollo Tyres, Blue Dart, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Equitas Holdings, Shoppers Stop, Indag Rubber, GE Shipping and TRIL reported dismal performance in the quarter ended March 2017. Hence, stocks may react negatively on Monday.

ACC and Ambuja Cements will also be in focus on Monday as board of directors of both companies decided to commence an evaluation of a potential merger between them with a view to combine the strengths of both businesses so as to benefit all stakeholders. A special committee of directors, of which majority are independent directors, has been constituted to commence the evaluation, companies say.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation may react to the news that the company completed the demerger of two core businesses fertilisers and technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) into a wholly-owned subsidiary company, Smartchem Technologies.

Patel Engineering is expected to trade positive on Monday as the company decided to transfer real estate parcels worth Rs 2,500 crore to wholly owned subsidiary or SPV proposed to be incorporated. The company also accepted proposal from Eight Capital Group to invest 51 percent in new subsidiary or SPV.

Bedmutha Industries will react positively to its electricity orders worth Rs 198.61 crore received from MP Poorve Keshtra.

Corporate Action

R Systems International (ex-date is May 8), GM Breweries (ex-date is May 9), GPT Infraprojects (ex-date is May 9) and JM Financial (ex-date is May 11) will have annual general meetings during the week.

The ex-date for buyback of Marathon Nextgen Realty will be May 11.

IPO and Listing

The Rs 1,200-crore IPO of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) will open for subscription on May 8, with a price band of Rs 56-60 per share.

Majority of brokerage houses recommended subscribing the issue with a long term view.

Textbook publisher S Chand and Company will list its equity shares on May 9. The listing is likely to be at good premium as the issue oversubscribed 59.5 times.

Commodities

Metals and oil prices will be closely watched next week after a sharp fall in the passing week. US crude oil prices lost over 6 percent in the week gone by, though rebounded in last session of the week after assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts.

Chinese metals prices corrected last week on fears of demand weakening in world's second largest economy. Nifty Metal index lost 4 percent during the week, which is expected to rebound in the coming week.

"Markets cannot go up only on hopes is the important lesson that has to be learned from the commodity episode. International sugar prices are down by 30 percent. Crude oil is down by 20 percent from its recent peak. Base metals like zinc and nickel are down by 15 to 20 percent. All these will lead to a fall in stock prices as the cyclical time frame of commodities are larger and, therefore, the underlying commodity prices will dent the profitability of the companies," Jimeet Modi said.

Global Cues

Coming Monday, globally markets will react to second round of French elections that to be held on May 7. According to media reports, Centrist Emmanuel Macron, who is in favour of keeping French in European Union, is likely to defeat National Front's Marine Le Pen.

US jobs data for April month announced on last Friday was much better-than-expected while unemployment rate also improved to 4.4 (the lowest in 10 years) from 4.5.

Bank of Japan will announce its policy on May 11.

China CPI inflation for April month is expected to announce on May 10 while US April core PPI will be announced on May 11. Europe's March industrial production and US' April core CPI are expected on May 12.