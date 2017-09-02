Week Ahead: Cabinet rejig, macro data among 10 factors that market will watch out for

Moneycontrol News

It was a good start to the September series on Friday as the Nifty moved closer to the psychological 10,000-mark despite sluggish economic growth in Q1FY18, driven by autos (after strong August sales data) and pharma stocks. Positive global cues also led support to the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 161.74 points at 31,892.23 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 56.50 points at 9,974.40.

Analysts feel, historically, September has been a trending month for the market that is closer to its record high; hence, it will be an interesting month to watch for. They don't rule out new highs in the current month.

"The market will remain solid on a sustainable path, with minor corrections as investors believe in structural reforms being carried out in the country," Vikas Khemani, President and CEO, Edelweiss Securities, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

“The potential of the economy growing at 8-9 percent, inflation going down, other markets not giving good returns is all making the market ignore short-term pain. Plus, domestically, money is coming in from investors in terms of financial assets,” he reasoned.

All broader markets and sectoral indices ended the week on a green note, with the midcap index gaining 3 percent, while the Bank Nifty traded flat.

With new listings, corporate developments, and macro data, among others, the Street could take cues from these and react. Having said that, global cues seem to be in favour of the bulls, as frontline indices across global markets ended on a positive note. Notwithstanding any untoward global incidents, the Street could be in for some positive trade.

Global cues

Among the key global cues is the US jobs data, which came in below the Street’s expectations. US stocks rose on hopes of a tighter monetary policy on the back of non-farm payrolls, which rose by 1,56,000 against the anticipated figure of 1,80,000.

Additionally, developments around North Korea could also keep the market on its feet. Remember, last week, global markets had seen a selloff after North Korea had reportedly launched a missile which flew over Japan, spooking investors across the globe. Any such action could instill fear among traders.

Few data points such as China’s services PMI, as well as Eurozone PMI composite data will be awaited by the Street. The US PMI composite data is also due this week. Moreover, the European Central Bank (ECB) will be announcing its outcome on Thursday.

Stocks in Focus

Corporate developments over the weekend could keep a few stocks on the radar of investors. Aurobindo Pharma’s Joint Venture Eugia Pharma has been cleared by the US FDA with zero observations.

ICICI Bank will be in focus after the Supreme Court decided in its favour in a case against defaulter Innoventive Industries. The court dismissed an appeal filed by Innoventive Industries against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) verdict and said that ICICI Bank could start bankruptcy proceedings against the company.

Meanwhile, South India-based TTK Group stocks could be in focus after it has decided to sell majority stake in its insurance JV Cigna TTK to Manipal Group. The company plans to raise Rs 255 crore by selling the stake.

Among automobiles, Hero MotoCorp reported total sales increase of 10 percent to 6.78 lakh units against 6.16 lakh units, year on year.

IPO and Listing

Apex Frozen Foods is set to make a debut on exchanges on Monday, September 4, 2017. The issue price is fixed at Rs 175 per share. The Rs 152-crore initial public offer was oversubscribed 6.14 times, receiving bids for 3.8 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 62.1 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' portion). The retail investors’ category oversubscribed 8.53 times and the non-institutional investors category 7.82 times while the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed 1.91 times.

Also, two more companies will be hitting the primary market to raise funds—Bharat Road Network and Dixon Technologies. Both the companies plan to raise Rs 600 from the market and their IPO will be open on September 6 and close on September 8, 2017.

Dixon Technologies, a consumer electronics manufacturer, fixed a price band of Rs 1,760-1,766 per share for its initial public offering. Meanwhile, road and highways BOT company, Bharat Road Network, will open its initial public offering of up to 2.93 crore equity shares.

Three companies are in the pipeline to go public in the month of September collectively raising as much as Rs1,700 crores from D-Street.

Corporate Action

Around 114 companies will be holding their annual general meetings, which could also see announcements on the dividend front. Care Rating, Hindalco, Asian Tiles, Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Hospitals, among others are in those list of companies. Meanwhile, over 20 companies will be having their Board Meetings to discuss the annual results as well.

Having said that, the key development could be on the front of Reliance Industries. The bonus announced by the firm has its ex-date as September 7 and the stock could be on the radar of investors.

Infosys Saga

The drama around index heavyweight Infosys just does not seem to die down. Developments around the remuneration to Nandan Nilekani and the likely strategy by him to take the company forward could keep the Street on its feet for the stock. Meanwhile, war of words between founders and the previous board continued as well.

Infosys' former Board members, including ex-chairman Seshasayee came out strongly against comments made by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy at a recent investor conference.

"Mr Murthy's statement to the investors misleadingly attributes words to me that are taken completely out of context, making it appear that I was not stating the truth. I wish to categorically state that I have been candid and truthful in all my statements regarding Infosys," Seshasayee said in a statement.

Murthy had, on Tuesday, said at an Investec investor conference that the Board, led by Seshasayee, failed to explain the actual reason for the “excessive sum as severance to the ex-CFO, Mr Rajiv Bansal”.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty, dispelling fears of weak GDP numbers, rose above its crucial resistance level of 9,948 on Friday and is on track to reclaim Mount 10K in September. The index made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts. A bullish candle formed on the daily chart signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading day.

HDFC Securities, in its report, said that the upside around 10090-10140 levels (high of bearish engulfing, intermediate and primary resistance lines) could be a strong resistance zone for the market in coming weeks. “Weekly 14 period momentum oscillator like RSI has turned up, but the slope of weekly RSI from near the important region of 60 levels is not convincing (not a V type slope). This could mean that the upside momentum has not strengthened during recent upside bounce back in Nifty,” the brokerage house said in a report.

FIIs

For the month ended on August 31, 2017, foreign institutional investors were net sellers and pulled out around to Rs 15,995.63 crore, highlighting to the selling trends seen in the market. Having said that, there was equal support from the Indian counterparts as they turned net buyers of Rs 16,205.22 crore for the month of August.

This support by the Indian domestic investors has largely supported the market from witnessing a sharp correction, given the overvaluation concerns highlighted by several market voices.

F&O data

On weekly basis, Nifty closed with the gains of 1.19 percent and has also given a consolidation breakout from its three week’s range of 9750 to 9944. However, a long black candle made in the second week of the August month is still having some concern near to 10,080 zones, suggest experts.

On the options front, for the September series maximum Put OI was seen at 9,700 followed by 9,800 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10,000 followed by 10,100 strikes.

The Street could watch out for these levels in the upcoming week.

Macro data

While the week that passed saw two key data announcements, GDP and manufacturing PMI, both show slightly different pictures. While the GDP slowed to a 5.7 percent, owing to what experts call, effects of demonetisation and GST roll out, the manufacturing PMI came in higher.

Going forward, for India, the Street could watch out for data trends from the services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) that will be announced on September 5. The previous PMO for August was seen at 45.9.

Cabinet reshuffle

The reshuffle in the Narendra Modi Cabinet will take place on Sunday in which about six ministers are expected to make way for several new faces. “This is the third and probably the last major recasting of his council of ministers before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019. There is also a talk about pre-poning the general elections,” market expert Ambareesh Baliga said in a statement.

The Street could take cues from these developments to determine the direction in which the government is heading.