Week Ahead: Auto sales, F&O expiry among 10 things D-Street will watch out for

Signalling an end to the correction cycle witnessed in the recent past, benchmark indices closed the week on a positive note, driven largely by support from Infosys, Reliance and heavyweights such as ITC and HDFC.

Midcaps too had a very good day of trade after the index hit a fresh record high. Stocks such a Sintex, PC Jewellers, Crompton Consumer, Swaraj Engines, among others, were in focus.

The Sensex closed higher by 91.16 points at 33,679.24, while the Nifty was up 40.90 points at 10,389.70. The market breadth was positive as 1,506 shares advanced against a decline of 1,227 shares, while 154 shares were unchanged.

Infosys, Bajaj Auto, GAIL and Aurobindo Pharma were the top gainers, while BHEL, SBI, Hindalco and Vedanta were the top losers.

On a weekly basis, the indices ended 1 percent higher. Nifty Bank and Midcap gained by 0.2 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

“Equity markets ended on positive note for seven consecutive days," Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director at Arihant Capital Markets, said in a statement. "GST rate reduction on 178 items improved sentiment in FMCG sector. Improved US economic data & depreciated rupee & ongoing buy backs in Infosys & Wipro improved sentiment for IT sector. The positive expectation from S&P upgrade kept the broad market sentiment positive.”

The upcoming week could see some volatility due to F&O expiry lined up on Thursday. Additionally, auto stocks could be in focus as companies declare their auto sales figures for November.

“Going ahead, we believe any easing in oil prices and reduction in inflation would help in extending the ongoing market rally," Sanjeev Zarbade, Vice-president–PCG Research at Kotak Securities said in a statement. "Election outcome in the Prime Minister’s home state of Gujarat is another important trigger as a weak showing in this state would be perceived as a loss in his popularity and therefore could be read as a sign of slackening in NDA’s prospects in the 2019 elections. Apart from this, we remain positive on select midcaps and infrastructure plays.”

Auto Sales

With December arriving next week, the focus could shift to auto sales. The market will look forward to the numbers as this will not include the festive season sales, which had been one of the key drivers in the past two months.

Going forward, the Street will take cues from these figures in a bid to gauge the consumption trends in the country as well. Auto stocks could be in focus. The sectoral index has been trading flat so far in November, while on a yearly basis, this has seen 22 percent increase.

Corporate Action

Though major companies have declared their results for the September quarter, there are around 160-odd small and medium companies on the BSE that will be declaring their results over the next week. Investors in stocks such as Vishal Bearings, Kiri Industries, Orbit Exports, and 8K Miles, among others, can track developments on this front.

Additionally, companies such as Care Ratings, Sadbhav Engineering, Mayur Uniquoters and New India Assurance will have separate meetings to discuss interim dividend. Additionally, Future Retail could also be in focus as a Scheme of Arrangement is scheduled on November 29.

S&P rating

The Street could react to the unchanged rating by global ratings agency S&P as it was factoring in either a status quo or an upgrade. It will also watch out for commentary on the Narendra Modi government’s efforts at the macro-economic level.

S&P on Friday retained India's outlook as stable and kept the rating unchanged at BBB-. While the agency retained the rating, it lauded the Modi government's fiscal consolidation drive and said that the reforms undertaken are favourable for the economy.

Crude oil

Oil prices last week surged on the back of some inventory and pipeline outage issues and jumped to a two-year high on Friday as North American markets tightened on the partial closure of the Keystone pipeline connecting Canadian oilfields with the United States.

US light crude hit highs not seen since July 1, 2015, settling up 1.6 percent at USD 58.95 per barrel.

Trading activity was expected to be low on Friday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Experts believe that the Street is watching out for the OPEC meet next week, which is likely to extend production cuts.

Stocks in focus

Few developments post market hours on Friday and Saturday could keep certain stocks in focus. Companies such as Sun Pharma could react on Monday after it initiated a voluntary national recall of diabetes drug Riomet.

The company said that it was being done due to microbial contamination and use of contaminated Riomet could lead to risk of infection.

Additionally, ONGC could react to developments wherein the firm is said to have written to the Prime Minister against the plan to sell stake in oil fields to private firms. It has said that oil fields are legacy assets of the firm, and it is natural to see a production dip after 30 years.

Meanwhile, Quess Corp has signed definitive agreements to acquire 51 percent equity in Trimax Smart Infraprojects for Rs 2 crore. Dredging Corp could also react to the news of non-executive employees union giving notice of indefinite strike on or after December 6 against the Centre’s decision to privatise/sell stake of the company.

Macro data

On the domestic front, the Street will look forward to the quarterly GDP data figures for India, which will be declared on November 30.

Over and above this, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index will be out during the next week, which will help in gauging the manufacturing activity in the country. Positive cues from these data points could help the Street push up to fresh bullish points.

US’ GDP data in the US, CPI data, crude oil imports, and manufacturing PMI could also keep the Street on its feet.

Technical outlook

The bulls maintained their hold on D-Street throughout the trading session on Friday unlike the three preceding session when it moved in a narrow range on either side. The index registered a positive close for the seventh straight session and made a strong bull candle on the charts.

Formation of a strong bull candle on daily charts after ‘Doji’ type pattern formed on the charts for the past four trading sessions is a bullish sign. The index now trades above key short-term moving averages and MACD is also on the verge to give a bullish crossover.

HDFC Securities said that after the formation of two bottoms (1st and 2nd X marks), Nifty consumed five weeks to show upmove and the sixth week has led to top reversal.

“Presently, after the formation of bottom reversal in last week, Nifty has moved up for this week. As per this pattern, there is a higher possibility of Nifty showing up moves for the next five weeks, before showing top reversal pattern again at the highs in the sixth week,” the brokerage said in its report.

FII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 416.28 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 427.63 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on Friday, data available with the NSE showed.

So far, for the month of November, FIIs have remained net sellers of Rs 10,742.22 crore worth of shares, while DIIs have purchased Rs 7,628.32 crore worth of shares, hinting at the continued support offered by domestic investors.

The Street will watch out for these flows, going forward, especially amid volatility ahead of F&O expiry and US Federal Reserve’s meet lined up next month.

F&O expiry

All futures and options contracts for November will expire on Thursday and positions will be rolled over to December.

ICICI Securities believes that the Nifty has been forming a base near 10,300 for the November series. The upmove can be extended till 10,600.

“Call positions are getting added at the 10,600 strike, which remains the target for the index. Closure was seen in the Nifty and Nifty Bank futures, which shows the short covering pattern seen in these indices,” the brokerage said in its report.

Rupee

Retreating from a three-week high, the rupee on Friday depreciated by 12 paise to close at 64.70 a dollar due to renewed demand for the US currency. A sharp uptick in the US dollar demand from importers and banks amid rising prospect of Fed rate hike by the end of this year largely dominated trading sentiments.

The US currency remained under pressure owing to the Federal Reserve's inflation concerns.

The currency’s moves will also be in focus ahead of the GDP data that will be declared later in the week. A significant change could impact IT stocks in particular.