Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: Will subdued trend continue on D-street following mixed global cues?

-Market traded between gains & losses due to subdued trend in global market, thanks to China

-Chinese Stocks Tumble Most in 17 Months

Chinese shares tumbled across the board Thursday, with a gauge of largecap stocks heading for its biggest loss since the middle of last year. Analysts said investors are concerned about a slump in China’s bond market spilling into equities as authorities step up a campaign to reduce leverage.

-Back home, it looks like investors are looking for fresh triggers, upcoming state election which will be a key catalyst in the direction.

-On the global front, Fed’s divergence in opinion on inflation growth in the minutes released on Wednesday may refrain the chair to take aggressive rate hike in Dec led to some volatility but it will be good for Indian markets.

-Proposals to change direct tax code that include a higher tax for insurance sector raised fears of more disruption

-With expiry approaching, volatility has begun to dominate, especially in the banking sector

-Rupee closes at three-week high ahead of GDP data next week

The rupee ended at 64.57 a dollar—a level last seen on 3 November, up 0.54% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.93

-FPIs bought Rs 73 crore from equity markets

-DIIs bought Rs 222 crore shares in Indian equity market

-President Signs Ordinance Putting Curbs on Promoters

Owners of distressed companies can take part in resolution proceedings if they pay up dues to lenders before process begins

-Full text of ordinance to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Ordinance aims at putting in place safeguards to prevent unscrupulous, undesirable persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Code.

-NBFCs' to have 19% pie of overall loan market by FY20: Report

The report said home loans will grow at 18 percent over the next three fiscals on a sharper focus by the housing finance companies on the self-employed borrowers and lower ticket size segments.

-US oil hits two-year high on pipeline outage, lower inventories

US stocks fell 1.9 million barrels in the week to November 17, and have dropped 15 percent from record highs in March to below 2016 levels.

-Oil, gas PSU mergers exempt from CCI approval, says Corporate Affairs ministry

The ministry has said all cases of combinations involving the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) operating in oil and gas sectors under the Petroleum Act, 1934, have been exempted from the CCI approval requirement for five years.

-Restrictions on bidders for bankrupt firms is good optics, but sub-optimal fix

Keeping out promoters may protect the government from accusations of crony capitalism but it is a body blow to banks seeking to extract the most paise out of every rupee of loans in default

-President Ram Nath Kovind clears ordinance amending Forest Act, bamboo not a 'tree' anymore

President Ram Nath Kovind today cleared an ordinance amending the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The ordinance omits bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the definition of trees, thereby exempting it from requiring permits for felling or transportation.

-EPFO approves proposal to credit ETF units to Provident Fund accounts

-Govt to implement urea sale in 45 kg bag from next year

-ARCs can now hold more than 26% equity in corporate borrowers after converting debt

The conditions include complying with Net Owned Funds at Rs 100 cr, approval of at least half of the Board and delegating more powers to the Board

Stickers on Existing Stock Must Show GST Cut: Govt to FMCGs

The government has told consumer goods firms and industry stakeholders that new price tags on existing stocks in the trade pipeline should clearly show the difference that the recent cut in GST has made.

-US Federal Reserve set for a rate increase next month - NYT

The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise its benchmark interest rate in December despite the concerns of some Fed officials about the persistent weakness of inflation, according to an account of the Fed’s most recent policy meeting.

-ECB split over keeping bond buys open-ended: minutes

European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed last month on extending their asset purchase scheme but a decision to keep the bond buys open-ended appeared to generate fiercer debate, minutes of the meeting released on Thursday showed.

-Sebi rejects PACL group firm's plea to defreeze accounts

Besides bank accounts, the regulator has refused to defreeze Pearls Infrastructure Projects Ltd's (PIPL) demat account and mutual fund holdings.

